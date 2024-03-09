ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks live, as well as the latest information from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks match live on TV and online?
The match Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game on March 8, 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 9)
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 9th)
Chile: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 5:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 9th)
Mexico: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 9th)
Key player in Milwaukee Bucks
One of the most outstanding players in Milwaukee Bucks is Damian Lillard, the 33-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 41 points.
Key player for Los Angeles Lakers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Lakers is Lebron James, the 39-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 19 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 15, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Milwaukee Bucks managed to win by a score of 108 points against 97 of Los Angeles Lakers.
The player who scored the most points for Milwaukee Bucks in that game was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 16, while the player who scored the most points for Los Angeles Lakers in that game was Anthony Davis with 16.
History Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, as of the last five games they have won four, while Milwaukee Bucks have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers who have scored 577 points compared to 549 for Milwaukee Bucks.
Actuality - Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks has been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning 41 and losing 21 of its 62 games.
- Last five games
Philadelphia 76ers 98 - 119 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 123 - 85 Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets 99 - 111 Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls 97 - 113 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 113 - 106 Los Angeles Clippers
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a poor performance in the current NBA season. After playing 63 games, they have won 34 and lost 29.
- Last five games
Phoenix Suns 123 - 113 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers 112 - 116 Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers 134 - 131 Washingto Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers 114 - 124 114 - 124 Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers 116 - 104 Oklahoma City Thunder
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will take place at Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), the stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
