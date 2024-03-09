ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Hull City vs Leicester City in EFL Championship?
If you want to watch Hull City vs Leicester City live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Hull City vs Leicester City in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Leicester City player
Jamie Vardy, 37-year-old English striker who has 13 goals and one assist this season 2023/24. He is Leicester's captain and has been in this team since 2012/13. He has scored three goals in the last four games. He comes from scoring in the last match, scoring his team's winning goal against Sunderland.
Watch out for this Hull City player
Jaden Philogene, a 22-year-old left winger who has eight goals and six assists in 22 games in his first season at Hull City. He has just two goals in 2024. Although he has not scored since February 13, 2024.
News - Leicester City
They have just beaten Sunderland by 0-1. An important victory to cut the negative streak in the EFL Championship, as they had lost the last three matches. They are leaders of the category with 81 points, three more than Ipswich Town who are second. After their relegation from the Premier League last season, they want to return to the elite of English soccer.
News - Hull City
They are coming from a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City and have three consecutive draws. Six consecutive matches without losing. Their last match they lost was on February 10 at home against Swansea City. They are in sixth position with 57 points, i.e. in playoff positions, and three points behind West Bromwich, which is fifth.
Background
The balance between these two teams is in favor of Hull City, which has won 28 matches, while Leicester City has won 24 times and 22 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last September, when Hull City won 1-0 away.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the MKM Stadium, located in the city of Kingston. It was inaugurated in December 2002 and has a capacity for 2,586 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hull City and Leicester City will meet this Saturday, March 9, 2024 in the 37th round of the EFL Championship.
