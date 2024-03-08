ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs
What time is it and where to watch?
This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game on March 7 in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 (NBA League Pass)
Costa Rica 21:00 (NBA League Pass)
United States: 21:00 PT - 22:00 ET (NBA League Pass)
Canada: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Peru: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Cuba: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Colombia: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Ecuador: 22:00 (NBA League Pass)
Puerto Rico: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Venezuela: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Chile: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Argentina: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Brazil: 23:00 (NBA League Pass)
Spain: 1:30 (NBA League Pass)
San Antonio Spurs player to watch
Victor Wembanyama, a 20-year-old rookie center. The Frenchman has been very important for the San Antonio Spurs in the regular season, he is considered the best player on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he averages per game.
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | vs Rockets
Points: 10 Rebounds: 11 Assists: 3
NBA 03 / 03 / 2024 | vs Pacers
Points: 31 Rebounds: 12 Assists: 6
NBA 29 / 02 / 2024 | vs Thunder
Points: 28 Rebounds: 13 Assists: 7 Photo: San Antonio Spurs (Facebook)
Sacramento Kings player to watch
De'Aaron Fox, a 26-year-old young player who plays as a point guard. The American has been a key player for the Sacramento Kings in the regular season, he is considered one of the best players on the team thanks to the points, rebounds and assists he gets per game.
NBA 06 / 03 / 2024 | vs Lakers
Points: 44 Rebounds: 4 Assists: 4
NBA 04 / 03 / 2024 | vs Bulls
Points: 20 Rebounds: 1 Assists: 10
NBA 26 / 02 / 2024 | vs Heat
Points: 27 Rebounds: 8 Assists: 6 Photo: Sacramento Kings (Facebook)
Latest San Antonio Spurs lineup
Jeremy Sochan - Julian Champagnie - Victor Wembanyama - Devin Vassell - Tre Jones
Coach: Gregg Popovich
Latest Sacramento Kings lineup
Keegan Murray - Harrison Barnes - Domantas Sabonis - De’Aaron Fox - Kevin Huerter Coach: Mike Brown
Antecedents
In the last five meetings the Sacramento Kings have had a great dominance over the San Antonio Spurs with 4 wins and one loss.
NBA 22 / 02 / 2024 | Kings 127 - 122 Spurs
NBA 17 / 11 / 2023 | Spurs 120 - 129 Kings
NBA 02 / 04 / 2023 | Kings 123 - 123 Spurs (134 - 142)
NBA 01 / 02 / 2023 | Spurs 109 - 119 Kings
NBA 15 / 01 / 2023 | Spurs 119 - 132 Kings
How are the San Antonio Spurs doing?
The Spurs in their last five games have underperformed, their best result was against the Thunder, having a streak of two wins and three losses.
NBA 05 / 03 / 2024 | Rockets 114 - 101 Spurs
NBA 03 / 03 / 2024 | Spurs 117 - 105 Pacers
NBA 29 / 03 / 2024 | Spurs 132 - 118 Thunder
NBA 27 / 02 / 2024 | Timberwolves 114 - 105 Spurs
NBA 25 / 02 / 2024 | Jazz 128 - 109 Spurs
How are the Sacramento Kings doing?
The Kings in their last five games have underperformed, their best result was against the Lakers, having a streak of two wins and three losses.
NBA 06 / 03 / 2024 | Lakers 120 - 130 Kings
NBA 04 / 03 / 2024 | Kings 109 - 113 Bulls
NBA 01 / 03 / 2024 | Timberwolves 120 - 124 Kings
NBA 28 / 02 / 2024 | Nuggets 117 - 96 Kings
NBA 26 / 02 / 2024 | Kings 110 - 121 Heat
Stadium
The Golden 1 Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Sacramento, California, United States. It was officially opened on September 30, 2016 and is home to the Kings. The arena seats 17,500 spectators for basketball games. For concerts and other entertainment events, the capacity is 19 thousand spectators. Photo: Sacramento Kings (Facebook)
The NBA continues
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the telecast of the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs game corresponding to the NBA Season 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs live, as well as the latest information from the Golden 1 Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.