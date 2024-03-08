ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:00 AM22 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball fight live on Boxing 2024

In a few moments, we will share with you the initial undercard of the Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball fight live on Box 2024, as well as the latest information coming out of the Kingdom Arena, in Saudi Arabia. Don't miss any detail of the fight with VAVEL Mexico's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM27 minutes ago

Combat between Mexicans and English

The record leans towards Mexico, every time it faces Great Britain in a boxing match, since they have met 47 times, leaving very important fights, but with a final record of 33 fights won by the Mexicans, while the boxers of Great Britain have only won on 14 occasions, this is the record of this international duel.
2:50 AM32 minutes ago

Key points of the fight

The key points in this fight will be the difference in height, Rey Vargas will have that advantage but he will have to watch out for Nick Ball, whose speed and movement will be the factor for tomorrow's fight, the Mexican Rey Vargas will be a slight favorite to win tomorrow, but it is expected to be a very close fight, full of intensity and emotions.
2:45 AM37 minutes ago

Where to watch Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball fight at Boxing Show 2024

If you want to watch the Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball fight on TV it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball fight on streaming you can watch it on the DAZN apps.

If you want to watch the fight online VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:40 AM42 minutes ago

Kingdom Arena

It is a stage that has been used for soccer, basketball, tennis and boxing matches, is one of the most beautiful stage in Saudi Arabia, has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated this year, will host the fight between Rey Vargas and Nick Ball, fight that promises to be one of the most exciting in this billboard tomorrow, no doubt we expect tomorrow a great show.

2:35 AMan hour ago

What time is Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball in a stellar boxing match?

This is the start time for the Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball fight on March 8, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 17:00 hours

Bolivia: 17:00 hours

Brazil: 17:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 17:00 hours

Ecuador: 17:00 hours

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 17:00 hours

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 17:00 hours

Japan: 04:00 hours

India: 03:00 hours

Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.

South Africa: 3:00 a.m.

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom: 21:00 hours

France: 21:00 hours

Italy: 21:00 hours

Netherlands: 21:00 hours

Belgium: 21:00 hours

Germany: 21:00 hours

2:30 AMan hour ago

Tomorrow's schedule

This is the complete lineup for tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, from the Kingdom Arena:

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou; peso pesado
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker, por el título OMB interino pesado
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball, por el título pluma CMB
Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov, por el título AMB superwélter
Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne; peso ligero

2:25 AMan hour ago

How does Nick Ball arrive?

He is a professional boxer born in the United Kingdom, he will be the challenger of the Mexican Rey Vargas, he has a record of 19 fights in his career and a record of 19 wins, without defeats, but now he will have a tough test tomorrow in what will be this stellar fight in what promises to be one of the most exciting on the bill, this way the two boxers arrive tomorrow, no doubt we expect a great fight.
2:20 AMan hour ago

How does Rey Vargas arrive?

The Mexican boxer Rey Vargas, comes to this fight with all the motivation to get a win that will be very important for him, he is one of the great promises of Mexican Boxing, he has a record of 37 fights in his career, adding 36 wins and one loss, he will seek to add one more victory tomorrow in what will be this stellar fight in Saudi Arabia, in this way Rev Vargas arrives to one more fight tomorrow.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Good Afternoon fiends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the fight between Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball, corresponding to a Boxing 2024 Star Fight. The bout will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia at 14:00 hours (CDMX).
