After the race Jorge Martín explained that he had several scares despite his victory. "I was fast today, but I had several times where I almost fell. I feel strong, fast and confident, we'll see if tomorrow, but I hope so."

2005: Valentino Rossi

2006: Valentino Rossi

2007: Casey Stoner

2008: Casey Stoner

2009: Casey Stoner

2010: Valentino Rossi

2011: Casey Stoner

2012: Jorge Lorenzo

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Marc Marquez

2015: Valentino Rossi

2016: Jorge Lorenzo

2017: Maverick Viñales

2018: Andrea Dovizioso

2019: Andrea Dovizioso

2021: Maverick Viñales

2022: Enea Bastianini

2023: Fabio Di Giannantonio

The drivers who have won the most times on this circuit have been Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner with four victories each. While Yamaha with nine is the team that has won there the most times, although it is followed by Ducati with seven, which has also won in the last two years.