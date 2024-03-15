SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!

March 16, 2024 1:14 PM ET

90' END OF THE MATCH

Actions end at "The Hawthorns" stadium, West Bromwich wins against Bristol City, goals: Fellows 44', Wallace 50'.

March 16, 2024 1:09 PM ET

90' We go until minute 94

The fourth referee signals four minutes in added time.

March 16, 2024 1:04 PM ET

88' Important victory

Three fundamental points for promotion, West Brom remains in promotion positions and will try to promote directly, the end of the season becomes exciting.

March 16, 2024 12:59 PM ET

86' They want the discount

We score another save from Palmer, Tanner surprises with a shot from the outskirts of the area, however, the goalkeeper does not complicate things and deflects it to the outside.

March 16, 2024 12:54 PM ET

84' Will we have more goals?

The match entered the final phase, the home squad is organized on the defensive side and trying to attack the rival's spaces.

March 16, 2024 12:49 PM ET

78' The visit responds

Taylor Gardner-Hickman made a powerful long-range shot that the goalkeeper, Alex Palmer, sent to a corner kick, avoiding injury time.

March 16, 2024 12:44 PM ET

76' Comfortable advantage

Bad second half for the Robins, Corberán's team has a calm advantage and remains in playoff positions.

March 16, 2024 12:39 PM ET

71' Another arrival from West Brom

Bristol begins to leave space behind and Tom Fellows was close to scoring his double, but O'Leary had no problems stopping his shot.

March 16, 2024 12:34 PM ET

68' Modifications to the visit

March 16, 2024 12:29 PM ET

65' Doble llegada

O'Leary deflects an attempt by Townsend who was trying to sneak past the near post, on the rebound, Okay Yokuslu sends his shot wide.

March 16, 2024 12:24 PM ET

63' They miss the third

Grady Diangana lets a one-on-one go thanks to a defensive error and forgives the goal that ended the match.

March 16, 2024 12:19 PM ET

60' Will there be a response from Bristol City?

The second score took the team that wears yellow by surprise, Liam Manning talks with his coaching staff to make modifications.

March 16, 2024 12:14 PM ET

57' Palmer again

Great reaction from Palmer to a header from Dickie, the ball goes wide and ends up hitting the crossbar.

March 16, 2024 12:09 PM ET

54' Locker room score

We had just returned from half-time and the captain, Jed Wallace, did not forgive for the two-nil score, a great collective play between Johnston and Townsend on the left wing.

March 16, 2024 12:04 PM ET

49' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL

Great goal "The Albion" played from the left sector, Conor Townsend exploits the wing and with a diagonal, finds Jed Wallace who, with the goal open, pushes the ball into the net.

March 16, 2024 11:59 AM ET

Change to rest

March 16, 2024 11:54 AM ET

45' ALL READY

Actions resume in the United Kingdom, Bristol City will try to replicate what was shown in the first half and reflect it on the scoreboard.

We will see what the locals with the advantage offer.

March 16, 2024 11:49 AM ET

Results in moments

Imagen vía EFL Championship
Imagen vía EFL Championship

March 16, 2024 11:44 AM ET

Bristol does not take advantage of its opportunities

The visiting team let go of an important one-on-one against Palmer and in their first shot on goal "The Albion" takes the lead on the scoreboard.

March 16, 2024 11:39 AM ET

45' HALF TIME

We go to half-time, West Brom takes the lead thanks to Tom Fellows' goal at the end of the first half.

An offside was called and neither the whistler nor the VAR intervened in the review.

March 16, 2024 11:34 AM ET

44' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL

When it seemed like we were going into halftime without a goal, Tom Fellows received from the right wing and with a powerful shot at the near post beat Max O'Leary to make it one to zero.

March 16, 2024 11:29 AM ET

41' No shots from West Brom

Complicated first half for those led by Corberán, with no shots on goal or attempts at the rival goal.

