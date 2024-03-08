ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 6 of the Paris - Nice Live Stream!
How to watch Paris - Nice 2024 Stage 6 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com
What time is Stage 6 of the Paris - Nice 2024?
Argentina: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 10:30 AM on NBC Sports and nbcsports.com
Spain: 4:30 PM on Teledeporte and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Points leader: Mads Pedersen (LIDL-Trek)
⭕ Mountain leader: Mathieu Burgaudeau (TotalEnergies).
⚪ Youth leader: Lucas Plapp (Jayco AlUla) - Worn by: Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious).
La Colle-Sur-Loup
Nestled between the mountain and the sea, in a prime location 17km from Nice and just 6km from the coast, La Colle-sur-Loup is a stone's throw away from the big cities of the French Riviera. Its central position makes it the ideal base camp for exploring the French Riviera from Cannes to Monaco and from the seafront to the hinterland. Life is good in this village typical of the golden age of Provence, blessed with an especially mild climate, a wonderful environment and gorgeous natural spaces.
Located on the doorstep of the Loup gorges, the starting point for a whole constellation of hikes, rides and water sports, the village is surrounded by wild, pristine landscapes. La Colle-sur-Loup is a fantastic place to take a break from routine, breathe in the calm air and engage in outdoor activities in the midst of its verdant hills.
Sisteron
Stand in the citadel of Sisteron and feast your eyes on 150km of awe-inspiring landscapes. Discover the medieval town - the gate to Haute-Provence - with its monuments and picture-postcard bustling streets! Sisteron, which has been awarded the "Most Beautiful Detours of France" label, has a maze of staircases and narrow arched streets known as andrones that lead up to the towering citadel, which Henry IV touted as "the most powerful stronghold in my realm".
Take the Route Napoléon to the hilltop villages of Upaix and Ventavon and continue your adventure by exploring the Méouge gorges, one of the wonders of Hautes-Alpes! This Natura 2000 site is hiking and cycling heaven. The temptation to go for a swim in the turquoise-tinted waters of its basins may prove too hard to resist.
The next stop is Orpierre, a charming medieval town in a scenic landscape, snuggled up against sheer cliffs that are wildly popular among climbers. Follow the little bucolic roads to Rosans, a village that goes all the way back to the Middle Ages, and the Cluniac priory in Saint-André-de-Rosans. From there, keep on going to Serres and Garde-Colombe, two Petites Cités de Caractère® (Small Towns of Character)!
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Lucas Plapp (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|17h 38'48"
|2
|Santiago Buitrago (Colombia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'13"
|3
|Brandon McNulty (United States / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'27"
|4
|Joao Almeida (Portugal / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'29"
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Belgium / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'30"
|6
|Egan Bernal (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'40"
|7
|Chris Harper (Australia / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'46"
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (United States / Team Visma)
|+ 00'52"
|9
|Owain Doull (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'54"
|10
|Carlos Rodriguez (Spain/ INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'02"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Olav Kooij (Netherlands / Team Visma)
|04h 23'44"
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL-Trek)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Alemania / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Sam Bennett (Ireland / Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Tobias Lund Andresen (Denmark / Team DSM - Firmenich)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Italy / Tudor Pro Cycling)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Laurence Pithie (New Zealand / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Madis Mihkels (Estonia / Intermarché - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Dusan Rajovic (Serbia / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"