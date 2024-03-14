ADVERTISEMENT
📺 Highlights
Thanks
Our coverage of the River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata match of the 2024 Argentine Supercup Final comes to an end.
Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport.
A definition of heart attack
With 15 minutes to go, there was no way River could get an equalizer. Pablo Solari's goal, which in the end ended up being given as an own goal, gave Martín Demichelis' team some extra air, which kept looking for the rival goal and found its reward with an ace up the coach's sleeve. Rodrigo Aliendro ended up being the hero of the night, to give the 'millonario' a new title in an agonizing way.
90+5' END OF THE MATCH!
EEEEEEND! END OF THE MATCH! END OF THE GAME! RIVER! RIVER! RIVER IS SUPER CHAMPION OF ARGENTINA!
⚽ 90+2' GOOOOOAL FOR RIVER!
GOOOOOLAZO! GOOOOOLAZOOOO FOR RIVER! RODRIGO ALIENDRO! TREMENDOUS MID-RANGE SHOT! A BOMB THAT GOES INTO THE LEFT CORNER OF THE LEFT POST! 2-1. Demichelis' change came off.
90'
Five more minutes will be played in the match.
90'
Free kick for Estudiantes. Edwuin Cetré made it in front of Santiago Simón's mark.
89' River substitution
Last substitution in River. Rodrigo Aliendro replaces Facundo Colidio.
🟨 88' Yellow card
River's Rodrigo Villagra was cautioned for a foul in the middle of the pitch. Some breathing space for Estudiantes now.
85'
River wins all the rebounds and constantly presses against Estudiantes' attempts to get the ball back, who do not recover the ball, but only rejects it.
83'
River is encouraged and with a new air wants to occupy more spaces in the opponent's field. Estudiantes has stuck to its original plan after the goal it had scored in the first half.
⚽ 80'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL for River! Pablo Solari! The striker was looking for a shot to the center and a rival deflected to displace the goalkeeper Mansilla. 1-1.
78' Change in Estudiantes
Substitution at Estudiantes. Santiago Flores replaces Enzo Pérez.
76' River substitution
Enzo Díaz comes in for Milton Casco. Demichelis is looking to have someone with a natural profile on that flank.
76' MANSILLA SAVES!
RIVER HAD IT! Claudio Echeverri's great shot in the vicinity of the area and the goalkeeper saved Estudiantes again. He is the star of the match up to this point.
75'
Half an hour of play in the second half. River cannot find the equalizer and still needs to activate its offensive players.
71' CLOSE!
ESTUDIANTES HAD A CHANCE! Guido Carrillo's shot went just wide of the left post.
🟨 68' Yellow Card
Fernando Zuqui was cautioned in Estudiantes for a foul on Miguel Borja.
67' Double substitution
River is now making two changes. Rodrigo Villagra and Claudio Echeverri will replace Matías Kranevitter and Nacho Fernández.
67' Double substitution
Double change in Estudiantes. Tiago Palacios and Guido Carrillo replace Javier Correa.
63'
The minutes are slowly passing and River is lowering the intensity with which it started the second half. Martín Demichelis will look for variations.
60'
First quarter of an hour in the second half. For now, River cannot find the equalizer; Estudiantes, with very little, manages to hold on to the win.
56' Change in Estudiantes
There is a change in Estudiantes. Fernando Zuqui replaces Javier Altamirano.
55' River had it!
Miguel Borja tried to score with a scissors kick after a cross from the right.
52'
River came out in the second half to occupy the spaces in the rival's defense and to take advantage of the fact that they have more offensive players.
49'
RIVER HAD A CHANCE! Facundo Colidio had a good shot in the box, but the goalkeeper saved Estudiantes from the equalizer.
Second half begins
The match restarts. There was a change in River with the entry of Santiago Simón in place of Leandro González Pirez.
A first half that went from better to worse
The first half of the match got off to a great start with Estudiantes' goal. However, with their idea of falling back with the score in their favor, they gave the ball to a River team that has not worked collectively and whose individuals have struggled to take the initiative to recover the soccer memory that has given the team good results so far this semester.
Martín Demichelis' choice of players was poor in the midfield, leaving Kranevitter, who with his loneliness, forces Nacho Fernández to make long runs. He will have to rethink that area and activate more of his offensive players to win in each zone of the last quarter of the field.
45+2' Halftime
The first half of the match ends. Estudiantes partially wins 1-0 against River with Javier Correa's early goal.
45'
Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
43'
River had it! Sebastián Boselli shot inside the area, but the ball went over the goal.
🟨 41' Yellow card
One more card. Leandro González Pirez brought down Edwuin Cetré in the middle of the pitch and gets the first yellow for River.
🟨 40' Yellow Card
The second caution of the match was given to Javier Altamirano. The referee listed those he had already accumulated.
