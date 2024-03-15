author
Highlights

Highlights

March 15, 2024 1:36 AM ET
Its over

Its over

Victory for New England in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Qualifying for the round of 16 by 1-5 on aggregate. The second leg ended 1-1, the goals were from Mora at 4' and Vrioni tied, burying Alajuelense's hopes at 81'.

March 14, 2024 9:57 PM ET
88'

88'

Last minutes, they no longer press, there is no fight, López shoots to try something, they get a corner kick, it will be the last.

March 14, 2024 9:55 PM ET
83'

83'

The Alajuelense fans begin to leave, Tommy McNamara enters for Polster. The noise of the fans is beginning to end.

March 14, 2024 9:50 PM ET
81' | Goal New England

81' | Goal New England

New England goal. The dream is over for Alajuelense. Great goal by Giacomo Vrioni breaks the aspirations, the series is in favor of the MLS team and secures its ticket to the quarterfinals against América.

March 14, 2024 9:45 PM ET
76'

76'

Joel Campbell's shot went wide, it went wide of the goal. Alajuelense is desperate

March 14, 2024 9:40 PM ET
74'

74'

Jonathan Moya turns around, shoots but is blocked, it was the second goal.

March 14, 2024 9:35 PM ET
73'

73'

Time is running out, the goal does not come, Campbell gets another corner kick, which is previously marked offside.

March 14, 2024 9:30 PM ET
68'

68'

Jonathan Moya misses the goal, desperation is on the local side. New England is saved.

March 14, 2024 9:25 PM ET
67'

67'

They ask for a hand, the VAR already reviews it. The Alajuelense fans warm up against the referee. But first she touches the defender's knee and then his hand.
Venegas leaves the game for Hernández.

March 14, 2024 9:20 PM ET
60' |What happened?

60' |What happened?

Alajuelense loses possession, they cannot lead the same attacks that they did in the first half. Campbell is the most present player in the attack, Mora shoots, but softly at the goalkeeper.
Alajuelense 1-4 New England

March 14, 2024 9:15 PM ET
57' | New England changes

57' | New England changes

England, looking to adjust on the field.

In: Kaye and Vrioni

Out: Buck and Chancalay

March 14, 2024 9:10 PM ET
53' | Local changes

53' | Local changes

Triple window of changes for Alajuelense, looking for more arrivals, to tighten the score.

They left: Campos, Villalobos, Lawrance.

They entered:  Zuniga, López and Moya.

March 14, 2024 9:05 PM ET
51' | Possible Mora injury

51' | Possible Mora injury

Carlos Mora feels pain, a possible injury could leave him out. Keep trying, the Alajuelense substitutes warm up.

March 14, 2024 9:00 PM ET
48'

48'

Diego Campos sends a shot over Ravas' goal. Alajuelense hits the door with the free kick.

March 14, 2024 8:55 PM ET
45'

45'

The second half begins with Alajuelense 1-4 New England on aggregate.

March 14, 2024 8:50 PM ET
Half Time

Half Time

New England does not play without pressure, they are the most favored by this end of the first half. After Alajuelense scored the first goal at 4' by Carlos Mora. From there they have been better offensively, but bad luck has not allowed them to score the second goal.

March 14, 2024 8:45 PM ET
45'

45'

2 more minutes in Alajuelense 1-0 New England in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

March 14, 2024 8:40 PM ET
44'

44'

New England does not play without pressure, they pause, they play back, they try to finish the first half, cutting off Alajuelense's rhythm.

March 14, 2024 8:35 PM ET
40'

40'

Last 5 minutes of the game, the locals press, they don't lose minutes. They are going all out in these seconds.

March 14, 2024 8:30 PM ET
37'

37'

New England cuts off the locals' pace, but Campbell doesn't stop insisting, fighting, looking for the ball.

March 14, 2024 8:25 PM ET
This was Carlos Mora's goal | 1-4

This was Carlos Mora's goal | 1-4

March 14, 2024 8:20 PM ET
31' | They forgave the goal

31' | They forgave the goal

Johan Venegas sends a direct shot, which goes wide, be careful against Esmir, who Campbell recovers the ball. The minutes are crazy.

