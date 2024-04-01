FT | Rotherham United 2 v 1 Millwall



First Millers goals from Seb Revan and Charlie Wyke see the Millers through to victory! 😍



Powered by @TheTurmericCo. 🌱

Millwall 3-0 Rotherham Rotherham 1-1 Millwall Millwall 1-0 Rotherham Rotherham 0-1 Millwall

USA Time: 10 a.m ET USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL



This is the start time of the game in various countries: Argentina: 11:00 hrs. Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. Brazil: 11:00 hrs. Chile: 10:00 hrs. Colombia: 09:00 hrs. Ecuador: 09:00 hrs. USA (ET): 10:00 hrs. Spain: 9:00 p.m. Mexico: 09:00 hrs. Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. Peru: 09:00 hrs. Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. Venezuela: 10:00 hrs.

DT. Neil Harris.

DT. Leam Richardson.

Six points from the relegation zone, very far from the playoff and promotion places.

A streak of 15 games without scoring three points, the last victory against Middlesbrough by one to zero, Cohem Bramall scored the goal.