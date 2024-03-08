ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:00 PM8 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs live, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.

2:55 PM13 minutes ago

What time is it and where to watch?

This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game on March 7 in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 (NBA League Pass)
Costa Rica 21:00 (NBA League Pass)
United States: 21:00 PT - 22:00 ET (NBA League Pass)
Canada: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Peru: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Cuba: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Colombia: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Ecuador: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Puerto Rico: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Venezuela: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Chile: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Argentina: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Brazil: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Spain: 1:30 (NBA League Pass)

2:50 PM18 minutes ago

San Antonio Spurs player to watch

Victor Wembanyama, a 20-year-old rookie center. The Frenchman has been very important for the San Antonio Spurs in the regular season, he is considered the best player on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he averages per game.
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | vs Rockets
Points: 10 Rebounds: 11 Assists: 3
NBA 03 / 03 / 2024 | vs Pacers
Points: 31 Rebounds: 12 Assists: 6
NBA 29 / 02 / 2024 | vs Thunder
Points: 28 Rebounds: 13 Assists: 7 Photo: San Antonio Spurs (Facebook)

2:45 PM23 minutes ago

Sacramento Kings player to watch

De'Aaron Fox, a 26-year-old young player who plays as a point guard. The American has been a key player for the Sacramento Kings in the regular season, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NBA 06 / 03 / 2024 | vs Lakers
Points: 44 Rebounds: 4 Assists: 4
NBA 04 / 03 / 2024 | vs Bulls
Points: 20 Rebounds: 1 Assists: 10
NBA 26 / 02 / 2024 | vs Heat
Points: 27 Rebounds: 8 Assists: 6 Photo: Sacramento Kings (Facebook)

2:40 PM28 minutes ago

Latest San Antonio Spurs lineup

Jeremy Sochan - Julian Champagnie - Victor Wembanyama - Devin Vassell - Tre Jones 

Coach: Gregg Popovich

2:35 PM33 minutes ago

Latest Sacramento Kings lineup

Keegan Murray - Harrison Barnes - Domantas Sabonis - De’Aaron Fox - Kevin Huerter Coach: Mike Brown

2:30 PM38 minutes ago

Antecedents

In the last five meetings the Sacramento Kings have had a great dominance over the San Antonio Spurs with 4 wins and one loss.
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | Kings 127 - 122 Spurs
NBA 17 / 11 / 2023 | Spurs 120 - 129 Kings
NBA 02 / 04 / 2023 | Kings 123 - 123 Spurs (134 - 142)
NBA 01 / 02 / 2023 | Spurs 109 - 119 Kings
NBA 15 / 01 / 2023 | Spurs 119 - 132 Kings

2:25 PM43 minutes ago

How are the San Antonio Spurs doing?

The Spurs in their last five games have underperformed, their best result was against the Thunder, having a streak of two wins and three losses.
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | Rockets 114 - 101 Spurs 
NBA 03 / 03 / 2024 | Spurs 117 - 105 Pacers 
NBA 29 / 03 / 2024 | Spurs 132 - 118 Thunder
NBA 27 / 02 / 2024 | Timberwolves 114 - 105 Spurs
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | Jazz 128 - 109 Spurs

2:20 PMan hour ago

How are the Sacramento Kings doing?

The Kings in their last five games have underperformed, their best result was against the Lakers, having a streak of two wins and three losses.
NBA 06 / 03 / 2024 | Lakers 120 - 130 Kings
NBA 04 / 03 / 2024 | Kings 109 - 113 Bulls
NBA 01 / 03 / 2024 | Timberwolves 120 - 124 Kings 
NBA 28 / 02 / 2024 | Nuggets 117 - 96 Kings
NBA 26 / 02 / 2024 | Kings 110 - 121 Heat

2:15 PMan hour ago

Stadium

The Golden 1 Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Sacramento, California, United States. It was officially opened on September 30, 2016 and is home to the Kings. The arena seats 17,500 spectators for basketball games. For concerts and other entertainment events, the capacity is 19 thousand spectators. Photo: Sacramento Kings (Facebook)

2:10 PMan hour ago

The NBA continues

One of the best basketball leagues in the world brings us a duel between two teams that live very different realities, because while Sacramento Kings is in seventh place and is fighting for the championship of the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs are at the bottom of it to the last place. This matchup looks very close, but there could be some big surprises.
2:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the telecast of the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game corresponding to the NBA Season 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Marcos Uriel García Ramos
Marcos Uriel García Ramos
I am a communicologist and a sports enthusiast.
