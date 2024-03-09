ADVERTISEMENT
Birmingham Citystarting eleven:
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴
Five changes from Tuesday 🖐️
Robbo is back from injury 💪
Paik starts 💫#BCFC pic.twitter.com/YdQp2Y6xqX — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 9, 2024
Millwall starting eleven:
3️⃣ changes to the XI that played midweek...
⚽️ Obafemi leads the line for #Millwall
🔙 Bryan back into the starting side
♻️ Watmore replaces the injured Emakhu pic.twitter.com/7PY2Drpea6 — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) March 9, 2024
Stay tuned for the Millwall vs Birmingham City live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Millwall vs Birmingham City live, as well as the latest information from The Den. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Millwall vs Birmingham City live?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Paramount + in Mexico and Star + in South America.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Key Player - Birmingham City
Koji Miyoshi, 26-year-old experienced midfielder. The Japanese has been an important player for Birmingham City in the EFL Championship, he is considered one of the club's best players thanks to his 4 goals and 12 assists in 31 matches.
Key Player - Millwall
Holland's 25-year-old midfielder Zian Flemming has performed well. He has been crucial for the team, looking to help and get the win. He hopes to continue to respond in this good moment he is going through. He has been a viable option for the coach, especially in the difficult moments of the season.
Designated Referees
Centre Referee: Darren Bond
Assistant one: Darren Cann
Assistant two: Alex James
Fourth official: John Busby
How does Birmingham City fare?
The 'Blues' from the last 4 matches played come in with 1 draw, 1 win and 2 defeats. In the last match, Birmingham City drew 1-1 away against Hull. Currently, Birmingham City is in 20th position in the table.
How does Millwall arrive?
The 'Lions' from the last 4 matches played come in with 1 draw, 2 wins and 1 loss. In the last match, Millwall drew 1-1 away against Blackburn. Millwall are currently 18th in the table.
The Championship continues
England's Second Division brings us a duel between two teams that are at the bottom of the overall table and are in need of points, which makes it more attractive as both will go out with their best players to get three 'golden' points.
The stadium
The Den is the home of Millwall of the EFL Championship, is a stadium located in the city of London, England, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1993 and has a capacity of 20,146 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of Millwall vs Birmingham City, in EFL Championship!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Millwall vs Birmingham City, corresponding to the 37th round of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at The Den, at 10:00 am.