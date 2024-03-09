ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Italy vs Scotland match in various countries: Argentina: 11:15 a.m. on Star+ Bolivia: 10:15 hours on Star+ Brazil: 11:15 a.m. on Star+ Chile: 11:15 a.m. on Star+ Colombia: 9:15 a.m. on Star+ Ecuador: 9:15 hours on Star+ USA (ET): 9:15 a.m. on Fox Sports Spain: 3:15 p.m. on Star+ Mexico: 8:15 a.m. on Star+ Paraguay: 11:15 hours on Star+ Peru: 9:15 a.m. on Star+ Uruguay: 11:15 a.m. on Star+ Venezuela: 10:15 a.m. on Star+
Absences from Italy!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Tommaso Allan, player to watch!
The Gli Azzurri forward begins a new adventure in the Six Nations Tournament and with the sole mission of continuing his development and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Italian is the team's offensive leader. His championship numbers are 12 points and 1 try in 3 games with which he achieved 2 victories. The game against Scotland will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Argentinian offense will have. The forward's connection with Paolo Garibisi will be essential to have a good Six Nations Tournament and show improvements.
How does Italy get here?
The Italian team started a new Six Nations Tournament with the sole objective of seeking its first championship in the history of this tournament. The Italians come to this duel with a record of 1 draw, 0 wins and 2 losses. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Gli Azzurri was the great improvement in the experience of its players in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Tommaso Allan, Paolo Garibisi, Monty Ioane, Juan Ignacio Brex, Niccolo Cannone and Michele Lamaro. The Italians will have a very complicated duel on matchday 4 against Scotland and will have to show their best level to achieve their first victory in the 2024 Six Nations Tournament. This victory for the Italians could be what determines whether Scotland continues in the fight for the title or not. The best result in the history of the Gli Azzurri is fifth place in the Six Nations Tournament on 2 previous occasions, with 2021 being the last occasion. This is why the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this tournament in order to aspire to fight for the championship.
Absences from Scotland!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Duhan van der Merwe, player to watch!
The Thistle winger continues his adventure with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the championship and seeking another title for the team. The Scotland player was the team's offensive leader in tries scored with 5, being the top scorer of the championship, and achieving 25 points in 3 games. This is one of the players who has generated the most effect with his selection and his abilities are increasingly improving to be the team's offensive leader. Scotland's results are connected to scoring ability and his connection with Finn Russell will be key to having a good Six Nations Tournament.
How does Scotland arrive?
The Scottish team begins its other great adventure in a Six Nations Rugby Tournament, after 2 victories and 1 defeat with these results, the team is in contention for the title and a victory against Italy is essential for the champion It will be decided on the last day when Scotland visits Ireland. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Duhan van der Merwe at small forward and with great players such as Finn Russell, Huw Jones, Ben White and Scott Cummings. The team will have a very complicated duel against Italy and, although they will start as favorites, they could lose any chance of the title if they lose. The Thistle have won the championship 14 times and are coming off a second place finish in the previous edition. Now, with the help of Gregor Townsend, they will seek to develop a winning long-term project. This is why the work in this game will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year Scotland will try to focus on continuing its development and fighting to be among the best in the Six Nations Tournament.
Where is the game?
The Stadio Olimpico located in the city of Rome will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue in good form in the 2024 Six Nations Tournament. This stadium has a capacity for 72,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1937.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Italy vs Scotland, corresponding to the match of the 2024 Six Nations Tournament. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico, at 9:15 am.