Update
2:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal live on TV, your options is: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal match for Saudi Pro League

Argentina 11 am: No transmission

Bolivia 10 am: No transmission

Brazil 11 am: BandSports, Canal GOAT

Chile 10 am: No transmission

Colombia 9 am: No transmission

Ecuador 9 am: No transmission

USA 9 am ET: FOX Sports AppF, OX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com

Spain 3 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 9 am: No transmission

Paraguay 10 am: No transmission

Peru 9 am: No transmission

Uruguay 11 am: No transmission

Venezuela 10 am: No transmission

1:50 AM2 hours ago

Coach of the month

Jorge Jesus has once again been voted Saudi Pro League coach of the month for February. This is the fourth time in a row that the Portuguese has won the award.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al-Hilal

Bono; Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Albulayhi, Yasir Al-Shahrani; Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Salman Al-Faraj; Malcom, Salem Al-Dawsari, Aleksandar Mitrovic. 

Coach: Jorge Jesus. 

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al-Riyadh

Martín Campaña; Hussain Ali Alnwaiqi, Mohammed Al Shwirekh, Khalid Bin Shuwayyi, Abdulelah Al Khaibari; Birama Touré, Didier N'Dong, Yahia Al-Shehri, Abdulhadi Al-Harajin; Knowledge Musona, Andre Gray. 

Coach: Odair Hellmann.

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Classification

1:30 AM2 hours ago

Blue Waves

At the top and absolute leaders, Al-Hilal have 62 points, 11 more than second-placed Al-Nassr. The Blue Waves have a 93% record and have won 28 games in a row in all competitions (Saudi King's Cup and AFC Champions League, as well as the domestic league). 

Last time out, they beat Al-Ittihad 3-1. 

Jorge Jesus' side have the league's second top scorer, center forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has netted 19 times, three fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the way. On the other hand, there are two players with negative statistics: two red cards, one for Milinkovic-Savic and the other for Ali Al-Bulaihi.

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Red and black

Al-Riyadh beat Al-Okhdood 2-1 last time out. With the win, Rubro-Negro climbed up the league table to 14th place with 23 points. 

The team has a 34% record and has won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games. 

Brazilian coach Odair Hellmann's men have one negative statistic: they have already had three players sent off. Bander Whaeshi, Mathias Normaan and Oumar Gonzalez. All of them have only been red carded once.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium is a stadium located in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The venue is named after Prince Faisal bin Fahd Al Saud, who was the President of Youth Welfare in Saudi Arabia from 1975 to 1999 and a member of the House of Saud.

The stadium was inaugurated in 1971 and the following year hosted the opening of the Gulf Cup. Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium has a capacity of 22,188 spectators.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal live this Friday (8), at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium at 9 am ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 23th round of the competition.
1:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