38'
Estudiantes have not had many approaches, but when they get close to Armani's goal, there is an imminent sensation of danger.
35'
River keeps trying. There are 10 minutes left in the first half, where they will have to find the equalizer.
33' CETRE HAD A CHANCE!
It was too close and Estudiantes' second goal arrived! Edwuin Cetré's cross shot went just wide of the right post.
30'
Half an hour into the match. River is having a hard time recovering the ball in the midfield. Demichelis' plan has not worked out.
27' River came close
River tried. A quick start on the right flank. Esequiel Barco received on the left and made the pass to Nacho Fernandez who shot a soft and controllable shot for Mansilla.
26'
River tries, unsuccessfully, to hurt the rival through the flanks. Demichelis' team finds a little more space.
23'
The match is stopped. Milton Casco (River) and Edwin Cetré (Estudiantes) collided in the pursuit of an aerial ball.
20' MANSILLA SAVES AGAIN!
Great save by Mansilla! The goalkeeper stretched after Miguel Borja's low shot following a rebound from a corner kick. It was the equalizer!
19' Mansilla saves!
RIVER HAD IT! Paulo Díaz's header after Nacho Fernández's shot and the goalkeeper put his hand to send the ball out.
🟨 18' Yellow card
First caution of the match. José Sosa was cautioned for Estudiantes for a strong foul on Nacho Fernández.
17' Armani saves!
ESTUDIANTES HAD IT! Javier Correa's powerful shot forced Franco Armani to keep his hands out.
15'
Primer cuarto de hora. Martín Demichelis se paró ya del banquillo a dar indicaciones. No le gusta nada lo que está viendo ahora en estos 15 minutos.
13'
Estudiantes passed the ball over the line. With the early goal, it is much easier to fulfill their plan of waiting a little longer for River. Facundo Colidio is the man who has tried to trouble Demichelis' team's attack on the left flank.
10'
River does not feel very comfortable at the beginning of the match. Edwuin Cetré looks like the most worrying man in Estudiantes' attack.
6'
For now, River is trying to take control of the ball, but lacks clarity in passing the midfield.
⚽ 3' ¡GOOOOAL for Estudiantes!
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Estudiantes! JAVIER CORREA! The striker scores with a header after a beautiful cross from Edwuin Cetré and quickly puts the first of the match, in the first action of danger. 1-0.
Match starts
The match between River and Estudiantes gets underway. The Argentine Supercup 2024 is already being played.
Match officials
Yael Falcón Pérez will be the central referee; the assistants will be Maximiliano Del Yesso and Facundo Rodríguez. The fourth referee will be Pablo Echavarría and the fifth will be Hugo Páez.
Hernán Mastrángelo will handle the VAR, accompanied by Salome Di Iorio as AVAR.
Teams on the field
The players of River Plate and Estudiantes de La Plata take the field at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
Substitutes - Estudiantes
25. Juan Pablo Zozaya (GK), 4. Santiago Flores, 8. Fernando Zuqui, 9. Guido Carrillo, 13. Gastón Benedetti, 15. Franco Zapiola, 16. Mauro Méndez, 19. Alexis Manyoma, 23. Ezequiel Naya, 24. Bautista Kociubinski, 26. Luciano Lollo.
Starting XI - Estudiantes
| 20. Eric Meza | | 14. Eros Mancuso |
| 17. Javier Altamirano | | 7. José Sosa |
Coach: Eduardo Domínguez
Substitutes - River Plate
33. Ezequiel Centurión (GK), 4. Nicolás Fonseca, 6. David Martínez, 8. Agustín Palavecino, 13. Enzo Díaz, 15. Marcelo Herrera, 19. Claudio Echeverri, 23. Rodrigo Villagra, 27. Agustin Sant'Anna, 29. Rodrigo Aliendro, 30. Franco Mastantuono, 31. Santiago Simón.
Starting XI - River Plate
| 2. Sebastián Boselli | | 20. Milton Casco |
Coach: Martín Demichelis
Teams live the pre-match
The teams came out to warm up! River in their black training shirt hints that they will be wearing their usual uniform today. Estudiantes' players also took the field at the Mario Alberto Kempes and it seems that they will play in their alternative uniform (gray).
Paulo 🫡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/zcNMEpm3I9— River Plate (@RiverPlate) March 13, 2024
🔥🔛 ¡A calentar! ¡Se acerca la hora! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/z6JFpydaOB— Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) March 13, 2024
Last five matches - Estudiantes de La Plata
March 9: 3-1 vs Sarmiento (Lost)
March 6: 1-2 vs Platense (Lost)
March 3: 1-2 vs Godoy Cruz (Lost)
February 25: 0-0 vs Gimnasia
February 19: 2-0 vs Newells (Won)
Last five matches - River Plate
March 9: 1-1 vs Independiente
March 6: 2-0 vs Independiente Rivadavia (Won)
March 2: 2-2 vs Talleres
February 25: 1-1 vs Boca
February 18: 1-1 vs Banfield
Squad List - Estudiantes de La Plata
Eduardo Domínguez has a great outlook with regard to the medical department, as he has no injured players. He will be able to face this match with all the variants he can think of. Colombians Alexis Manyoma and Edwin Cetré, in addition to captain Enzo Pérez, are also in.
