90' END OF THE MATCH
Actions end at "The Hawthorns" stadium, West Bromwich wins against Bristol City, goals: Fellows 44', Wallace 50'.
90' We go until minute 94
The fourth referee signals four minutes in added time.
88' Important victory
Three fundamental points for promotion, West Brom remains in promotion positions and will try to promote directly, the end of the season becomes exciting.
86' They want the discount
We score another save from Palmer, Tanner surprises with a shot from the outskirts of the area, however, the goalkeeper does not complicate things and deflects it to the outside.
84' Will we have more goals?
The match entered the final phase, the home squad is organized on the defensive side and trying to attack the rival's spaces.
78' The visit responds
Taylor Gardner-Hickman made a powerful long-range shot that the goalkeeper, Alex Palmer, sent to a corner kick, avoiding injury time.
76' Comfortable advantage
Bad second half for the Robins, Corberán's team has a calm advantage and remains in playoff positions.
71' Another arrival from West Brom
Bristol begins to leave space behind and Tom Fellows was close to scoring his double, but O'Leary had no problems stopping his shot.
68' Modifications to the visit
65' Doble llegada
O'Leary deflects an attempt by Townsend who was trying to sneak past the near post, on the rebound, Okay Yokuslu sends his shot wide.
63' They miss the third
Grady Diangana lets a one-on-one go thanks to a defensive error and forgives the goal that ended the match.
60' Will there be a response from Bristol City?
The second score took the team that wears yellow by surprise, Liam Manning talks with his coaching staff to make modifications.
57' Palmer again
Great reaction from Palmer to a header from Dickie, the ball goes wide and ends up hitting the crossbar.
54' Locker room score
We had just returned from half-time and the captain, Jed Wallace, did not forgive for the two-nil score, a great collective play between Johnston and Townsend on the left wing.
49' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
Great goal "The Albion" played from the left sector, Conor Townsend exploits the wing and with a diagonal, finds Jed Wallace who, with the goal open, pushes the ball into the net.
Change to rest
45' ALL READY
Actions resume in the United Kingdom, Bristol City will try to replicate what was shown in the first half and reflect it on the scoreboard.
We will see what the locals with the advantage offer.
Results in moments
Below are the results at the time of matchday 38 in the EFL Championship. div style="text-align:center">
Bristol does not take advantage of its opportunities
The visiting team let go of an important one-on-one against Palmer and in their first shot on goal "The Albion" takes the lead on the scoreboard.
45' HALF TIME
We go to half-time, West Brom takes the lead thanks to Tom Fellows' goal at the end of the first half.
An offside was called and neither the whistler nor the VAR intervened in the review.
44' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL
When it seemed like we were going into halftime without a goal, Tom Fellows received from the right wing and with a powerful shot at the near post beat Max O'Leary to make it one to zero.
41' No shots from West Brom
Complicated first half for those led by Corberán, with no shots on goal or attempts at the rival goal.
37' Another shot from the visit
Good attempt by Anis Mehmeti, starting from the wing and finishing with a shot that passes close to Palmer's left post.
33' Dangerous band service
The Albion tried to surprise with a long throw-in that Max O'Leary had to come up in the air and keep the ball.
28' They squeeze "the Baggies"
After the one-on-one match failed by Bristol City, the hosts begin to take possession of the ball.
24' Palmer saves the Throstles
Tommy Conway escaped behind the center backs and Alex Palmer stopped a spectacular one-on-one, in the first dangerous arrival of the match.
21' Without emotions
First minutes of the game without dangerous arrivals, the only shot was that of Michale Johnston, West Brom begins to get the ball.
17' Johnston's first shot
First warning from Michael Johnston, a shot that went wide of the rival goal.
12' Bristol takes confidence
After the first defensive cut to a dangerous diagonal, Bristol City took the ball away from the locals and began to feel comfortable.
09' We continue without goals
The Albion press at the start and look to do damage on the wing, two wingers with depth.
05' start of the game
Immediately the home squad takes possession of the ball, two defensive blocks on the part of Bristol City.
The weather
The temperature is 9°C, humidity at 69% and winds at 16km/h, cloudy weather for the West Bromwich town in the West Midlands.
