Tune in here the Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Live Stream!
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2024 Stage 5 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 5 of the Tirreno-Adriatico 2024?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on MAX
Spain: 4:00 PM on Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟩 Mountain leader (Verde): Davide Bais (Polti Kometa)
🟪 Points leader (Ciclamino): Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) - Worn by: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink)
⬜ Youth's leader (Bianca): Jonathan Milan (LIDL-Trek) - Worn by: Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)
Valle Castellana
Valle Castellana is a small municipality that encloses numerous villages of medieval origins originating along the Castellano stream, once known as Verde; legend has it that it is the one mentioned by Dante in the third canto of the Purgatory, in which Manfredi tells him how he died and where he is buried. It is located on a slight hill in the province of Teramo, in the hinterland of Abruzzo, bordering with the Marche region, deep in the Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park. The area extends from medium-low altitudes (400 meters above sea level) up to highpeaks, exceeding 2400 meters above sea level.
Torricella Sicura
The municipality of Torricella Sicura encompasses an area located north-west of Teramo that starts at an altitude of 286 m asl and reaches up to 1572 m asl. The landscape offers wooded stretches of oak, hornbeam and maple trees with numerous streams rich in water that flow from the slopes into the Vezzola stream to the north and the Tordino river to the south.
Route of the stage
🔟🟦 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (País / Equipo)
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek)
|15h 06'02"
|2
|Juan Ayuso (Spain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'04"
|3
|Kevin Vauquelin (France / Arkea B&B Hotels)
|+ 00'18"
|4
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'21"
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Team Visma)
|+ 00'26"
|6
|Romain Gregoire (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'26"
|7
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'28"
|8
|Neilson Powless (United States / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'30"
|9
|David Max Poole (Great Britain / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'30"
|10
|Lennard Kamna (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'30"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Stage 4
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonathan Milan (Italy / LIDL-Trek)
|04h 56'44"
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Corbin Strong (New Zealand / Israel - Premier Tech
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Binian Girmay (Eritrea / Intermarché - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Axel Zingle (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Marius Mayrhofer (Germany / Tudor Pro Cycling)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Norway / UNO-X Mobility)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Ivan Garcia (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Antonio Tiberi (Italy / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"