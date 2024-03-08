ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in here the Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Torricella Sicura and Valle Castellana. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?

Stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: MAX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?

This is the start time for Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico on March 8th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
Spain: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟦 General Ranking leader (Azzurra): Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek)

🟩 Mountain leader (Verde): Davide Bais (Polti Kometa)

🟪 Points leader (Ciclamino): Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) - Worn by: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink)

⬜ Youth's leader (Bianca): Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) - Worn by: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Valle Castellana

Valle Castellana is a small municipality that encloses numerous villages of medieval origins originating along the Castellano stream, once known as Verde; legend has it that it is the one mentioned by Dante in the third canto of the Purgatory, in which Manfredi tells him how he died and where he is buried. It is located on a slight hill in the province of Teramo, in the hinterland of Abruzzo, bordering with the Marche region, deep in the Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park. The area extends from medium-low altitudes (400 meters above sea level) up to highpeaks, exceeding 2400 meters above sea level.

Torricella Sicura

The municipality of Torricella Sicura encompasses an area located north-west of Teramo that starts at an altitude of 286 m asl and reaches up to 1572 m asl. The landscape offers wooded stretches of oak, hornbeam and maple trees with numerous streams rich in water that flow from the slopes into the Vezzola stream to the north and the Tordino river to the south.

Route of the stage

The fifth day of the Tirreno-Adriatico will undoubtedly move the general classification. The riders will start from Torricella Sicura and will face a 144-kilometer route, constantly facing climbs and descents during the day. There will be a mountain prize, Castellalto, at kilometer 54.8, then they will face the intermediate sprint in Campli, at kilometer 88.7, and before reaching the finish in Valle Castellana, they will climb the special category San Giacomo pass.
🔟🟦 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (País / Equipo) Time
1 Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek) 15h 06'02"
2 Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'04"
3 Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea B&B Hotels) + 00'18"
4 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'21"
5 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma) + 00'26"
6 Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 00'26"
7 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'28"
8 Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'30"
9 David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich) + 00'30"
10 Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'30"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the top 10 of stage 4:
Top 10 - Stage 4
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek) 04h 56'44"
2 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) + 00'00"
3 Corbin Strong (New Zealand / Israel - Premier Tech + 00'00"
4 Binian Girmay (Eritrea / Intermarché - Wanty) + 00'00"
5 Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
6 Marius Mayrhofer (Germany / Tudor Pro Cycling) + 00'00"
7 Jonas Abrahamsen (Norway / UNO-X Mobility) + 00'00"
8 Ivan Garcia (Spain / Movistar) + 00'00"
9 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'00"
10 Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
Jonathan Milan, the winner of the fourth day

Jonathan Milan took the victory in the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico 2024. The breakaway was on the verge of accomplishing the feat, but Jonas Abrahamsen was caught by the day's winner with 200 meters to go. The overall classification remains largely unchanged.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