00' ROLL THE BALL
Actions begin at "The Hawthorns" stadium, West Bromwich welcomes Bristol City with cool weather this morning in the United Kingdom.
Join us minute by minute and all the coverage of this match.
The substitutes
We show you the benches of both teams, the options for Manning and Corberan.
Arrival at the stadium.
A look at the arrival of the home team.
March 16, 2024
What happened in the last game?
A 0-0 draw in the first round between West Brom and Bristol City, a very close match with a total of 28 total shots.
The lack of forcefulness hurt both teams.
The matchday
This morning we will have nine games in the English Football League Championship, the most interesting:
Our match, West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City, Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City vs Norwich City.
Bad results away from home
Bristol suffers when leaving their stadium, in 18 games they have only won five, drawn five and lost eight, a goal difference of -3.
The last victory was on February 10 against Middlesbrough.
"Magic" Johnston
Michael Johnston, the player to watch from the previous one, was the figure in the victory against Huddersfield with two goals and an assist reaching a rating of 9.1 in the game.
Additionally, he has recorded four touchdowns in the last five games.
What to expect from the match?
The Albion squad must take advantage of the opponent's defensive weakness to stay in the top positions.
The fight for promotion and the playoffs is closed taking into account the point difference from third place to sixth, 3 units.
The visitor
The team led by Manning has had a season of ups and downs, it is in 14th place in the general table, 11 points from the last playoff position.
The good news, far from the relegation zone.
The host
The West Bromwich squad is the 5th best home team of the season, with 12 wins, three draws and three losses. The last home loss was on February 16 against Southampton.
The fans are important to continue the dream towards the Premier League.
Bristol City roster
The "Robins" lineup is ready, the Irishman, Jason Knight comes out as captain for this game, Bristol comes from beating Swansea City by the minimum.
West Bromwich roster
The "Throstles" lineup is ready, Jed Wallace as captain, Conor Townsend returns to the starting lineup this morning in the EFL Championship.
Don't leave here to follow West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City live EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the most recent information emerging from "The Hawthorns" stadium.
Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Important Match
This game against Bristol is important for The Throstles' aspirations, a victory would distance them from Norwich City and bring them closer to playing for promotion and playoffs in the best league in the world. With 9 days left in the season, the fight for promotion is more alive than ever, with an interesting future.
Bristol City featured player
The defender is a regular on Manning's team, 35 games played out of 38, five goals and one assist. He scored the winning goal against Swansea City.
West Bromwich featured player
Michael Johnston.
The Irishman is having a great moment this season, six goals and one assist. In the last match against Huddersfield he recorded two goals and an assist, and in the last five games he has four goals.
Record
The balance leans in favor of West Brom with 10 wins, five draws and five losses, however, in the last five matches Bristol City has obtained favorable scores, two wins, two draws and one defeat.
Background
The last match was in the first round on date six on September 16, 2023, the result was a draw at the Ashton Gate Stadium.
Last Bristol City roster
M. O´Leary; R. McCrorie, Z. Vyner, R. Dickie, C. Pring; T. Gardner-Hickman, J. Williams, H. Cornick, A. Mehmeti; J. Knight y T. Conway.
DT. L. Manning.
Last west bromwich albion roster
A. Palmer; A. Reach, K. Bartley, C. Kipre, D. Furlong; O. Yokuslu, A. Mowatt; M. Johnston, G. Diangana, J. Wallace; A. Weimann. D.T. Carlos Corberán
How does Bristol City arrive?
The Robins” won Swansea City at home, breaking a streak of four consecutive games losing.
Far from the positions to promote to the Premier League, 13th place in the general table with 47 units.
How does West Bromwich arrive?
“The Albion” defeated Huddersfield Town four to one last week, five games without defeat (three wins and two draws), the last against Southampton two to zero.
They are currently in 5th position with 63 points, in playoff promotion positions.
Stadium
The match will be played at “The Hawthorns”, located in West Bromwich, England, it has capacity for 26,287 people.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City match, Matchday 38 in the EFL Championship. The match will take place at “The Hawthorns” stadium at 11:00 am.