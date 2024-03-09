ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Necaxa vs San Luis match?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs San Luis of 8th March in several countries:
Where To Watch Necaxa vs San Luis around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
March 8, 2024
22:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
March 9, 2024
00:00
Bolivia
March 8, 2024
22:00
Brasil
March 9, 2024
00:00
Chile
March 9, 2024
00:00
Colombia
March 8, 2024
22:00
Ecuador
March 8, 2024
22:00
Spain
March 9, 2024
5:00
Mexico
March 8, 2024
21:00
TUDN
Peru
March 8, 2024
22:00
Watch out for this San Luis player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Sebastien Salles-Lamonge. The current San Luis striker has played a key role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Necaxa player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Diber Cambindo. The native of the land of coffee is one of the players who arrived at the beginning of the tournament to reinforce Necaxa, with the objective of finding himself in this team and regain his best version that led him to be here in Mexican soccer. Diber Cambindo is a great offensive player, capable of generating danger every time he touches the ball and breaking the opponent's goal.
Last Necaxa lineup:
E. Unsain; A. Oliveros, A. Montes, A. Peña, E. Martínez; B. Garnica, D. Gómez, F. Arce, R. Monreal; J. Paradela; D. Cambindo.
Last San Luis lineup:
A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Silva, J. Domínguez, A. Cruz; J. Güemez, R. Dourado; Vitinho, S. Salles Lamonge, J. Sanabria; F. Boli.
Background:
Necaxa and San Luis have faced each other a total of 38 times (21 Necaxa wins, 6 draws, 11 San Luis wins) where the balance is entirely in favor of the hydro rays. In terms of goals scored, Necaxa has more than San Luis, with a total of 60 goals scored and 36 for the visitors. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 13 of the Apertura 2023, when Atlético San Luis thrashed Necaxa 4-0 at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
About the Stadium:
Victoria Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes in Mexico. It is the current home of Club Necaxa and Club Necaxa Femenil, teams that play their home games in Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil respectively. It was inaugurated on July 26, 2003, being one of the fairly "new" venues in the League and has a seating capacity of 23,000 people.
To continue adding up
The Atlético de San Luis team got a breath of fresh air last matchday as it was in charge of opening the Friday of the 10th matchday against Puebla on the mythical turf of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, and the Potosinos were able to take advantage of the bad moment that Puebla is going through by defeating them by a score of 4-0. This victory helped San Luis to shake off the pressure for a while and regain confidence in the tournament, as they are currently in twelfth place in the general table with 10 points from 3 wins, 1 draw and 6 losses.
The Rayos of Necaxa
The Rayos del Necaxa are returning to the land of Hidrocalida to play another Liga MX matchday. Before matchday 10, the Necaxa team was stealing the spotlight as one of the two teams that were still undefeated in this Clausura 2024, however, everything changed when the hydrocalidos had to travel to the Pearl of the Pacific to visit the "El Encanto" stadium last weekend, They had been announcing for several days that little by little the level of soccer in the bay was improving and it was with the Rayos that it was demonstrated, Andrés Montaño and Gustavo del Prete were in charge of handing Necaxa their first defeat by a final score of 2-1. Necaxa is now in eighth place in the overall standings with 15 points from 3 wins, 6 draws and 1 loss.
Halfway through the season
Liga MX continues to advance by leaps and bounds as the 2023/24 season comes to a close. In the blink of an eye, we have gone from Day 1 of the championship to being more than halfway through the season, with the end of the regular tournament already looming on the horizon, little by little, the teams are beginning to take their positions in what will be another exciting end to the tournament, where the teams will be looking for a qualifying ticket to the playoffs or to enter the play-offs, but leaving the elimination zone, which currently covers more territory, from 18th to 11th place, is reason to say goodbye to the Clausura 2024. With rounds still to play, the big question is: Who will be the new Mexican soccer champion at the end of the season?
Kick-off time
