2:25 PM

How and where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:20 PM

What time is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood match for Saudi Pro League

This is the start time of the game Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood of 8th March 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 1 pm: No transmission

Brazil 2 pm: No transmission

Chile 1 pm: No transmission

Colombia 12 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 12  pm: No transmission

USA 12 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 12 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission

Peru 12 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission

2:15 PM

All the same

The two teams are level on points, 13 in total, since Marcelo Gallardo took charge of Al-Ittihad on matchday 14, with four wins, one draw and four defeats.
2:10 PM

Al-Okhdood's situation

Sevela has doubts over midfielder Hassan Al-Habib, who picked up a knock in the last game.
2:05 PM

Al-Ittihad's situation

Marcelo Gallardo will be without Luiz Felipe, Al-Jadani , Sharahili and Bamasud. All in the medical department. Al-Mousa is suspended.
2:00 PM

Classification

1:55 PM

Al-Okhdood

Al-Okhdood are coming off the back of two straight defeats, to Al-Riyadh and Al-Taawoun. In their last five games, they have two defeats, two wins and a draw. 

The team from Najran, in the southern region of Saudi Arabia, are in 13th place with 23 points. Sevela's men have a 34% record.  

Al-Okhdood are the fifth team in the competition with the most yellow cards, with midfielder Eid Al-Muwallad picking up seven.

1:50 PM

The Tigers

Al-Ittihad is having nightmares about Al-Hilal. The team is coming off two straight defeats to the Blue Waves, one in the AFC Champions League and the other in the Saudi league last week. 

With a record of 53%, the Tigers are in fifth place on 37 points. They are seven points clear of the first team in the G-3, Al-Ahli, who are in the continental competition.  In their last five games, they've won three and lost two. 

Marcelo Gallardo has the fourth highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League, Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, with 15 goals, behind Talisca (16), Aleksandar Mitrovic (19) and Cristiano Ronaldo (22).

1:45 PM

Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium

Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium is located in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city of Abu-Jab in Saudi Arabia. The stadium was inaugurated in 1973 and has a capacity of 32,000 spectators. The name is a reference to the former monarch Abdullah bin Faisal Al Saud, the eldest son of King Faisal, who was Saudi Arabia's first health minister, as well as holding other political positions at the time. The venue also hosts matches for teams that can't play in their own countries because of the wars, such as Syria, which faced other teams in the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
1:40 PM

Eye on the game

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood live this Friday (8), at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 23th round of the competition.
1:35 PM

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Ittihad vs Al-Okhdood Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