Squad List - River Plate
The list of players called up by Martín Demichelis is made up of the best he has available in his roster. It should be remembered that El 'Pity' Martínez and Manuel Lanzini are absent due to injuries.
The madness of the fans of both teams in Córdoba
Last Tuesday, the teams of both teams arrived in the city of Córdoba to spend the hours prior to the match.
The River fans certainly lived up to expectations and went wild with the arrival of the team.
🎶 Esta es tu hinchada, Millonario querido.— River Plate (@RiverPlate) March 13, 2024
El recibimiento de nuestra gente en Córdoba. 👏🏼#VamosRiver ⚪❤⚪ pic.twitter.com/rzJRwQ2weA
The fans of Estudiantes de La Plata were not left behind and also arrived to welcome the team coached by Eduardo Domínguez.
Aterrizados 🛬. ¡Una 📸 y a concentrar! pic.twitter.com/LMayx0dEBR— Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) March 13, 2024
Welcome back
We are ready to bring you the actions of the match River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata in the final of the Argentine Supercup 2024. We invite you to follow along with us the incidents of this match.
Tune in here River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata Updates!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata live match, as well as the latest information from the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata Live Stream on TV and Online?
The River Plate vs Estudiantes match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata match for Supercopa Argentina?
This is the start time of the game River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata of March 13th, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:10 PM on TyC Sports, TyC Sports Play and Star +
Bolivia: 8:10 PM on Star +
Brazil: 9:10 PM on Star +
Chile: 9:10 PM on Star +
Colombia: 7:10 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:10 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 8:10 PM
Spain: 1:10 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 7:10 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 8:10 PM on Star +
Peru: 7:10 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 9:10 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:10 PM on Star +
Key player - Estudiantes de La Plata
In Estudiantes de La Plata, the presence of Mauro Méndez stands out. The 25-year-old Uruguayan player is one of the most outstanding players so far this season, where he has scored three goals and one assist in eight games, in which he has played five as a starter, totaling 411 minutes in all.
Key player - Miguel Borja
In River Plate, the presence of Miguel Borja stands out. The 31-year-old Colombian player is the team's top scorer in the current season so far with 10 celebrations, which he has achieved in nine matches, eight of which he has played as a starter. He has a total of 658 minutes.
River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata history
There is no record of these two teams meeting head to head for a title. However, the history of confrontations is in favor of River Plate, which has shown superiority over Estudiantes de La Plata. There are 98 wins for the 'millonario' over 41 for the 'pincha' and 43 draws.
Estudiantes wants to get used to celebrating titles
Estudiantes de La Plata has had a very complex last week to deal with, due to the defeats suffered against Platense and Sarmiento. Despite these defeats, they enjoy being in a good position in their group, which allows them not to have so many worries about how to face the rest of the competition and to be able to concentrate fully on this match.
The champions of the most recent Copa Argentina have added new training sessions, thinking about how to counteract the offensive power of their rival and how to take advantage of their virtues to put them in trouble. It will be a key match for the team coached by Eduardo Domínguez, who are looking for a new impulse to try to continue on the path of triumph and glory.
River wants to add another trophy
River Plate arrives to this supercopa match with a great present, as a result of the good performance it has been showing in the league. Although they drew in their most recent match against Independiente, Martín Demichelis' team has gained a lot of confidence with the passing of the matches.
However, they must be very alert because they have the same number of points as four other rivals, so any slip-up could leave them empty-handed. In the meantime, the team has been preparing for this match, a new opportunity to add a trophy to its trophy cabinet, something to which it has become accustomed in recent years.
The second supercopa at the Mario Kempes
This will be the second Argentine Super Cup final that this stadium will host. In 2015, it was Boca and San Lorenzo who had the opportunity to fight for the title, with the winner being the cyclone, with an overwhelming 4-0 victory over the xeneize team.
The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium
The River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, located in the Parque Chateau Carreras neighborhood in the city of Cordoba, Argentina. This stadium, inaugurated in 1978, has a capacity for 57,000 spectators.
This stadium is sometimes used by Talleres de Córdoba to host matches of great importance. It has hosted tournaments of great importance such as the 1978 World Cup, the Copa America in the 1987 and 2011 editions, as well as several local tournament finals, either first division or the Argentine Cup, and continental competitions such as the South American Cup in the 2020 and 2022 editions.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Supercopa Argentina match: River Plate vs Estudiantes de La Plata Latest Info!
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis on VAVEL.