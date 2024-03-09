ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Norwich City vs Rotherham United in the EFL Championship?
If you want to watch Norwich City vs Rotherham United live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
What time is the Norwich City vs Rotherham United match in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Rotherham United player
Hakeem Odofin, a 25-year-old midfielder who has four goals in 31 games this season and is Rotherham United's top scorer. The English player has only one goal in 2024, the one he scored in his team's defeat against Ipswich Town on February 20.
Watch out for this Norwich City player
Joshua Sargent, a 24-year-old U.S. forward who has 11 goals and one assist in 18 games. Of his last seven games he has scored in five. A hamstring injury sidelined him for nearly three months, but he has returned with good numbers.
News - Rotherham United
They are coming off the back of a heavy 5-0 drubbing at home to Coventry City. They have eight defeats in a row and 13 consecutive matches without a victory. They have not won since December 26th, when they beat Middlesbrough. They are currently bottom of the EFL Championship with 19 points and are 19 points away from the relegation places.
News - Norwich City
They have just lost 3-1 against Middlesbrough in their last match, cutting their positive streak, as they had been unbeaten for six consecutive matches. They are currently in seventh place with 55 points, two points behind the Playoff zone.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Norwich City who have won 18 times, 10 times Rotherham United have won, while 11 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in September 2023 where Rotherham United won 2-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Carrow Road, located in Norwich, which was inaugurated in August 1935 and has a capacity for 27244 spectators.
Preview of the match
Norwich City and Rotherham United will meet this Saturday, March 9, 2024 in the 37th round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Norwich City vs Rotherham United in EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.