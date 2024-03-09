ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Bournemouth vs Sheffield United match live?
What time is Bournemouth vs Sheffield United match for Premier League
Argentina 12 pm: Star+
Bolivia 11 am: Star+
Brazil 12 pm: Star+
Chile 11 am: Star+
Colombia 10 am: Star+
Ecuador 10 am: Star+
USA 10 am ET: Peacock
Spain 8 pm: DAZN3
Mexico 10 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 11 am: Star+
Peru 10 am: Star+
Uruguay 12 pm: Star+
Venezuela 11 am: Star+
Speak, Chris Wilder!
Sheffield United will come here with the intention of winning the game and trying to increase their chances of fighting to the end. I think we have to focus more on ourselves. Against a team that has the same points as Sheffield United, we weren't good enough. We won 2-0, but we need to improve on the performance we had against Burnley if we want to win, that's our main focus.
You can lose a lot of pace, but in the case of Solanke, who has trained almost every day of the season. He's someone who has played a lot of minutes and trained a lot of minutes. It's not a big problem [that he hasn't trained as much] because he's been very, very solid and robust during the season. He doesn't need to train as much as other players who have come up and down, I think he still has a good level."
Speak, Iraola!
Classification
Blades
The Sabres are on a run of four defeats, three in a row, including a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, and one win.
Cherries
With a 39% record, Andoni Iraola's side have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five games.
If you want to directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!