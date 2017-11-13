on VAVEL
San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants logo on the video screen during the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 27, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Richard Martinez

10 weeks into the season, teams are starting to take notice at positional needs that will need to be addressed in the offseason. Meanwhile in college football, players are s...

With the growing tension between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, we may never see them this happy (I know they don&#039;t look it, but that&#039;s relative to how they normally are) again. How sad. Photo Credit: Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports.

A look back at the Jimmy G Trade

Youssef Machkhas

The New England Patriots traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a second round pick. He was great in his five games with the team, an...

