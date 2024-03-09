ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Follow here Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth live, as well as the latest information as it emerges.
How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Saturday, March 9
USA Time: 10 a.m. ET
USA TV channel (English):
USA TV channel (Spanish):
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth EFL Championship match, Saturday, March 9 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 12:00 PM
Venezuela: 11:00 AM
Statements
It appears to be John Eustace looking to soak up the press and fan pressure swirling around Blackburn. They desperately need a home win on Saturday against Plymouth, who sit immediately above them in the table on goal difference.
John Eustace's words on Saturday's game: "No, it's not something we need to win at all.
"Every game is very, very important, we've got an important game against Plymouth, as we know.
"Everyone will be fully committed, but then we have nine other games that are just as important."
Plymouth manager Ian Foster: "Respectfully, I'm not aware of those things because I don't look at social media, I don't read certain websites, so there's not a lot we can do about it.
"I'm sure if you look at Manchester United and Chelsea, sometimes their top coaches get some of the insults that they get, and some of the insults that I'm getting. Is it fair? Probably not. Does it cross the line? Sure. But does it affect the way we work? No, it doesn't.
John Eustace's words on Saturday's game: "No, it's not something we need to win at all.
"Every game is very, very important, we've got an important game against Plymouth, as we know.
"Everyone will be fully committed, but then we have nine other games that are just as important."
Plymouth manager Ian Foster: "Respectfully, I'm not aware of those things because I don't look at social media, I don't read certain websites, so there's not a lot we can do about it.
"I'm sure if you look at Manchester United and Chelsea, sometimes their top coaches get some of the insults that they get, and some of the insults that I'm getting. Is it fair? Probably not. Does it cross the line? Sure. But does it affect the way we work? No, it doesn't.
Injured
The Blue and Whites have suffered from injuries to several of their players in recent matches. Goalkeeper Pears will be one of the major absentees; Sweden's Leopold Wahlstedt will replace him again.
Callum Brittain and Ryan Hedges are being evaluated, but are unlikely to play in the match. Meanwhile, one of the biggest concerns for Eustace will be the loss of Tronstad, who will not return until after the international break. The midfielder suffered an ankle injury against Newcastle.
Callum Brittain and Ryan Hedges are being evaluated, but are unlikely to play in the match. Meanwhile, one of the biggest concerns for Eustace will be the loss of Tronstad, who will not return until after the international break. The midfielder suffered an ankle injury against Newcastle.
Last five Plymouth matches
They have only managed two wins this year; one against Middlesbrough and the other against Swansea City, both in the EFL. They started the year without a defeat in January, but the picture has changed since the 4-1 defeat of Leeds United in the FA Cup at the beginning of February.
Sheffield Wed 1-0 Plymouth (March 5)
Plymouth 0-2 Ipswich (March 2)
Middlesbrough 0-2 Plymouth (February 24)
Plymouth 0-3 West Brom (20 February)
Plymouth 0-2 Leeds United (17 February)
Sheffield Wed 1-0 Plymouth (March 5)
Plymouth 0-2 Ipswich (March 2)
Middlesbrough 0-2 Plymouth (February 24)
Plymouth 0-3 West Brom (20 February)
Plymouth 0-2 Leeds United (17 February)
Last five Blackburn matches
Eustace has a score to settle with his team: getting the three points; the Rovers have not won since February 10 when they beat 22nd-placed Stoke City 3-1.
Blackburn 1-1 Millwall (March 5)
Swansea City 2-1 Blackburn (March 2)
Blackburn 1-1 Norwich (24 February)
Cardiff 0-0 Blackburn (20 February)
Preston 2-2 Blackburn (17 February)
Blackburn 1-1 Millwall (March 5)
Swansea City 2-1 Blackburn (March 2)
Blackburn 1-1 Norwich (24 February)
Cardiff 0-0 Blackburn (20 February)
Preston 2-2 Blackburn (17 February)
Panorama of Plymouth
Plymouth are in 16th place in the EFL Championship, the same as their opponents this Saturday afternoon, two points above the relegation zone; goal difference saves them.
Argyle is another team that is also under pressure from their fans. Their manager Ian Foster has accepted criticism of him after the recent run of games. Foster arrived in January this year, has managed 10 Championship games and his record is three wins, two draws and five defeats.
Results have not been good for the Pilgrims, who have just one win in their last seven league games. Their goal is to secure their place in the championship for one more season in what is sure to be a tight close to the year.
Argyle is another team that is also under pressure from their fans. Their manager Ian Foster has accepted criticism of him after the recent run of games. Foster arrived in January this year, has managed 10 Championship games and his record is three wins, two draws and five defeats.
Results have not been good for the Pilgrims, who have just one win in their last seven league games. Their goal is to secure their place in the championship for one more season in what is sure to be a tight close to the year.
Panorama of Blackburn
Blackburn Rovers come into this game with the pressure on. Between injuries and a fan base that is not entirely happy with their team, the Rovers arrive with the need to get three points at any cost.
Blackburn's team is in 17th position in the standings with 40 points, but only 2 units away from the relegation zone. The fight in the relegation zone has become intense and it seems that everything will be defined in the last few days.
In midweek they managed to rescue a point against Millwall with a goal by Sammie Szmodics. John Eustace took over the team last February and has still not been able to win with the Blue and Whites, accumulating four draws and three defeats.
Blackburn's team is in 17th position in the standings with 40 points, but only 2 units away from the relegation zone. The fight in the relegation zone has become intense and it seems that everything will be defined in the last few days.
In midweek they managed to rescue a point against Millwall with a goal by Sammie Szmodics. John Eustace took over the team last February and has still not been able to win with the Blue and Whites, accumulating four draws and three defeats.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth Live Updates!
My name is Angel Ortega and I will be your host for this match. We'll be bringing you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL for Blackburn Rovers vs Plymouth of the EFL Championship.