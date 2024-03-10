ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera online and live from Box 2023?
This is the start time of Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera in various countries:
Argentina: 00 hours in UFC Pass
Bolivia: 01 hours in UFC Pass
Brazil: 02 hours in UFC Pass
Chile: 02 hours in UFC Pass
Colombia: 00 hours in UFC Pass
Ecuador: 00 hours in UFC Pass
US (ET): 00 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 06 hours UFC Pass
Mexico: 23 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Paraguay: 02 hours in UFC Pass
Peru: 01 hours in UFC Pass
Uruguay: 02 hours in UFC Pass
Venezuela: 01 hours in UFC Pass
Favorite?
For this fight, Sean O'Malley jumps as the great favorite due to his great moment and coming on a positive streak of 5 consecutive victories, in addition to being the defender of the Bantamweight title. However, “Chito” has been the contender with the title since August of the previous year and will not be an easy rival to overcome. Chito Vera's fight history and his victory against O'Malley is another factor so that he is not ruled out as a possible winner, which is why the surprise could occur in the ring in favor of the Ecuadorian.
What other fights will the event have?
The complete boxing card at the Kaseya Center in Miami will be 4 previous fights, before the main event between O'Malley vs Vera, the card is as follows:
- Sean O'Malley (c) vs. Marlon Chito Vera for the UFC bantamweight title
- Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis; light weight
- Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page; welterweight
- Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena; welterweight
- Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong bantamweight
In addition to these, we will have 8 preliminary fights that will start at 7 p.m. (CDMX), while the main event fights will start at 9 p.m. (CDMX) with the main fight starting at 11:15 p.m. approximately (CDMX).
Sean O'Malley's latest result!
Sean O'Malley's last fight was in August 2023 against Aljamain Sterling, a New York fighter. In this fight, “Sugar” won by knockout in the second round, after a right hand that sent his rival to the canvas. The fight was very striking and was considered a high-level one, leaving Sean O'Malley in a good position and with the Bantamweight championship in his hands.
How does Sean O'Malley arrive?
On Sean O'Malley's side, the American boxer comes into this fight with a record of 17 wins and 1 loss in his professional career, in addition to 12 wins by knockout. O'Malley has the sole objective of maintaining the UFC bantamweight championship. About this fight, Sean O'Malley commented "I'm a professional boxer and I want to be a world champion, so I need to follow the path to greatness against people who have been boxing all their lives." This fight has a direct precedent and that is that Sean O'Malley's only defeat was inflicted by Marlon Vera, so the American will want revenge and thus maintain the title of champion. “Sugar” has a wingspan of 180 cm and will seek to take advantage of his height advantage to dominate the fight. In Sean O'Malley's fight history we find the defeat against the Ecuadorian and, since then, he regained his rhythm with 5 consecutive victories, the last being the one with which he won the Bantamweight title at the end of 2023 and this will be his first defense.
Marlon Vera's latest result!
Marlon Vera's last fight was in August 2023 against Pedro Munhoz from Brazil, whom he defeated by decision at UFC 292. In this fight, Marlon Vera looked very dominant over his rival and controlled the pace of the initial fight but The Brazilian came from behind and evened everything, forcing the victory to be determined by decision after 3 rounds.
How does Marlon Vera arrive?
Marlon Vera comes to this fight with a record of 23 wins, 8 losses and 1 draw with a total of 8 knockouts and he decided to accept the fight with Sean O'Malley because he is seeking the Bantamweight title and will be the first contender for the title. of his rival. The Ecuadorian has a wingspan of 173 cm and will take advantage of his speed to try to win the fight quickly. The 31-year-old veteran did not do anything less at the press conference and took the opportunity to tell the press that he is ready and about his rival he mentioned "O'Malley is a version made in China of Conor McGregor." So everything indicates that “Chito” will take his rival seriously and will want victory at any cost. Marlon will seek his second victory against this rival and, with this, win the bantamweight title and for the UFC to have its first Ecuadorian category champion.
Where is the fight?
The Kaseya Center located in the city of Miami will host this UFC 299 duel between two fighters seeking the bantamweight championship. This stadium has capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Sean O'Malley vs Marlon Vera, corresponding to UFC 299. The fight will take place at the Kaseya Center, at 12 p.m.