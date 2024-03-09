ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned to follow Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town as well as the latest information from the Cardiff City Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town?
If you want to watch Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town live on TV, it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA: 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this Ipswich Town player
Conor Chaplin, a 27-year-old English playmaker who is having a great season with 12 goals and seven assists in 39 games. He comes from scoring against Bristol City and in his last three games he has managed to participate in a goal, either scoring or assisting.
Watch out for this Cardiff City player
Perry Ng, a 27-year-old right back who, despite his position, has been one of Cardiff City's most outstanding players this season. He has six goals and three assists in 34 games. He scored against Bristol City, last March 2 to give his team the victory. This is his fourth season at the club and his best in terms of goals scored.
News - Ipswich Town
They are coming off an important 3-2 win over Bristol City in the closing stages. Six consecutive wins and have lost only one game this 2024 in the EFL Championship. They are second with 78 points, three behind Leicester City in third and two above Leeds United.
News - Cardiff City
They are coming from a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the last match. They have three wins in a row. They have not lost since February 17, when they were thrashed 4-1 at home by Norwich City. They are in tenth position with 50 points, seven points behind the Playoff places, while they are 12 points clear of the relegation places.
Background
The balance of clashes between Cardiff City and Ipswich Town is in favor of the latter, which has won 21 times. Cardiff City have won 12 times, while 14 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on October 2, 2023 where Ipswich Town won 3-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium, which was inaugurated on July 22, 2009 and has a capacity for 33280 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cardiff City and Ipswich Town will meet this Saturday, March 9, 2024 in the 37th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. The analysis and news prior to the match will be offered to you here live from VAVEL.