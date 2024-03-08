ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood match live?
What time is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood match for Saudi Pro League
Argentina 2 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission
Brazil 2 pm: No transmission
Chile 1 pm: No transmission
Colombia 12 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 12 pm: No transmission
USA 12 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 12 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission
Peru 12 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission
All the same
Al-Okhdood's situation
Al-Ittihad's situation
Classification
Al-Okhdood
The team from Najran, in the southern region of Saudi Arabia, are in 13th place with 23 points. Sevela's men have a 34% record.
Al-Okhdood are the fifth team in the competition with the most yellow cards, with midfielder Eid Al-Muwallad picking up seven.
The Tigers
With a record of 53%, the Tigers are in fifth place on 37 points. They are seven points clear of the first team in the G-3, Al-Ahli, who are in the continental competition. In their last five games, they've won three and lost two.
Marcelo Gallardo has the fourth highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League, Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, with 15 goals, behind Talisca (16), Aleksandar Mitrovic (19) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22).
