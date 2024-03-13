ADVERTISEMENT
HIGHLIGHTS
FULL TIME!
Luton Town take a 3-0 lead, but Bournemouth turn it around with Antoine Semenyo's hat-trick
95'
Cauley Woodrow should know that this kind of behavior is unacceptable. He made an inconsequential entry and Samuel Allison had no choice but to whistle for the foul.
+9
The match will have a minimum of 9 minutes extra time.
88'
Reece Burke creates space in front of goal and takes advantage of the free-kick with a header. Unfortunately, his attempt is rather inaccurate and the ball ends up going well over the bar.
85'
Teden Mengi with a hard tackle, Samuel Allison blows the whistle for a foul.
84' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
BOURNEMOUTH! Goal! Enes Unal shows great vision and passes to Antoine Semenyo. With great presence in the area, he puts the ball in the back of the net. The score is now 4:3.
81'
None of the Bournemouth players can reach the cross for the corner. The ball is too hard and goes wide. The ball is out of play and it's a goal kick for Luton.
77'
Ryan Christie commits a foul. Samuel Allison stops the play and signals the spot-kick.
75'
Marcus Tavernier's corner is pushed away by the opposition defense. The ball goes out of play. Bournemouth sees a corner go in.
71'
The rebound falls to Ross Barkley and he has space inside the area. The player lifts his head and fires a shot that ends up flying over the left-hand post.
69'
Samuel Allison shows Adam Smith a yellow card for a hard foul.
64' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
BOURNEMOUTH! LOOK AT THE EQUALIZER! Antoine Semenyo makes a good run and pulls the trigger from inside the area, beating Thomas Kaminski with a shot into the right corner. The score is 3:3.
62' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
BOURNEMOUTH! Goal! Antoine Semenyo coolly slots the ball home after a brilliant team move. The score is now down to one goal: 3-2.
58'
Marcus Tavernier looked for a partner in the area, but his attempt was in vain. He missed the cross and didn't find his target.
LUTON'S GOAL DISALLOWED!
GOAL DISALLOWED! A lot of controversy on the pitch after Tahith Chong had a goal disallowed for offside.
52'
The ball lands softly for Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) inside the box and he tries his luck. It's a decent shot, but it goes over the bar.
GOAL VALIDATED
Here's the video assistant referee's decision: the goal is validated and the Bournemouth players have reason to celebrate!
VAR
Hold on! Referee Samuel Allison has indicated that he will need to review Bournemouth's goal via VAR. He probably wants to check whether or not there was any offside.
50' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!
FROM LUTON TOWN! Dominic Solanke's fine individual effort ends with a shot from inside the area. He sends the ball precisely into the left corner of the goal and changes the score to 1:3. Thomas Kaminski could do little.
RESTARTS!
That's all in the first half. The referee blows his whistle and the players head for the changing rooms.
HALFTIME!
That's all in the first half. The referee blows his whistle and the players head for the changing rooms.
46' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL!
FROM LUTON TOWN! Goal! Ross Barkley finishes off the team's attacking play with a good shot, sending the ball past the goalkeeper: 3-0.
+3
3 minutes of added time still to play.
44'
Ryan Christie should calm his nerves, as this was a very harsh tackle. He stole the ball from his opponent inconsequentially, forcing Samuel Allison to whistle for a foul. Foul for Luton.
41'
Samuel Allison signals. Alfie Doughty commits a foul by being too aggressive in the battle for the ball. Bournemouth wins a free-kick.
38'
Adam Smith sends the cross into the box. However, the opposing defense clears the danger.
36'
Luton take the corner, but the chances of scoring are killed off by a good clearance from the defence.
34'
Luis Sinisterra wins the ball after the corner and tries to shoot from the edge of the box, which is blocked by one of the defenders. The referee and one of his assistants signal for a corner to be taken by Bournemouth.
32' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAL!
Alfie Doughty plays a sweet pass into the box and finds Chiedozie Ogbene ready to shoot into the right corner, with no chance for the goalkeeper! Score: 0:2.
30'
It even looked like he asked for the warning. Jordan Clark receives a yellow card.
29'
Issa Kabore sends a cross high into the box, but the opposition defender heads the ball out of danger.
21'
Antoine Semenyo gets past the tackling attempts but ends up putting too much power into the pass to Dominic Solanke.
16'
Luis Sinisterra outpaces his defender inside the area and slaps the ball towards the left corner of the goal, but Thomas Kaminski makes a brilliant save to stop it. Great moment from the goalkeeper!
