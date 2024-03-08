ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying live?
What time is the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying?
Argentina: 14:00 on Star +
Bolivia: 12:00 on Star +
Brazil: 14:00 on ESPN
Chile: 14:00 on Star +
Colombia: 12:00 on Star +
Ecuador: 12:00 on Star +
USA (ET): 12:00 on Sky Sports
Spain: 18:00 on DAZN
Mexico: 11:00 on Star + / Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 14:00 on Star +
Peru: 12:00 on Star +
Uruguay: 14:00 on Star +
Winner of the last pole position in Saudi Arabia
Q1 - 1:29.244
Q2 - 1:28.635
Q3 - 1:28.265
Top ten drivers of free practice #2
2. Russell +0.230
3. Verstappen +0.331
4. Leclerc +0.353
5. Pérez +0.473
6. Stroll +0.509
7. Sainz +0.628
8. Hamilton +0.677
9. Gasly +0.701
10. Piastri +0.767
Top ten drivers of free practice #1
2. Fernando Alonso +0.186
3. Sergio Pérez +0.209
4. George Russell +0.280
5. Charles Leclerc +0.371
6. Carlos Sainz +0.505
7. Lando Norris +0.572
8. Lewis Hamilton +0.577
9. Lance Stroll +0.921
10. Alexander Albon +1.088
Tyres available
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 Results
The Mexican 'Checo' Perez got his 5th victory, which put him as a clear dominant driver throughout his career in the right car, as was the RB19. In addition, he positioned himself as a rival to challenge Max Verstappen in the drivers' world championship. Although we later saw that he was not in the same conversation as Max.
Number of laps: 50
Circuit length: 6.2 km
Race distance: 308.5 km
Lap record: 1:30.734 Lewis Hamilton (2021)
It will be the fourth Grand Prix to be held at this track.