Martín Demichelis' choice of players was poor in the midfield, leaving Kranevitter, who with his loneliness, forces Nacho Fernández to make long runs. He will have to rethink that area and activate more of his offensive players to win in each zone of the last quarter of the field.

River tried. A quick start on the right flank. Esequiel Barco received on the left and made the pass to Nacho Fernandez who shot a soft and controllable shot for Mansilla.

Hernán Mastrángelo will handle the VAR, accompanied by Salome Di Iorio as AVAR.

25. Juan Pablo Zozaya (GK), 4. Santiago Flores, 8. Fernando Zuqui, 9. Guido Carrillo, 13. Gastón Benedetti, 15. Franco Zapiola, 16. Mauro Méndez, 19. Alexis Manyoma, 23. Ezequiel Naya, 24. Bautista Kociubinski, 26. Luciano Lollo.

1-5-4-1 | 12. Matías Mansilla | | 6. Federico Fernández | 2. Zaid Romero |

| 20. Eric Meza | | 14. Eros Mancuso | | 22. Enzo Pérez | 5. Santiago Ascacibar |

| 17. Javier Altamirano | | 7. José Sosa | | 27. Javier Correa | 18. Edwuin Cetré | Coach: Eduardo Domínguez

33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 4. Nicolás Fonseca, 6. David Martínez, 8. Agustín Palavecino, 13. Enzo Díaz, 15. Marcelo Herrera, 19. Claudio Echeverri, 23. Rodrigo Villagra, 27. Agustin Sant'Anna, 29. Rodrigo Aliendro, 30. Franco Mastantuono, 31. Santiago Simón.

1-4-1-2-3 | 01. Franco Armani | | 14. Leandro G. Pirez | 17. Paulo Díaz |

| 2. Sebastián Boselli | | 20. Milton Casco | | 5. Matías Kranevitter | | 21. Esequiel Barco | 26. Nacho Fernández | | 36. Pablo Solari | 9. Miguel Borja | 11. Facundo Colidio | Coach: Martín Demichelis

March 9: 3-1 vs Sarmiento (Lost) March 6: 1-2 vs Platense (Lost) March 3: 1-2 vs Godoy Cruz (Lost) February 25: 0-0 vs Gimnasia February 19: 2-0 vs Newells (Won)

March 6: 2-0 vs Independiente Rivadavia (Won) March 2: 2-2 vs Talleres February 25: 1-1 vs Boca February 18: 1-1 vs Banfield

The River fans certainly lived up to expectations and went wild with the arrival of the team.



The fans of Estudiantes de La Plata were not left behind and also arrived to welcome the team coached by Eduardo Domínguez.

This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata of March 13th, 2024

Bolivia: 8:10 PM on Star +

Brazil: 9:10 PM on Star +

Chile: 9:10 PM on Star +

Colombia: 7:10 PM on Star +

Ecuador: 7:10 PM on Star +

USA (ET): 8:10 PM

Spain: 1:10 AM (March 14)

Mexico: 7:10 PM on Star +

Paraguay: 8:10 PM on Star +

Peru: 7:10 PM on Star +

Uruguay: 9:10 PM on Star +

Venezuela: 8:10 PM on Star +

There is no record of these two teams meeting head to head for a title. However, the history of confrontations is in favor of River Plate, which has shown superiority over Estudiantes de La Plata. There are 98 wins for the 'millonario' over 41 for the 'pincha' and 43 draws.

The champions of the most recent Copa Argentina have added new training sessions, thinking about how to counteract the offensive power of their rival and how to take advantage of their virtues to put them in trouble. It will be a key match for the team coached by Eduardo Domínguez, who are looking for a new impulse to try to continue on the path of triumph and glory.

However, they must be very alert because they have the same number of points as four other rivals, so any slip-up could leave them empty-handed. In the meantime, the team has been preparing for this match, a new opportunity to add a trophy to its trophy cabinet, something to which it has become accustomed in recent years.

This will be the second Argentine Super Cup final that this stadium will host. In 2015, it was Boca and San Lorenzo who had the opportunity to fight for the title, with the winner being the cyclone, with an overwhelming 4-0 victory over the xeneize team.