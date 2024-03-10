ADVERTISEMENT

What time is the Qatar Grand Prix in MotoGP?

This is the start time of the race in several countries

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Bolivia: 12:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Paraguay: 1:00 PM

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Jorge Martín closes an exceptional Saturday by winning the sprint race

The world runner-up wants to fight for the title this year from the first moment. He came out strong and in the first weekend of 2024 he achieved pole position and won the sptint race. The Madrid driver has dominated from start to finish in the short race.

After the race Jorge Martín explained that he had several scares despite his victory. "I was fast today, but I had several times where I almost fell. I feel strong, fast and confident, we'll see if tomorrow, but I hope so."

Top 10 of the sprint race

1. Jorge Martín (12 pts)

2. Brad Binder (9 pts)

3. Aleix Espargaro (7 pts)

4. Francesco Bagnaia (6 pts)

5. Marc Márquez (5 pts)

6. Enea Bastianini (4 pts)

7. Alex Márquez (3 pts)

8. Pedro Acosta (2 pts)

9. Maverick Viñales (1 pt)

10. Jack Miller (0 pts).

Qatar Grand Prix starting grid

1 Jorge Martín (Prima Pramac Racing) 1:50.789

2 Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing) +0.083

3 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.086

4 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.124

5: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.139

6: Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™): +0.172

7: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +0.230

8: Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +0.341

9: Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™): +0.477

10. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +0.517

Equipment and pilots for the 2024 season in MotoGP

Repsol Honda Team: Joan Mir and Luca Marini

Ducati Team: Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini

Monster Energy Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo and Álex Rins

Red Bull KTM Factory: Brad Binder and Jack Miller

Aprilia Racing: Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales

Pramac Racing: Jorge Martín and Franco Morbidelli

LCR Honda: Johann Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami

GasGas Factory Racing (Tech3): Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta

RNF MotoGP Team: Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira

VR46 Racing Team: Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio DiGianntonio

Gresini Racing MotoGP: Álex Márquez and Marc Márquez

Qatar Grand Prix winners

2004: Sete Gibernau

2005: Valentino Rossi

2006: Valentino Rossi

2007: Casey Stoner

2008: Casey Stoner

2009: Casey Stoner

2010: Valentino Rossi

2011: Casey Stoner

2012: Jorge Lorenzo

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Marc Marquez

2015: Valentino Rossi

2016: Jorge Lorenzo

2017: Maverick Viñales

2018: Andrea Dovizioso

2019: Andrea Dovizioso

2021: Maverick Viñales

2022: Enea Bastianini

2023: Fabio Di Giannantonio

The drivers who have won the most times on this circuit have been Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner with four victories each. While Yamaha with nine is the team that has won there the most times, although it is followed by Ducati with seven, which has also won in the last two years.

The circuit

The race will be held at the Losail International Circuit, located 28 kilometers from the capital of Qatar, Doha. This circuit was inaugurated on October 2, 2004. It has a capacity for 52,000 spectators, 16 curves, six left, ten right, and a length of 5,380 kilometers.

The 2024 season starts

This weekend the MotoGP World Championship has started, in which there will be 21 Grand Prix after the suspension of the Argentine Grand Prix. This season begins at the Qatar Grand Prix and will end on November 17 with the Valencia Grand Prix. Pecco Bagnaia is the rival to beat after winning the last two world championships. Jorge Martín, eager for revenge, is the main candidate to dethrone the Italian.

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix in MotoGP

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will offer you the pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL.

