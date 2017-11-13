on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Americ Football Team

American Football

San Francisco 49ers

1946 San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are a NFL team playing in the National Football Conference in the NFC West division.  The 49ers franchise began in 1946 and is one of the most famous NFL franchises as well as historically being one of the most successful. The 49ers have won five Superbowls, this number is only bettered by the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.  They have won 19 NFC West division titles with their last coming in 2012. Tha...
Show more
News about

San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants logo on the video screen during the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 27, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Richard Martinez

10 weeks into the season, teams are starting to take notice at positional needs that will need to be addressed in the offseason. Meanwhile in college football, ...

With the growing tension between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, we may never see them this happy (I know they don&#039;t look it, but that&#039;s relative to how they normally are) again. How sad. Photo Credit: Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports.

A look back at the Jimmy G Trade

Youssef Machkhas

The New England Patriots traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second round pick. He was great in his five games with the team, and that not only brings hope to...

Next Page >