Update
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass

Cavs absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, player to watch!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Timberwolves absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Anthony Edwards, player to watch!
The Wolves star is going through a great moment since his return and now, with the great moment of Anthony Edwards and DiAngelo Russell, it seems that they have found the path to victory. The Minnesota center leads the team in points and rebounds with a record of 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. KAT is a fundamental piece for the team and it is time for him to show why he is one of the best players in the league, in addition to once again showing his great talent as a center. The coaching staff led by Chris Finch did a great job with Towns by moving him from center to power forward, reducing some of his defensive responsibilities and allowing him to be a better tool on offense.
How do the Timberwolves get there?
The Timberwolves arrive after finishing the regular season with a record of 46 wins by 36 losses, their last result was a loss by a score of 120 to 124 against the Chicago Bulls. The Wolves finished in seventh position in the Western Conference and are favorites against the Clippers in the Play-In duel for a postseason ticket. The stability that the team has generated with Karl Anthony Towns, DiAngello Russell and Anthony Edwards has made the team look better little by little, although they are still far from the best teams of the season. At the end of the season, the Timberwolves were 2 wins away from fighting for a direct berth with the Denver Nuggets. If they win this game, Minnesota will have to face the Grizzlies in the first round.
Where is the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, promptly at 7:30 p.m.