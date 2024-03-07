ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Torino
Milinkovic-Savic, Djidji, Boungiorno, Masina, Bellanova, Linetty, Ilic, Rodriguez, Vlasic, Sanabria, Zapata.
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Traoré, Politano, Osihmen, Kvaratskhelia.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Napoli vs Torino will be Daniele Orsato; Fabiano Preti, first line; Mattia Scarpa, second line; Daniele Perenzoni, fourth assistant; VAR, Paolo Valeri.
¿Cómo llega el Torino a este partido?
On the other hand, the Torino managed by Ivan Juric, has been involved in the midst of a bad streak in its last matches as it only records one win in its last five games. However, Torino's first objective was not to return to Serie B and, apparently, Juric's team is achieving it as it is 14 points away from the relegation zone occupied by Cagliari, Sassuolo and Salernitana. Torino are currently in 10th place in Serie A with 37 points. With a record of 9 wins, 10 draws and 8 defeats, Jakic s wards are in search of their 10th win on matchday 28. In their most recent match, Torino managed to salvage a goalless draw with a man down against Fiorentina.
How is Napoli coming into this match?
The team in blue, coached by Francesco Calzona, are in high spirits as they have gone five games without defeat and, although they are already far from the top of Serie A, Napoli wants to stay in places in European competitions, so it is important to get three points by taking advantage of the locality. However, not everything is bad for Napoli as they are currently 'still alive' in the Champions League where they will play the second leg against Barcelona next week to try to break the one-goal draw achieved in the first leg and thus seek a place in the quarterfinals of the European tournament.
Currently, Napoli are in 7th place in Serie A with 43 points, far behind leaders Inter Milan who have 72 points. With a record of 12 wins, 7 draws, and 8 defeats, the Neapolitans do not want to let go the 3 points at home this matchday.
In their most recent match, the blue and white team achieved their twelfth victory of the season after beating Juventus by a score of 2-1.
Matchday 28 Serie A
Weekend and we return with the activity of Serie A in this third month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this Friday opens the 28th day of the Italian league, Naples, will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are struggling to get out of the mid-table of the standings; nothing more and nothing less than the Napoli receiving Torino. A match between two teams that need the win, one to at least aspire to European competition places for next season, while the other wants the three points to continue to move away from the relegation zone. Despite that the locals are positioned as 'favorites' for their good numbers and quality in the squad, Torino want to take advantage of the regular season that have had Napoli and seek to give a blow of authority to bring joy to their fans in this complicated visit. Will the locals can achieve victory or will the visitors?
The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium
The match between Napoli vs Torino will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the city of Napoli, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:45 pm (ET).