March 14, 2024 8:15 PM ET
29'

29'

They don't waste time, long balls from Alajuelense. They ask for a hand in favor of New England. Ian Lawrence looks for a long-range shot, without success.

March 14, 2024 8:10 PM ET
23' | Big Goalkeeper

23' | Big Goalkeeper

Ravas saves his goal, as well as the post. Johan Venegas shot crosswise, but it went to a corner kick. The visitor takes the counterattack, Moreira comes out phenomenally, they create another counterattack, Mora shoots and Ravas saves.

March 14, 2024 8:05 PM ET
18'

18'

Leonel Moreira almost made a mistake, he didn't control the ball well, but Gil couldn't score. Near New England.

March 14, 2024 8:00 PM ET
13'

13'

Henry Kessler looks for Nacho Gil with a ball, but the ball does not arrive. The locals regain possession, Campbell moves in the midfield, asking for the ball.

March 14, 2024 7:55 PM ET
9'

9'

The locals grow, but they play from behind, they don't take risks, they look for space. The Americans seem a little nervous, with the pressure from Alajuelense

March 14, 2024 7:50 PM ET
4' | Alajuelense Goal

4' | Alajuelense Goal

Alajuelense goal. Carlos Mora scores the goal, half-turning he scores the first, making his people dream. They need 3 for penalties.

March 14, 2024 7:45 PM ET
2' | Alajuelense grows

2' | Alajuelense grows

Corner kick for Alajuelense. Locals grow, with the support of their people.

March 14, 2024 7:40 PM ET
0'

0'

The Alajuelense vs New England match begins in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

March 14, 2024 7:35 PM ET
Alajuelense Lineup

Alajuelense Lineup

Alajuelense confirmed roster

Moreira, James, Villalobos, Borges, Venegas, Campos, Campbell, Gamboa, Mora, Caebezas, Lawrance.

March 14, 2024 7:30 PM ET
New England Lineup

New England Lineup

New England confirmed roster.

Ravas, Keesler, Chncalay, Mensah, Polster, Harkes, Gil, Buck, Spaulding, Bajraktarevic, Farrell

March 14, 2024 7:25 PM ET
New England Subs

New England Subs

New England Bench: Edwards, Jackson, Boateng, Jones, Kaye, Lima, Mcnamara, Panayotou, Romney, Suárez and Vrioni.

March 14, 2024 7:20 PM ET
Alajuelense Subs

Alajuelense Subs

Alajuelense bench: Duarte, Mora, Martínez, Hernández, Moya, Suárez, López, Cedeño, Pérez, Zúñiga, Barrantes and Lesme.

March 14, 2024 7:15 PM ET
They are already warming up

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Inter de Alajuelense vs New England in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

March 14, 2024 7:10 PM ET
Qualified MLS teams

Qualified MLS teams

Columbus Crew, Inter Miami and the possible qualification of New England would leave the MLS with 3 teams for the quarterfinals, continuing to fight against América, Tigres, Heridiano and Pachuca.
In addition, Monterrey can bid farewell to Cincinnati, or the American team surprise them at home, to be 4 teams from the United States.

March 14, 2024 7:05 PM ET
What does Alajuelense need to pass?

What does Alajuelense need to pass?

Alajuelense is losing 4 goals to 0, where New England is the favorite to win tonight. A goal from the MLS team would leave them without aspirations. But they would have to win by 5 goals, avoiding goals against, going to the next round and scoring 4 goals to force penalties, without conceding a goal.

March 14, 2024 7:00 PM ET
Today's billboard

Today's billboard

This Alajuelense vs New England match will be the first game of the afternoon of two, in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. At 8 CDMX time and 9 USA time, Rayados closes the card against Cincinnati.

March 14, 2024 6:55 PM ET
The referee

The referee

For this game Alajuelense vs New England, the referee will be the Mexican, Cesar Arturo Ramos, with an average of 4 yellow cards and 0 red cards per game.

