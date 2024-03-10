ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Wales vs France
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wales vs France in addition to the latest information emerging from the Principality Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
How to watch Wales vs France in Six Nations 2024?
If you want to watch the Wales vs France match live, you can follow it on television through ESPN
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Wales vs France match in Six Nations 2024?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 3:00 p.m.
USA:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 7:15 p.m.
Watch out for this France player
Thomas Ramos, 28-year-old player who occupies the fullback position. He is currently playing for Stade Toulousain in the Top 14 and has been international with the French National Team since 2019. He has a total of nine conversions in these Six Nations.
Watch out for this Wales player
Alex Mann, 22-year-old wing player for Cardiff of the United Rugby Championship. He scored two tries in the Six Nations, in his team's victory against England and in Wales' narrow defeat to France.
News - France
France arrives after playing a good role in the final phase of the World Cup where they won all their matches in group A, finishing as first in the group. However, in the quarterfinals, they lost to South Africa 28-29.
They began the Six Nations tournament with a defeat, losing 17-38 against Ireland, the current champions. In their second match they won in Scotland by 16-20, while in the most recent they tied with Italy at 13. They have already seen all the signs in this edition. With six points they are in fourth position.
They have won this tournament 18 times, eight times combined. The last time they won this trophy was in the 2022 edition. Last year they finished in second position with 20 points, only surpassed by Ireland.
News - Wales
The Welsh National Team completed a perfect group stage of the final phase of the World Cup, achieving a full victory and qualifying as first in group C with 19 points. However, in the quarterfinals they lost against Argentina. They closed the year playing a friendly against Barbarians.
The Six Nations have not started well, as they have lost the three matches they played in the first three matches, against Scotland, England and Ireland. They are currently fifth with only three points in their locker. They have won this tournament in 39 editions, 28 alone and eleven jointly. They haven't won this title in three years. In the most recent edition they finished in the penultimate position with six points.
Background
The last five duels have been won by France. The last duel was in March 2023 in the Six Nations where France beat Wales 41-28 on the scoreboard. The last time the duel was won by Wales was in 2019 in the quarterfinals of the final phase of the Rugby World Cup. Precisely that year, 2019 was the last time Wales defeated France in the Six Nations.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Principality Stadium, located in the city of Cardiff. This was found on June 26, 1999 with a capacity for 74,500 spectators.
Match preview
Wales and France will meet this Sunday, March 10, 2024 in the match corresponding to matchday 4 of the Six Nations
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Wales vs France in Six Nations 2024
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.