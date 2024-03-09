ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Follow here Crystal Palace vs Luton Town Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Luton Town match for the Premier League.
What time is the Crystal Palace vs Luton Town match for Premier League 2024?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Luton Town of March 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Luton Town's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Thomas Kaminski, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty, Issa Kaboré, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene and Andros Townsend.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Luton Town Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Luton Town's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Crystal Palace. English player Carlton Morris (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Alfie Doughty (#45) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski (#24) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Luton Town in the tournament
Luton Town is progressing poorly in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eighteenth position in the general table after 5 games won, 5 draws and 16 lost, they have 20 points. Luton Town are looking to get out of the position they have in the general table, so they will have to win all possible games and they will be able to save themselves from relegation. Luton Town's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on March 2 against Aston Villa, resulting in a 3-2 defeat at Kenilworth Road and thus achieving their thirteenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Crystal Palace players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Luton Town. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Jordan Ayew (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London football team is doing poorly in the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (first division of England), they are in fourteenth position in the general table with 7 games won, 7 draws and 13 lost, achieving 28 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on March 2 against Tottenham Hotspur, resulting in a 3-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and thus achieving their sixteenth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Selhurst Park is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and is the home of Crystal Palace. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 and cost £30 million to build.