ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal match live?
What time is Al-Riyadh vs Al-Hilal match for Saudi Pro League
Bolivia 10 am: No transmission
Brazil 11 am: BandSports, Canal GOAT
Chile 10 am: No transmission
Colombia 9 am: No transmission
Ecuador 9 am: No transmission
USA 9 am ET: FOX Sports AppF, OX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com
Spain 3 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 9 am: No transmission
Paraguay 10 am: No transmission
Peru 9 am: No transmission
Uruguay 11 am: No transmission
Venezuela 10 am: No transmission
Coach of the month
Probable lineup for Al-Hilal
Coach: Jorge Jesus.
Probable lineup for Al-Riyadh
Coach: Odair Hellmann.
Classification
Blue Waves
Last time out, they beat Al-Ittihad 3-1.
Jorge Jesus' side have the league's second top scorer, center forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has netted 19 times, three fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the way. On the other hand, there are two players with negative statistics: two red cards, one for Milinkovic-Savic and the other for Ali Al-Bulaihi.
Red and black
Al-Riyadh beat Al-Okhdood 2-1 last time out. With the win, Rubro-Negro climbed up the league table to 14th place with 23 points.
The team has a 34% record and has won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games.
Brazilian coach Odair Hellmann's men have one negative statistic: they have already had three players sent off. Bander Whaeshi, Mathias Normaan and Oumar Gonzalez. All of them have only been red carded once.
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 1971 and the following year hosted the opening of the Gulf Cup. Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium has a capacity of 22,188 spectators.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!