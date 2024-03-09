ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Bournemouth vs Sheffield United match live?

If you want to watch the game Bournemouth vs Sheffield United live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Bournemouth vs Sheffield United match for Premier League

This is the start time of the game Bournemouth vs Sheffield United of 9th March 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Star+

Bolivia 11 am: Star+

Brazil 12 pm: Star+

Chile 11 am: Star+

Colombia 10 am: Star+

Ecuador 10 am: Star+

USA 10 am ET: Peacock

Spain 8 pm: DAZN3

Mexico 10 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 11 am: Star+

Peru 10 am: Star+

Uruguay 12 pm: Star+

Venezuela 11 am: Star+

Speak, Chris Wilder!

"We had a very good connection from the start and I obviously wish him all the best for the future. The club has decided to keep Simon, who is very close to us and knows how we work. I think the transition will be smooth because, for sure, Simon has learned a lot from Richard. 

Sheffield United will come here with the intention of winning the game and trying to increase their chances of fighting to the end. I think we have to focus more on ourselves. Against a team that has the same points as Sheffield United, we weren't good enough. We won 2-0, but we need to improve on the performance we had against Burnley if we want to win, that's our main focus.

You can lose a lot of pace, but in the case of Solanke, who has trained almost every day of the season. He's someone who has played a lot of minutes and trained a lot of minutes. It's not a big problem [that he hasn't trained as much] because he's been very, very solid and robust during the season. He doesn't need to train as much as other players who have come up and down, I think he still has a good level."

Speak, Iraola!

Classification

Blades

Sheffield United are only 15th in the table, in 20th place with 13 points, seven clear of Nottingham Forest, the first team out of the relegation zone. 

The Sabres are on a run of four defeats, three in a row, including a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, and one win.

Cherries

Bournemouth moved up one place in the standings after beating Burnley 2-0 on the last matchday. The Cherries are now in 13th place with 31 points. 

With a 39% record, Andoni Iraola's side have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games.

Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium is a stadium located in Bournemouth, southern England. It has a capacity of 28,799 spectators.
Eye on the game

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United live this Saturday (9), at the Vitality Stadium at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 28th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Bournemouth vs Sheffield United Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
