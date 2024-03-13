A goal and an assist for this man last time out 💪 pic.twitter.com/FSYrL18d1i — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) March 13, 2024

Their last Premier League match ended in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at home. Their two goals were scored by Dango Ouattara and Enes Ünal, who equalized the match in second-half stoppage time. The team have underperformed this season, winning just two of their last ten matches, both in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Iraola explained: "We'll train after the game, the next morning. We'll do the recovery process in the best possible way. We don't know exactly how many players we'll have because during the national team breaks we had half the squad, that's all." "I'll probably have nine or ten healthy players, no more. We'll keep training because we have to keep the level of fitness very high during the last part of the season, that's always the most important thing."

"Luton and almost all the teams, we're in a battle. All the teams need the points and that's important," shared the coach. The later you play, the more important the points are, because then you don't have as many chances. It's a team that's changed a bit since we last played them here, they're much more aggressive in the press and keep more possession." "They're playing further back, they have very good midfielders and they have a lot of pace. They have dangerous players to attack the spaces, they cross a lot, they're always a threat from set pieces, we could see it when we faced them, they scored from the first corner they took. We have to prepare for a very different game to the one we played the other day against Sheffield United."

The team has now gone seven games without a win, scoring and conceding in all of them.

As well as sharing his joy at Lockyer's recovery, wishing him good luck and emphasizing the importance of learning CPR, Iraola shared what he expects from the team once tomorrow's pre-match preparation is over. He said: "I used to be a player and when the referee blows the whistle at the start of the game you concentrate because you have difficult things to do. You think about the things of soccer and the opponent you have, also what you can do whenever you get the next ball. I think the players will concentrate on soccer because they're used to it."

Saturday's draw against Sheffield United saw Dominic Solanke complete 90 minutes and Tyler Adams take his place in the Cherries Premier League team for the first time.

Still, despite the negative results, both clubs have managed to score a lot of goals. This means there's a good chance that both teams will score and the game will end with more than two goals on the board. What's more, with Luton Town needing a win to get out of the relegation zone, the match promises excitement.

On the other side, Luton Town have scored on 19 occasions against Bournemouth, with an average of 1.5 goals per game. Their highest-scoring victory was 3-2. The last meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 3-2 home win for Luton Town.

Premier League Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024; Time: 16:30 (Brasília time); Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England; Where to watch: ESPN (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).

As the match has taken place 63 times, Bournemouth have won the most, with 24 victories to Luton Town's 22.

Opponents in several lower divisions and in the major cups in England, the teams have met 63 times so far, with balanced numbers. Bournemouth have won 24 times to Luton Town's 22, with another 17 draws. On the other hand, the number of goals scored is the same, with each team scoring 98.

Further down the table, Luton Town are 18th on 21 points and are still in the fight against relegation. Without a win in seven games, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace and lost 3-2 at home to Aston Villa. Before that, they were beaten 6-2 by Manchester City and were also knocked out of the FA Cup.

Currently in 13th place with 32 points, Bournemouth continue to distance themselves from the teams at the bottom of the table. Last time out, they drew 2-2 with Sheffield United after beating Burnley 2-0 away from home. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Leicester in extra time and were eliminated from the FA Cup.