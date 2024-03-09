ADVERTISEMENT
What time is it?
This is the kickoff time for the game between Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund on March 9 in several countries:
Mexico: 11:30
United States: 11:30 PT - 12:30 ET
Canada: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 AM
Colombia: 11:30 AM
Ecuador: 11:30
Puerto Rico: 12:30
Venezuela: 12:30
Chile: 12:30
Argentina: 12:30
Brazil: 12:30
United Kingdom: 17:30
Spain: 18:30
Italy: 18:30
Borussia Dortmund Player to Watch
Niclas Füllkrug, a 31-year-old experienced player who plays as a striker. The German has been a key player for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, and is considered the best player of the team with 11 goals and 8 assists in 24 games. Photo: Borussia Dortmund (Facebook)
Werder Bremen player to watch
Marvin Ducksch, a 30-year-old experienced player who plays as a striker. The German has been an important part of Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, he is considered the club's best player thanks to his 9 goals and 4 assists in 23 games. Photo: Werder Bremen (Facebook)
Latest Borussia Dortmund lineup
A. Meyer (GK); N. Süle, J. Ryerson, I. Maatsen, N. Schlotterbeck, E. Can, M. Sabitzer, J. Sancho, J. Brandt, K. Adeyemi and N. Füllkrug
Coach: Edin Terzic
Latest Werder Bremen lineup
Coach: Ole Werner
Antecedents
In the last five matches Borussia Dortmund comes with a great dominance over Werder Bremen, with four wins and one loss.
Bundesliga 20 / 10 / 2023 | Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0 Werder Bremen
Bundesliga 11 / 02 / 2023 | Werder Bremen 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga 20 / 08 / 2022 | Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 Werder Bremen
Bundesliga 18 / 04 / 2021 : Borussia Dortmund 4 - 1 Werder Bremen
Bundesliga 15 / 12 / 2020 | Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
How is Borussia Dortmund coming along?
The 'Schwarzgelben' in their last five matches have performed well, their best result was against Rotherham, having a run of three wins and two defeats.
Bundesliga 02 / 03 / 2024 | Union Berlin 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga 25 / 02 / 2024 | Borussia Dortmund 2 - 3 Hoffenheim
Champions League 20 / 02 / 2024 | PSV Eindhoven 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga 17 / 02 / 2024 | Wolfsburg 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga 09 / 02 / 2024 | Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 Freiburg
How does Werder Bremen arrive?
The 'Grun-Weissen' in their last five matches have had a poor performance, their best result was against Rotherham, having a streak of three defeats, one win and one draw.
Bundesliga 03 / 03 / 2024 | Hoffenheim 2 - 1 Werder Bremen
Bundesliga 24 / 02 / 2024 | Werder Bremen 1 - 1 SV Darmstadt
Bundesliga 16 / 02 / 2024 | Cologne 0 - 1 Werder Bremen
Bundesliga 10 / 02 / 2024 | Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Heidenheim
Bundesliga 03 / 02 / 2024 | FSV Mainz 0 - 1 Werder Bremen
Stadium
The Weserstadion will be the venue for this match of Matchday 25, it is located in Bremen, Germany. It has its origins in 1909 by the General Bremer Gymnastics and Sports as a sports field club. Since 1930 it hosted Werder Bremen. In 2009 it underwent a total conversion to an exclusive soccer practice stadium. It has capacity for 42,100 people. Photo: Werder Bremen (Facebook)
The Bundesliga continues
The German First Division brings us a duel between two teams that are very evenly matched, as Borussia Dortmund is in fourth place in the table with 44 points and Werder Bremen is in eighth place with 30 points.