March 14, 2024 6:50 PM ET
The teams have arrived

The teams have arrived

Alajuelense and New England have already arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium.

March 14, 2024 6:45 PM ET
Costumes

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

March 14, 2024 6:40 PM ET
The fans arrived

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, watching their selection and just minutes away from warming up.

March 14, 2024 6:35 PM ET
We came back!

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Alajuelense vs New England. We will shortly share the confirmed rosters, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.

March 14, 2024 6:30 PM ET
New coach

New coach

Alexandre Borges Guimaraes is the new technical director of Alajuelense, signing his contract until the end of December 2024. He has experience in the local league. Bryan Ruiz will be his second assistant, a former club player.

March 14, 2024 6:25 PM ET
Mauricio GonzalezLive reporter

Follow here Alajuelense vs New England Live Score with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the Alajuelense vs New England starting rosters, as well as the latest information from the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

March 14, 2024 6:20 PM ET
Mauricio GonzalezLive reporter

How to watch Alajuelense vs New England Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, March 14th, 2024

USA Time: 8:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Fox Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

March 14, 2024 6:15 PM ET
Mauricio GonzalezLive reporter

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Alajuelense vs New England: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup?

This is the start time of the game Alajuelense vs New England of Thursday, March 14th, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

20:00 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

21:00 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

19:00 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

19:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

12:00 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

19:00 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

20:00 hrs

In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.

Mexico

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

18:00 hrs

 In FOX Sports.

Paraguay

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

19:00 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

21:00 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

21:00 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, March 14th, 2024

20:00 hrs

 In Star +.

March 14, 2024 6:10 PM ET
Possible alignments

Possible alignments

This is how Alajuelense and New England came out in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.
New England: Ravas, Mensah, Lima, Romney, Jones, Harkes, Polster, Kaye, Nacho Gil, Chancalay, Bjraktarevic.
LDA: Moreira, James, Gamboa, Lawarance, Martínez, Borges, Cedeño, Mora, Suárez, Campbell, Lesme.

March 14, 2024 6:05 PM ET
New England Players to Watch

New England Players to Watch

With New England they have Tomás Chancala and they have a scorer in their ranks, with 4 goals in the last 3 games within Concacaf. Nacho Gil also has 1 goal like Nick Lima. Giacomo Vrioni has 2 games and 2 assists, one more than his teammates Nacho Gil and De Juan Jones.

March 14, 2024 6:00 PM ET
They didn't give him another minute

They didn't give him another minute

Andrés Carevic left as the technical direction of the Alajuelense team, leaving his position on March 7, 2024. His titles were a national championship, a cup tournament, a CONCACAF league and a Central American Cup. Martín Arriola was in charge of the team on an interim basis.
Now Andrés did not take long to occupy a new place on the bench, because he is now returning to Puebla.

March 14, 2024 5:55 PM ET
How's New England coming along?

How's New England coming along?

They have just lost against Atlanta United by 4 goals to 1 in the MLS, against Alajuelense by 4 goals to 0. They have a very regular streak, with more defeats, with United they lost by 3 goals to 1. Against Independiente de la Chorrea won by 3 goals to 0.

March 14, 2024 5:50 PM ET
How does the LDA come?

How does the LDA come?

Alajuelense comes from losing by 3 goals in the first division of Costa Rica, the New England game was lost by 4 goals to 0. Against Santos they beat by 4 goals to 0. With Herediano they lost by 1 goal to 0. Against Perez Zeledon won by 3 goals to 2.

March 14, 2024 5:45 PM ET
What happened in the first leg?

What happened in the first leg?

New England beat LDA, 4 goals to 0. It was a great game for Tomás Alejandro Chancalay for a double, Nik Lima and Esmir Bajraktarevic were part of the victory. In addition, it was the last game for Alajuelense coach Carevic.

March 14, 2024 5:40 PM ET
Mauricio GonzalezLive reporter

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Concacaf Champions Cup Alajuelense vs New England Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL.

March 14, 2024 5:35 PM ET