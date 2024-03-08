ADVERTISEMENT

Update
1:45 AM5 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Portimonense vs Porto on TV in real time?

Portimonense - Porto

Liga Portugal

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024;

Time: 15:45 (Brasilia time);

Venue: Portimão Municipal Stadium;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

1:40 AM10 minutes ago

When is the Portimonense vs Porto match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Portimonense and Porto will kick off at 15:45 (Brasília time) at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão. The match will be broadcast live on Star+ (streaming). You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
1:35 AM15 minutes ago

Porto's probable line-up:

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otávio Ataíde e Wendell; Nico González e Alan Varela; Francisco Conceição, Pepê e Wenderson Galeno; Evanilson. Técnico: Sérgio Conceição.
1:30 AM20 minutes ago

Portimonense's probable line-up:

Kosuke Nakamura; Igor Formiga, Alemão, Guga e Filipe Relvas; Dener, Lucas Ventura e Sylvester Jasper; Carlinhos, Hélio Varela e Hildeberto Pereira. Técnico: Paulo Sérgio.
1:25 AM25 minutes ago

Game for goals

Porto are not the most offensive of teams. They've scored 43 goals in 24 Liga matches so far. However, they'll be facing an opponent whose defensive system has been consistently poor. They have conceded 49 goals in as many matches. As a result, using the goals over/under market in the extra guess for this Friday's match in the twenty-fifth round of the Portuguese league, the indication is for the option above 1.5 goals scored.
1:20 AM30 minutes ago

Porto favorites!

Porto's derby against Benfica was a milestone. Facing the Portuguese league leaders at the time, they knew that, in practice, any result other than victory would take them out of the title race. They won undisputedly. They're still in the fight for the trophy, but there's no room for slip-ups. Especially against a Portimonense side that has been flirting with the relegation zone. As a result, our guess is Porto's success in the winner-takes-all market for this Friday's match on matchday 25 of Liga Portugal 2023/2024.
1:15 AM35 minutes ago

Porto

Porto went into their match against Benfica with a knife in their teeth. On Sunday, March 3, they won 5-0 at the Dragão stadium. The result had two effects. The first was to allow the team to continue dreaming of the title. It also boosted the players' self-esteem ahead of their meeting with Arsenal.

Having beaten the English 1-0 at home, Porto will defend their advantage and look to advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, February 12. Coach Sérgio Oliveira has no room to preserve players ahead of the clash with Arsenal. After all, he has no room for slip-ups in the Portuguese league.

With 52 points (16 wins, four draws and four defeats), Porto are in third place in the Portuguese league. They are seven points behind leaders Sporting, who still have a game in hand. They've also progressed in the Portuguese Cup. They face Vitória de Guimarães in the battle for a place in the final.

1:10 AM40 minutes ago

Portimonense

In the previous round, Portimonense faced a direct opponent in the fight against the drop. Despite having the opportunity to take the field, the only result they managed was a goalless draw against Vizela. It was a positive result under the circumstances. They were a man down from the 24th minute of the final phase. Pedrão was sent off.

However, they saw their winless streak extended to 15 matches. There have been two draws and three defeats since the beginning of February. With 23 points (six wins, five draws and 13 defeats), they occupy fourteenth place in the Portuguese league, when the tie-break criteria are taken into account. They have just one point more than Estrela da Amadora, who are sixteenth - and antepenultimate - in the table and the first club in the relegation zone.

1:05 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

At the Portimão Municipal Stadium, Portimonense vs. Porto face off this Friday afternoon (8) at 15:45 (Brasília time) in the 25th round of the Portuguese League 2023/24. Here are the best betting tips for this match, which will be broadcast live and exclusively on Star+.

Buoyed by their thrashing of Benfica, Porto promise to dominate the match from the off, given that Portimonense are fighting against relegation. In this sense, the Dragons promise to build an early lead, especially with their powerful attack, making it an excellent guess that they will win the first half.

Porto's second top scorer in the league with five goals, Wenderson Galeno is experiencing a special moment. He has scored five goals in his last five games, including two in the derby last round. Facing the 2nd worst defense in the competition, the Brazilian is a sure bet to score at any moment.

1:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Portimonense - Porto live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Portimonense on one side. On the other side is Porto. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
