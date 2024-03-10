ADVERTISEMENT
What time is it?
This is the kickoff time for the Pumas vs Xolas game on March 10 in various countries:
Mexico: 12:00
United States: 12:00 PT - 13:00 ET
Canada: 12:00
Peru: 12:00
Colombia: 12:00
Ecuador: 12:00
Puerto Rico: 13:00
Venezuela: 13:00
Chile: 13:00
Argentina: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00
United Kingdom: 17:00
Spain: 17:00
Italy: 17:00
Xolos player to watch
Carlos González, an experienced 31-year-old player who plays as a forward. The Paraguayan has been an important part of Xolos in Liga MX, he is considered one of the club's best players thanks to his 2 goals and 1 assist in 10 games. Photo: Xolos (Facebook)
Pumas player to watch
Eduardo 'Toto' Salvio, a 33-year-old experienced player who plays as a forward. The Argentinean has been a key player for Pumas in Liga MX and is considered one of the team's best players, with 4 goals and 4 assists in 10 games. Photo: Pumas MX (Facebook)
Last Xolos lineup
A. Rodríguez (GK); N. Díaz, K. Balanta, R. Fernández, F. Contreras, C. Rivera, J. Corona, I. Tona, D. Blanco, C. González y J. R. Zúñiga
Coach: Miguel Herrera
Latest Pumas lineup
J. González (GK); N. Silva, L. Magallán, J. Rivas, P. Monroy, U. Rivas, L. López, C. Huerta, P. Quispe, E. Salvio y G. Martínez
Coach: Gustavo Lema
Antecedents
In the last five meetings, Pumas have had a slight advantage over Xolos with two wins, two draws and one loss.
Liga MX 30 / 06 / 2023 | Xolos 2 - 3 Pumas
Liga MX 27 / 01 / 2023 | Xolos 0 - 0 Pumas
MX League 03 / 07 / 2022 | Pumas 1 - 1 Xolos
Liga MX 05 / 02 / 2022 | Xolos 1 - 0 Pumas
Liga MX 24 / 10 / 2021 | Pumas 3 - 1 Xolos
How does Xolos arrive?
The 'Xolaje' in their last five matches have had a poor performance, their best result was against San Luis, having a streak of four draws and one loss.
Liga MX 03 / 03 / 2024 | Xolos 1 - 1 León
Liga MX 28 / 02 / 2024 | Xolos 1 - 1 Monterrey
MX League 25 / 02 / 2024 | Toluca 2 - 0 Xolos
Liga MX 17 / 02 / 2024 | San Luis 3 - 3 Xolos
Liga MX 09 / 02 / 2024 | Xolos 1 - 1 Querétaro
How does Pumas arrive?
The 'Auriazules' in their last five games have had a regular performance, their best results were against Santos and Puebla, having a streak of two wins, two losses and a draw.
Liga MX 03 / 03 / 2024 | Monterrey 3 - 0 Pumas
Liga MX 24 / 02 / 2024 | Chivas 3 - 1 Pumas
MX League 18 / 02 / 2024 | Pumas 3 - 0 Santos
MX League 14 / 02 / 2024 | Atlas 0 - 0 Pumas
MX League 11 / 02 / 2024 | Puebla 3 - 0 Pumas
Stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Universitario will be the venue for this Matchday 11 game, located in Coyoacán, Mexico City, Mexico. It was inaugurated on November 20, 1952 with the opening of the II National Sports Games. It has a capacity for 72 thousand spectators. It was the main venue for the 1968 Olympic Games. Photo: Pumas MX (Facebook)
Liga MX continues
The Mexican First Division brings us a duel between two teams that are uneven, as Pumas is in eighth place in the table with 15 points and Xolos is in sixteenth place with 6 points.
Welcome
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Pumas vs Xolos corresponding to Day 11 of the Liga MX 2023-24.
