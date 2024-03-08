ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Portimonense vs Porto on TV in real time?
Porto's probable line-up:
Portimonense's probable line-up:
Game for goals
Porto favorites!
Porto
Having beaten the English 1-0 at home, Porto will defend their advantage and look to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, February 12. Coach Sérgio Oliveira has no room to preserve players ahead of the clash with Arsenal. After all, he has no room for slip-ups in the Portuguese league.
With 52 points (16 wins, four draws and four defeats), Porto are in third place in the Portuguese league. They are seven points behind leaders Sporting, who still have a game in hand. They've also progressed in the Portuguese Cup. They face Vitória de Guimarães in the battle for a place in the final.
Portimonense
However, they saw their winless streak extended to 15 matches. There have been two draws and three defeats since the beginning of February. With 23 points (six wins, five draws and 13 defeats), they occupy fourteenth place in the Portuguese league, when the tie-break criteria are taken into account. They have just one point more than Estrela da Amadora, who are sixteenth - and antepenultimate - in the table and the first club in the relegation zone.
TIME AND PLACE!
Buoyed by their thrashing of Benfica, Porto promise to dominate the match from the off, given that Portimonense are fighting against relegation. In this sense, the Dragons promise to build an early lead, especially with their powerful attack, making it an excellent guess that they will win the first half.
Porto's second top scorer in the league with five goals, Wenderson Galeno is experiencing a special moment. He has scored five goals in his last five games, including two in the derby last round. Facing the 2nd worst defense in the competition, the Brazilian is a sure bet to score at any moment.
Liga Portugal
Date: Friday, March 8, 2024;
Time: 15:45 (Brasilia time);
Venue: Portimão Municipal Stadium;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).