In a few moments we will share with you the preview of the Qatar Grand Prix, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Losail International Circuit.
Jorge Martín closes an exceptional Saturday by winning the sprint race
The world runner-up wants to fight for the title this year from the first moment. He came out strong and in the first weekend of 2024 he achieved pole position and won the sptint race. The Madrid driver has dominated from start to finish in the short race.
After the race Jorge Martín explained that he had several scares despite his victory. "I was fast today, but I had several times where I almost fell. I feel strong, fast and confident, we'll see if tomorrow, but I hope so."
Top 10 of the sprint race
1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)
2. Brad Binder (9 pts)
3. Aleix Espargaro (7 pts)
4. Francesco Bagnaia (6 pts)
5. Marc Márquez (5 pts)
6. Enea Bastianini (4 pts)
7. Alex Márquez (3 pts)
8. Pedro Acosta (2 pts)
9. Maverick Viñales (1 pt)
10. Jack Miller (0 pts).
Qatar Grand Prix starting grid
1 Jorge Martín (Prima Pramac Racing) 1:50.789
2 Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing) +0.083
3 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.086
4 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.124
5: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.139
6: Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™): +0.172
7: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +0.230
8: Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +0.341
9: Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™): +0.477
10. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +0.517
Equipment and pilots for the 2024 season in MotoGP
Repsol Honda Team: Joan Mir and Luca Marini
Ducati Team: Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini
Monster Energy Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins
Red Bull KTM Factory: Brad Binder and Jack Miller
Aprilia Racing: Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales
Pramac Racing: Jorge Martín and Franco Morbidelli
LCR Honda: Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami
GasGas Factory Racing (Tech3): Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta
RNF MotoGP Team: Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira
VR46 Racing Team: Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio DiGianntonio
Gresini Racing MotoGP: Álex Márquez and Marc Márquez
Qatar Grand Prix winners
2004: Sete Gibernau
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Valentino Rossi
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Casey Stoner
2010: Valentino Rossi
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Valentino Rossi
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Maverick Viñales
2018: Andrea Dovizioso
2019: Andrea Dovizioso
2021: Maverick Viñales
2022: Enea Bastianini
2023: Fabio Di Giannantonio
The drivers who have won the most times on this circuit have been Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner with four victories each. While Yamaha with nine is the team that has won there the most times, although it is followed by Ducati with seven, which has also won in the last two years.
The circuit
The race will be held at the Losail International Circuit, located 28 kilometers from the capital of Qatar, Doha. This circuit was inaugurated on October 2, 2004. It has a capacity for 52,000 spectators, 16 curves, six left, ten right, and a length of 5,380 kilometers.
The 2024 season starts
This weekend the MotoGP World Championship has started, in which there will be 21 Grand Prix after the suspension of the Argentine Grand Prix. This season begins at the Qatar Grand Prix and will end on November 17 with the Valencia Grand Prix. Pecco Bagnaia is the rival to beat after winning the last two world championships. Jorge Martín, eager for revenge, is the main candidate to dethrone the Italian.
