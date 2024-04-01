Game is Over
The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Bristol City match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
88'
With what they can, Plymouth wants the tie on the hour but there is less and less left.
85'
In the final minutes of the game, everything is defined and Bristol will score three very good points away from home.
81'
Everything seems defined, Plymouth with the disadvantage and one less player does not seem capable of overcoming this.
78'
Red card for Alfie Devine, tough tackle from the Plymouth player who gets a straight red card and leaves his team at a disadvantage.
76'
Greater possession for Bristol but the game remains the same and the scoreboard does not move.
72'
The adjustments of both teams begin to seek to move the scoreboard.
69'
Bristol stopped well waiting for Plymouth's mistake to achieve the second goal.
66'
Plymouth continues to fight to tie the game and wants the victory but cannot find space.
61'
After the goal, Bristol City maintains the pressure and looks for the second.
57' Bristol's Goal!
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAALLL!!! Nahki Wells appears and scores the first of the game for Bristol.
55'
Bristol regulates possession of the ball and wants the goal to put them ahead.
52'
Plymouth's pressure to win the first goal continues.
49'
Good restart to the game with both teams looking for the goal.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We’re going to the break.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
41'
Plymouth was better in this first half but Bristol has not given up any advantages.
38'
Last moments of the first half and the two teams have not taken too many risks to seek the goal.
34'
We are approaching half-time and it seems that the tie will remain on the scoreboard.
30'
Very little from both teams, both teams are very calm and generate few scoring opportunities.
27'
The clock advances and Plymouth continues to play better little by little but the tie remains.
23'
The locals continue to play much better but we are still tied without goals.
20'
Total dominance of Plymouth who wants first on the scoreboard.
15'
Plymouth begins to gain possession and puts strong pressure on its rival.
12'
The pressure continues from Bristol who wants to quickly take advantage of the game.
10'
Bristol puts pressure as it gradually approaches the rival area.
7'
Everything on the field is very even and both teams continue fighting for possession of the ball.
3'
Good start to the game with both teams looking to control the ball.
Start of the match!
The game begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
All set!
Home Park is ready for the start of this match between Plymouth and Bristol, both teams are fighting in the middle table of the EFL Championship and a victory would bring them closer to their objectives.
Bristol lineup!
These are Bristol City's starters for today's game:
Plymouth lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Plymouth for today's match:
Referee
Thomas Bramall will be the central referee for Plymouth hosting Bristol in the 2023-2024 EFL Championship.
Last duel!
The last time both teams met was in the 2020-2021 season when Bristol won the visit by a score of 3 to 2.
Plymouth appears!
The Plymouth players are already at the stadium for today's match:
Here is Bristol!
Bristol City are already at Home Park for today's game:
The Preview!
On this day, the EFL Championship continues as Plymouth host Bristol in search of a victory that will help both teams move up the table.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Plymouth and Bristol kicks off at Home Park. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Bristol City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alex Palmer, Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Jed Wallace, Alex Mowatt, Okay Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jeremy Sarmiento and Grady Diangana.
Nahki Wells, player to watch!
The Bristol City striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Wells seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club on offense. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 34 games where he got 2 assists and 3 goals, that season was very complicated due to injuries. The one from the Bermudas had a great start to the season and, for now, he has 11 goals and 6 assists in 45 games played.
How does Bristol City arrive?
Bristol City continues with the 2023-2024 EFL Championship season where it remains in eleventh position with 36 points, after 10 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses. Bristol is 2 points away from the promotion places, so the mission of seeking promotion to the Premier League remains. Likewise, their path in the FA Cup has been so interesting, reaching the third round against West Ham. Some interesting names in this group are Nahki Wells, Tommy Conway, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann and Cameron Pring, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Plymouth's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Lee Nicholls, Michal Helik, Radinio Balker, Matty Pearson, David Kasumu, Jack Rudoni, Jonathan Hogg, Jaheim Headley, Brodie Spencer, Sorba Thomas and Delano Burgzorg.
Ryan Hardie, player to watch!
The Plymouth Argyle midfielder is one of the team's most important promises. He seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's promotion, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team improve. stay in the EFL Championship. During this season he has played 16 games, where he scored 6 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does the Plymouth arrive?
Plymouth Argyle enters this regular season duel with the objective of the team fighting to remain in the EFL Championship, after being promoted last season by finishing the campaign in first place in League One. The team, as As usually happens when there is a promotion, they had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The team has good players such as Ryan Hardie, Morgan Whitaker, Luke Cundle, Finn Azaz and Adam Randell. The Plymouth team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young people to continue their development. At the moment, the team is in nineteenth position, after 4 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses for a total of 15 points.
Where is the game?
Home Park located in the city of Plymouth, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue this 2023-2024 EFL Championship season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 16,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1893.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Plymouth Argyle vs Bristol City match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place at Home Park, at 10 o'clock.