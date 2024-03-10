ADVERTISEMENT

Follow here Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Brighton vs Nottingham Forest live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the American Express Community Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

How to watch Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: match for the in Premier League Match?

Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday March 10, 2024

USA Time: 9:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock. 

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock. 

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Nottingham Forest: Sunday March 10, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday March 10, 2024

11:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday March 10, 2024

10:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday March 10, 2024

11:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Chile

Sunday March 10, 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday March 10, 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday March 10, 2024

12:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday March 10, 2024

13:00 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Sunday March 10, 2024

9:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Sunday March 10, 2024

9:00 hrs

In Peacock.  

Mexico

Sunday March 10, 2024

8:00 hrs

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Sunday March 10, 2024

11:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday March 10, 2024

9:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday March 10, 2024

11:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday March 10, 2024

9:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Players to watch

Joao Pedro is an element to watch with 23 games, he has made 8 for Brighton with Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra with 6 goals. Pascal is the top assister with 11. Karou Mitoma has 4 assists.
Chris Wood has 20 games and 8 goals, Taiwo Awoniyi has 16 games and 6 goals, as does Anthony Elanga with 5 goals and 7 assists, being the team's assists leader.

History between both

In the last 5 confrontations Brighton vs Nottingham Forest have been even duels, 2 wins for Brighton, another 2 for Nottingham and 1 draw. The last time they saw each other it was a final score of 2 to 3, favor Brighton.

How are Nottingham Forest doing?

Nottingham Forest has just lost to Liverpool by 1 goal, in the FA Cup they were eliminated by Manchester United. They are 17th in the table with 24 points, 6 wins, 6 draws and 15 goals for, 34 against in 27 games.

How are Brighton doing?

Difficult schedule for the Brighton team, they have just lost 3 consecutive games, in the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League. Next week they will close the second leg of the round of 16 at home against Roma, where they are losing 4 to 0. But in the Premier they are in ninth position, with 39 points, 10 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses.

How is the Premier League?

The competition is complicated, where some fight for the first places, some suffer for the last places, Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United fight not to be relegated, Everton and Nottingham are on the tightrope. The top is led by Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham and Manchester United, as the top 6.

Where is it played?

Falmer Stadium will be the venue for this game, better known as the American Express Community, located in Brighton, England. Its capacity is for 30 thousand spectators, it has been open for 12 years, with a cost of 93 million dollars.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Premier League Match Brighton vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game.

