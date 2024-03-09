ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay with us to follow Southampton vs Sunderland live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton vs Sunderland live for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the latest information emerging from St. Mary's Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Sunderland online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Southampton vs Sunderland match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Sunderland's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ryan Allsop, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Ryan Giles, Regan Slater, Fabio Carvalho, Tyler Morton, Ozan Tufan, Billy Sharp, Anass Zaroury and Jaden Philogene.
Jack Clarke, player to watch!
The Sunderland winger is one of the most important promises for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue showing that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues his development and hopes to be a fundamental piece in his team's offense. During last season of the EFL Championship, he had 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 games. The 22-year-old will seek to be Sunderland's undisputed starter and help them achieve their goals.
How does Sunderland arrive?
Sunderland continues its EFL Championship season, ranking in tenth position with 47 points, after 14 wins, 5 draws and 16 losses. The team has an interesting base of players, among which we find Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham, Daniel Ballard, Anthony Paterson, Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart to fight to have a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. Last season, Sunderland finished in sixth place with 69 points, qualifying for the Promotion Playoffs, where they were eliminated by Luton, remaining in the EFL Championship for another year. Sunderland is one of the big favorites to fight for promotion and the search for good results will be essential to achieve this objective day by day.
Southampton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jack Stephens, Kyle Walker-Peters, William Smallbone, Stuart Armstrong, Shea Charles, Sékou Mara, Ryan Fraser and Adam Armstrong.
Adam Armstrong, player to watch!
The Southampton striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he was one of the team's different attacking options. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season, so far he has achieved 16 goals and 11 assists in 34 games.
How does Southampton get here?
Southampton enters this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season after finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The Southampton team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team has a base of important players among which names such as Adam Armstrong, Ché Adams, Samuel Edozie, Ryan Fraser, Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone stand out. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 20 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses for a total of 67 points.
Where is the game?
The St. Mary's Stadium located in the city of Norwich, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue in a good way this season of the 2023-2024 EFL Championship. This stadium has capacity for 32,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Southampton vs Sunderland match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The match will take place at St. Mary's Stadium, at 10 o'clock.