The Toronto Raptors are a men's basketball organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). They are the only Canadian team in the league, and belong to the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division, sharing the zone with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.  The Raptors home court is at the Scotiabank Arena (Formerly called AirCanada Centre), which they share with the Toronto Maple Leafs f...
News about

Toronto Raptors

Season Review: Toronto Raptors

Tyler Jones

The reigning champions have come out and surprised everyone with how incredible they have been this year, from top to bottom everyone having an a...

&nbsp;Curry is Back

Nolan Eritano

Steph Curry (almost) leads the Warriors (14-49; Last in the West) past Toronto (44-18; 2nd in the East)  as Raptors cllinch a playoff berth....

NBA Dark Horse Teams to Keep an Eye On&nbsp;

Loreal Nix

With the NBA playoffs just over a month away, speculation grows more and more on who will fill up the eight spots in each conference. As the postseason gets closer, four NBA...

VAVEL Guide: 2019 / 2020 season

Eduardo Villalpando

Five months after the Raptors defeated the Warriors in the finals, the national basketball association is back and VAVEL USA brings you the key s...

Historic summer for Marc Gasol

Eduardo Villalpando

The veteran center became the first player ever to win the NBA title and the FIBA World Cup title in the same summer....