14'
Luis Sinisterra tries a through ball but the defense blocks it. Bournemouth wins a corner.
13'
He could have done better. Carlton Morris has space to connect with Issa Kabore's cross, but his header from the middle of the box goes just wide of the right post.
09' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!
Jordan Clark crosses the ball into the box and Tahith Chong is able to take advantage and head it in from close range on the left, beating the keeper! He shows his goalscoring flair with this great finish. 0:1.
09'
Ryan Christie creates space inside the area and shows excellent control of the ball, but his shot on goal is blocked.
5'
Adam Smith sends the ball into the box from the edge of the box, but the cross is blocked.
4'
Thomas Kaminski didn't even have to worry. Antoine Semenyo crossed for Dominic Solanke, who failed to head the ball towards goal. The ball went wide of the right post.
Start the game!
Ball rolling for Bournemouth v Luton Town
Players to watch:
Enes Ünal's late equalizer for Bournemouth at the weekend - his first goal for the club - was the third of his last four goals for his club in stoppage time, while Cauley Woodrow's goal for Luton against Palace was his second in a row during stoppage time.
Teams on the pitch
The warm-up is over and the teams are already taking to the field in preparation for the match between Bournemouth and Luton Town at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.
A goal and an assist for this man last time out 💪
Bournemouth - Current form
Bournemouth are 13th in the Premier League on 32 points. The club has 8 wins, 8 draws and 11 defeats, as well as 37 goals scored and 49 goals conceded. With these results, the team is closer to the relegation zone than to qualifying for European competitions next season. Even so, they run little risk of dropping into the lower division.
Their last Premier League match ended in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at home. Their two goals were scored by Dango Ouattara and Enes Ünal, who equalized the match in second-half stoppage time.
The team have underperformed this season, winning just two of their last ten matches, both in the Premier League and the FA Cup.
Data Fifa
With 17 days left between the visit of Luton and the Cherries' return to action after the next international break, he also spoke about the plan for this period.
Iraola explained: "We'll train after the game, the next morning. We'll do the recovery process in the best possible way. We don't know exactly how many players we'll have because during the national team breaks we had half the squad, that's all."
"I'll probably have nine or ten healthy players, no more. We'll keep training because we have to keep the level of fitness very high during the last part of the season, that's always the most important thing."
Iraola
After drawing 2-2 with Sheffield United on Saturday, Iraola explained that he expected a different style of play from the Hatters.
"Luton and almost all the teams, we're in a battle. All the teams need the points and that's important," shared the coach. The later you play, the more important the points are, because then you don't have as many chances. It's a team that's changed a bit since we last played them here, they're much more aggressive in the press and keep more possession."
"They're playing further back, they have very good midfielders and they have a lot of pace. They have dangerous players to attack the spaces, they cross a lot, they're always a threat from set pieces, we could see it when we faced them, they scored from the first corner they took. We have to prepare for a very different game to the one we played the other day against Sheffield United."
Bournemouth in Premier League
Their last Premier League match ended in a 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace. Their only goal was scored by Cauley Woodrow in second-half stoppage time.
The team has now gone seven games without a win, scoring and conceding in all of them.
Players focused!
After the events of the abandoned game in December, the head coach faced several doubts about Tom Lockyer's recovery from cardiac arrest.
As well as sharing his joy at Lockyer's recovery, wishing him good luck and emphasizing the importance of learning CPR, Iraola shared what he expects from the team once tomorrow's pre-match preparation is over.
He said: "I used to be a player and when the referee blows the whistle at the start of the game you concentrate because you have difficult things to do. You think about the things of soccer and the opponent you have, also what you can do whenever you get the next ball. I think the players will concentrate on soccer because they're used to it."
Healthy Solanke
AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that, except for tonight's training session, the same players will be available for Wednesday night's game against Luton Town.
Saturday's draw against Sheffield United saw Dominic Solanke complete 90 minutes and Tyler Adams take his place in the Cherries Premier League team for the first time.
Luton Town are 18th in the Premier League on 21 points. They have 5 wins, 6 draws and 16 defeats, with 38 goals scored and 55 conceded. With these results, the team is currently in the relegation zone. However, depending on the result of today's match, they could overtake Nottingham Forest via the play-off criteria and leave the Z3.
Welcome to the Bournemouth vs Luton Town minute by minute
Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Bournemouth on one side. On the other is Luton Town. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.