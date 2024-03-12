ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks 127-92 Chicago Bulls match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 2:44
Chicago will remain at less than 100 points and it will be a crushing defeat for the locals.
4Q | 5:01
Chicago retires its starters and it will be all for tonight, victory for Dallas.
4Q | 7:23
Time out Bulls, difference of 35 points for Dallas and it could be everything for their starters.
4Q | 9:48
Chicago puts pressure on them in an attempt to close the gap and get into the game down the stretch.
4Q | 12:00
Start of the last quarter.
Bye to the third
End of the third quarter.
3Q | 1:52
Time out Dallas, difference of 29, the Mavs could rest their starters in the final stretch of the game.
3Q | 3:36
The Mavericks respond and return the lead to 26, the game seems to be breaking down but Dallas does not allow the rival to get closer.
3Q | 4:59
The Bulls reduce the difference to 18 and want to try to get more and more into the game.
3Q | 6:48
Time out in Chicago, the locals can't find a way to close the gap and stop the game to make adjustments.
3Q | 7:49
Chicago puts pressure, but the difference remains the same and the two teams maintain the same pace.
3Q | 9:33
The Mavericks do not slow down and remain very strong looking to secure the early victory.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We're going to the break.
2Q | 2:10
The Mavs are still up 23 and will go into halftime with a comfortable lead no matter what.
2Q | 3:37
Chicago wants to reduce the difference to less than 20 points but Dallas does not give up space and halftime of the game is approaching.
2Q | 5:01
The clock advances and it seems that everything is controlled by Dallas and they will go into the break with an advantage.
2Q | 7:03
Time out for the Bulls, the Mavericks once again put the difference at 26 points and force the hosts to stop the game.
2Q | 7:42
Chicago puts pressure, trying to get into the game and even the situation.
2Q | 9:15
Time out Dallas, the Bulls with a 7-0 run and they stop the game to cool down the rival and adjust defensively.
2Q | 10:08
Dallas takes its starters out for a moment to give them a rest and take advantage of the 26-point lead.
2Q | 12:00
Start of the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends.
1Q | 1:17
Leading by 22, the Mavericks are unstoppable, while the Bulls hope this quarter is over.
1Q | 2:23
Dallas trails by 16 points and Chicago can't find a way to stop its rival.
1Q | 4:11
Dallas remains far on the scoreboard and wants to score important points to get further and further away.
1Q | 5:03
Time called for Dallas, which remains 11 up and needs to stop the game to cool down the rival.
1Q | 5:22
The Mavericks continue to control the pace and maintain the double-digit difference.
1Q | 7:11
Bulls time out, Dallas lead by 10 and the locals are forced to stop the game.
1Q | 9:01
The Mavs quickly take a 4-point lead and begin to put pressure on their rival to separate themselves on the scoreboard.
1Q | 10:25
Slow start to the game with both teams fighting to take control of the game but with closed hoops.
1Q | 12:00
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous NBA protocols.
Bulls lineup!
These are the Bulls' starters for today's game:
Mavs lineup!
These are the players starting for the Mavericks for today's game:
Full team for the Bulls?
The Bulls appear with an incomplete team due to the injuries of Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Patrick Willams, who are out for the rest of the season.
Full team for the Mavs?
The Mavericks jump with a full roster, except for the absence of Dereck Lively II due to a personal matter. Outside of that, we will see all the stars of the team.
Referees
David Guthrie (#16), Nick Buchert (#3) and Jenna Schroeder (#20) are the designated referees for the game between Mavericks and Bulls of the 2023-2024 NBA.
Here are the Mavs!
Those from Dallas are already in the vicinity of the United Center for today's game:
Bulls appeared!
The Chicago team arrived at its stadium for today's game:
Last duel!
The last time the Mavericks and Bulls met was during the last regular season when the Dallas team won at home by a score of 102 to 94.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Chicago Bulls begins at the United Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the United Center. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and online updates from VAVEL.
Mavericks absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Luka Doncic, player to watch!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team on offense as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with important possibilities of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team into the Playoffs and return to the NBA finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavericks arrive?
The Mavericks continue their path this season after finishing the campaign The Dallas team begins a new season after having reached the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone as he could not agree with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs finished with a streak of 52 wins and 30 losses to place themselves in fourth place in the West and get into the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left out Utah and Phoenix, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4 to 1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic, and players like Grant Williams and Kyrie Irving arrived, and they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The team's mystery revolves around the high level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and the greatest spectacle it can provide. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Bulls absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
DeMar DeRozan, player to watch!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls get there?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in tenth place in the East, however, once there they were easily surpassed by Miami in the Play-In round, ending with a bad season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team and Lonzo Ball continues to be unavailable for the team, and Zach Lavine continues with a minutes restriction. Those from Chicago have a great squad, including Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Coby White. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where is the game?
The United Center located in the city of Chicago will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the United Center, at 7 p.m.