March 16, 2024 11:24 AM ET

37' Another shot from the visit

Good attempt by Anis Mehmeti, starting from the wing and finishing with a shot that passes close to Palmer's left post.

March 16, 2024 11:19 AM ET

33' Dangerous band service

The Albion tried to surprise with a long throw-in that Max O'Leary had to come up in the air and keep the ball.

March 16, 2024 11:14 AM ET

28' They squeeze "the Baggies"

After the one-on-one match failed by Bristol City, the hosts begin to take possession of the ball.

March 16, 2024 11:09 AM ET

24' Palmer saves the Throstles

Tommy Conway escaped behind the center backs and Alex Palmer stopped a spectacular one-on-one, in the first dangerous arrival of the match.

March 16, 2024 11:04 AM ET

21' Without emotions

First minutes of the game without dangerous arrivals, the only shot was that of Michale Johnston, West Brom begins to get the ball.

March 16, 2024 10:59 AM ET

17' Johnston's first shot

First warning from Michael Johnston, a shot that went wide of the rival goal.

March 16, 2024 10:54 AM ET

12' Bristol takes confidence

After the first defensive cut to a dangerous diagonal, Bristol City took the ball away from the locals and began to feel comfortable.

March 16, 2024 10:49 AM ET

09' We continue without goals

The Albion press at the start and look to do damage on the wing, two wingers with depth.

March 16, 2024 10:44 AM ET

05' start of the game

Immediately the home squad takes possession of the ball, two defensive blocks on the part of Bristol City.

March 16, 2024 10:39 AM ET

The weather

The temperature is 9°C, humidity at 69% and winds at 16km/h, cloudy weather for the West Bromwich town in the West Midlands.

March 16, 2024 10:34 AM ET

00' ROLL THE BALL

Actions begin at "The Hawthorns" stadium, West Bromwich welcomes Bristol City with cool weather this morning in the United Kingdom.

Join us minute by minute and all the coverage of this match.

March 16, 2024 10:29 AM ET

The substitutes

We show you the benches of both teams, the options for Manning and Corberan.

Photo by EFL Championship.
Photo by EFL Championship.

March 16, 2024 10:24 AM ET

What happened in the last game?

A 0-0 draw in the first round between West Brom and Bristol City, a very close match with a total of 28 total shots.

The lack of forcefulness hurt both teams.

March 16, 2024 10:14 AM ET

The matchday

This morning we will have nine games in the English Football League Championship, the most interesting:

Our match, West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City, Sunderland vs Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City vs Norwich City.

March 16, 2024 10:09 AM ET

Bad results away from home

Bristol suffers when leaving their stadium, in 18 games they have only won five, drawn five and lost eight, a goal difference of -3.


The last victory was on February 10 against Middlesbrough.

March 16, 2024 10:04 AM ET

"Magic" Johnston

Michael Johnston, the player to watch from the previous one, was the figure in the victory against Huddersfield with two goals and an assist reaching a rating of 9.1 in the game.

Additionally, he has recorded four touchdowns in the last five games.

March 16, 2024 9:59 AM ET

What to expect from the match?

The Albion squad must take advantage of the opponent's defensive weakness to stay in the top positions.

The fight for promotion and the playoffs is closed taking into account the point difference from third place to sixth, 3 units.

March 16, 2024 9:54 AM ET

The visitor

The team led by Manning has had a season of ups and downs, it is in 14th place in the general table, 11 points from the last playoff position.

The good news, far from the relegation zone.

March 16, 2024 9:49 AM ET

The host

The West Bromwich squad is the 5th best home team of the season, with 12 wins, three draws and three losses. The last home loss was on February 16 against Southampton.

The fans are important to continue the dream towards the Premier League.

Photo by Twitter West Bromwich Albion
Photo by Twitter West Bromwich Albion

March 16, 2024 9:44 AM ET

Bristol City roster

The "Robins" lineup is ready, the Irishman, Jason Knight comes out as captain for this game, Bristol comes from beating Swansea City by the minimum.

