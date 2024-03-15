Highlights
Its over
Victory for New England in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Qualifying for the round of 16 by 1-5 on aggregate. The second leg ended 1-1, the goals were from Mora at 4' and Vrioni tied, burying Alajuelense's hopes at 81'.
88'
Last minutes, they no longer press, there is no fight, López shoots to try something, they get a corner kick, it will be the last.
83'
The Alajuelense fans begin to leave, Tommy McNamara enters for Polster. The noise of the fans is beginning to end.
81' | Goal New England
New England goal. The dream is over for Alajuelense. Great goal by Giacomo Vrioni breaks the aspirations, the series is in favor of the MLS team and secures its ticket to the quarterfinals against América.
76'
Joel Campbell's shot went wide, it went wide of the goal. Alajuelense is desperate
74'
Jonathan Moya turns around, shoots but is blocked, it was the second goal.
73'
Time is running out, the goal does not come, Campbell gets another corner kick, which is previously marked offside.
68'
Jonathan Moya misses the goal, desperation is on the local side. New England is saved.
67'
They ask for a hand, the VAR already reviews it. The Alajuelense fans warm up against the referee. But first she touches the defender's knee and then his hand.
Venegas leaves the game for Hernández.
60' |What happened?
Alajuelense loses possession, they cannot lead the same attacks that they did in the first half. Campbell is the most present player in the attack, Mora shoots, but softly at the goalkeeper.
Alajuelense 1-4 New England
57' | New England changes
England, looking to adjust on the field.
In: Kaye and Vrioni
Out: Buck and Chancalay
53' | Local changes
Triple window of changes for Alajuelense, looking for more arrivals, to tighten the score.
They left: Campos, Villalobos, Lawrance.
They entered: Zuniga, López and Moya.
51' | Possible Mora injury
Carlos Mora feels pain, a possible injury could leave him out. Keep trying, the Alajuelense substitutes warm up.
48'
Diego Campos sends a shot over Ravas' goal. Alajuelense hits the door with the free kick.
45'
The second half begins with Alajuelense 1-4 New England on aggregate.
Half Time
New England does not play without pressure, they are the most favored by this end of the first half. After Alajuelense scored the first goal at 4' by Carlos Mora. From there they have been better offensively, but bad luck has not allowed them to score the second goal.
45'
2 more minutes in Alajuelense 1-0 New England in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
44'
New England does not play without pressure, they pause, they play back, they try to finish the first half, cutting off Alajuelense's rhythm.
40'
Last 5 minutes of the game, the locals press, they don't lose minutes. They are going all out in these seconds.
37'
New England cuts off the locals' pace, but Campbell doesn't stop insisting, fighting, looking for the ball.
This was Carlos Mora's goal | 1-4
31' | They forgave the goal
Johan Venegas sends a direct shot, which goes wide, be careful against Esmir, who Campbell recovers the ball. The minutes are crazy.
29'
They don't waste time, long balls from Alajuelense. They ask for a hand in favor of New England. Ian Lawrence looks for a long-range shot, without success.
23' | Big Goalkeeper
Ravas saves his goal, as well as the post. Johan Venegas shot crosswise, but it went to a corner kick. The visitor takes the counterattack, Moreira comes out phenomenally, they create another counterattack, Mora shoots and Ravas saves.
18'
Leonel Moreira almost made a mistake, he didn't control the ball well, but Gil couldn't score. Near New England.
13'
Henry Kessler looks for Nacho Gil with a ball, but the ball does not arrive. The locals regain possession, Campbell moves in the midfield, asking for the ball.
9'
The locals grow, but they play from behind, they don't take risks, they look for space. The Americans seem a little nervous, with the pressure from Alajuelense
4' | Alajuelense Goal
Alajuelense goal. Carlos Mora scores the goal, half-turning he scores the first, making his people dream. They need 3 for penalties.
2' | Alajuelense grows
Corner kick for Alajuelense. Locals grow, with the support of their people.
0'
The Alajuelense vs New England match begins in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Alajuelense Lineup
Alajuelense confirmed roster
Moreira, James, Villalobos, Borges, Venegas, Campos, Campbell, Gamboa, Mora, Caebezas, Lawrance.
New England Lineup
New England confirmed roster.
Ravas, Keesler, Chncalay, Mensah, Polster, Harkes, Gil, Buck, Spaulding, Bajraktarevic, Farrell
New England Subs
New England Bench: Edwards, Jackson, Boateng, Jones, Kaye, Lima, Mcnamara, Panayotou, Romney, Suárez and Vrioni.
Alajuelense Subs
Alajuelense bench: Duarte, Mora, Martínez, Hernández, Moya, Suárez, López, Cedeño, Pérez, Zúñiga, Barrantes and Lesme.
They are already warming up
Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Inter de Alajuelense vs New England in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Qualified MLS teams
Columbus Crew, Inter Miami and the possible qualification of New England would leave the MLS with 3 teams for the quarterfinals, continuing to fight against América, Tigres, Heridiano and Pachuca.
In addition, Monterrey can bid farewell to Cincinnati, or the American team surprise them at home, to be 4 teams from the United States.
What does Alajuelense need to pass?
Alajuelense is losing 4 goals to 0, where New England is the favorite to win tonight. A goal from the MLS team would leave them without aspirations. But they would have to win by 5 goals, avoiding goals against, going to the next round and scoring 4 goals to force penalties, without conceding a goal.
Today's billboard
This Alajuelense vs New England match will be the first game of the afternoon of two, in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. At 8 CDMX time and 9 USA time, Rayados closes the card against Cincinnati.
The referee
For this game Alajuelense vs New England, the referee will be the Mexican, Cesar Arturo Ramos, with an average of 4 yellow cards and 0 red cards per game.
The teams have arrived
Alajuelense and New England have already arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium.
Costumes
Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
The fans arrived
The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, watching their selection and just minutes away from warming up.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Alajuelense vs New England. We will shortly share the confirmed rosters, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
New coach
Alexandre Borges Guimaraes is the new technical director of Alajuelense, signing his contract until the end of December 2024. He has experience in the local league. Bryan Ruiz will be his second assistant, a former club player.