Photo by Twitter Bristol City
Photo by Twitter Bristol City

March 16, 2024 9:39 AM ET

West Bromwich roster

The "Throstles" lineup is ready, Jed Wallace as captain, Conor Townsend returns to the starting lineup this morning in the EFL Championship.

Photo by Twitter West Bromwich Albion
Photo by Twitter West Bromwich Albion

March 16, 2024 9:34 AM ET

March 16, 2024 9:29 AM ET

Important Match

This game against Bristol is important for The Throstles' aspirations, a victory would distance them from Norwich City and bring them closer to playing for promotion and playoffs in the best league in the world. With 9 days left in the season, the fight for promotion is more alive than ever, with an interesting future.

March 16, 2024 9:24 AM ET

Where and how to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City online and live?

Argentina: Star Plus

Costa Rica: Star +, ESPN.

El Salvador: Star +, ESPN.


United States: ESPN +

Guatemala: Star +, ESPN.

Honduras: Star +, ESPN.

Mexico: Star +, ESPN 2

March 16, 2024 9:19 AM ET

What time is the WestBromwich Albion vs Bristol City match for Matchday 38 of the EFL Championship?

Argentina: 7:00 am.

Brazil: 12:00 pm.

El Salvador: 9:00 am.

Honduras: 9:00 am.

Nicaragua: 9:00 am.

Mexico: 9:00 am.

Spain: 16:00 pm.
 

March 16, 2024 9:14 AM ET

Bristol City featured player

Rob Dickie.


The defender is a regular on Manning's team, 35 games played out of 38, five goals and one assist. He scored the winning goal against Swansea City.

March 16, 2024 9:09 AM ET

West Bromwich featured player

Michael Johnston.

The Irishman is having a great moment this season, six goals and one assist. In the last match against Huddersfield he recorded two goals and an assist, and in the last five games he has four goals.

March 16, 2024 9:04 AM ET

Record

The balance leans in favor of West Brom with 10 wins, five draws and five losses, however, in the last five matches Bristol City has obtained favorable scores, two wins, two draws and one defeat.

March 16, 2024 8:59 AM ET

Background

The last match was in the first round on date six on September 16, 2023, the result was a draw at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

March 16, 2024 8:54 AM ET

Last Bristol City roster

M. O´Leary; R. McCrorie, Z. Vyner, R. Dickie, C. Pring; T. Gardner-Hickman, J. Williams, H. Cornick, A. Mehmeti; J. Knight y T. Conway.

DT. L. Manning.

March 16, 2024 8:49 AM ET

Last west bromwich albion roster

A. Palmer; A. Reach, K. Bartley, C. Kipre, D. Furlong; O. Yokuslu, A. Mowatt; M. Johnston, G. Diangana, J. Wallace; A. Weimann. D.T. Carlos Corberán

DT. A. Breitenreiter.

March 16, 2024 8:44 AM ET

How does Bristol City arrive?

The Robins” won Swansea City at home, breaking a streak of four consecutive games losing.

Far from the positions to promote to the Premier League, 13th place in the general table with 47 units.

March 16, 2024 8:39 AM ET

How does West Bromwich arrive?

“The Albion” defeated Huddersfield Town four to one last week, five games without defeat (three wins and two draws), the last against Southampton two to zero.

They are currently in 5th position with 63 points, in playoff promotion positions.

March 16, 2024 8:34 AM ET

Stadium

The match will be played at “The Hawthorns”, located in West Bromwich, England, it has capacity for 26,287 people.

Photo by ripadvisor.com.mx
Photo by ripadvisor.com.mx

March 16, 2024 8:29 AM ET

Good morning to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Bromwich Albion vs Bristol City match, Matchday 38 in the EFL Championship. The match will take place at “The Hawthorns” stadium at 11:00 am.

March 16, 2024 8:24 AM ET