90+6' END OF THE MATCH
The actions at the New York stadium end, Rotherham gives the surprise of the day and beats Millwall.
90+4'
Cross after cross but without success for Millwall, the home defense wins all the balls through the air.
90' Added time
The Blues push towards the end of the game, six more minutes are played.
86' GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL
First ball he touched and goal for his team, Charlie Wyke had five minutes on the field and scored two to one.
83'
After the tying goal, the visiting team advanced lines to look for a comeback.
78' GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL
The tie came, Longman, who had entered a few minutes ago, made it one on one with a shot inches from the goal.
74' Move your pieces
Three changes to turn the score around for Millwall.
71' GOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAL
Rotherham takes the lead, Sebastian Revan receives on the right side of the area and with a left-footed shot he puts the score at one to zero.
68' The visit misses it
Tanganga misses the most dangerous play of the game, a weak header after a corner kick while alone in the area.
Rotherham changes
Cafu enters the field, looking for depth and response in the game.
60'
Johansson figures her at the moment, two interventions against Zian Flemming. Avoiding the defeat of his team at game time.
57'
The Lions press, Watmore and a breakaway down the wing that ends in the rejection of the defensive back.
54' The premises are saved
Another save from Johansson, a header from Flemming that the Swedish goalkeeper sends into a corner.
52'
United near, Eaves does not connect a service in the right sector and the ball goes long and close to the post.
50'
Poor start to the match, the local squad with the initiative.
45' Second half
The actions of the second half begin, Rotherham and Millwall meet on the New York stadium field.
First half statistics
We show you the statistics of the game, in a few moments we will return for the second part.
Down position
With the current results, Millwall is in 17th position in the table.
Few arrivals and emotions
The Millers went from more to less in this first half, Eaves let the most important one go, for their part the Lions failed to open the scoring, Cooper and Flemming with two important shots.
45'
Flemming the best player at the moment, we go into the break without goals between Rotherham United and Millwall.
45'
Three minutes are added to the first part.
41'
The Lions begin to find space, the local defense cuts off a cross that was looking for Obafemi, we have one more corner kick.
36'
Good arrival from the Blues, Jake Cooper anticipates a service from Obafemi, but the ball goes wide.
33'
Huge flight by Johansson to avoid the first goal, Zian Flemming receives it outside the area and finishes looking for the left corner.
30' Penalty NOT signaled
Jake Cooper receives a push after a stopped ball, Alex Chilowicz decided to continue with the actions.
25' Change due to injury
Murray Wallace retires due to injury, he had returned to the starting lineup this game, Dan McNamara enters the field.
22'
Tom Eaves lets the first go, the number nine fails to give power to his shot and Sarkic stops without problems.
20'
First arrival of the game, George Saville's shot goes over the crossbar.
16'
Inaccuracies of the local team, no shots on goal are recorded at the moment.
13'
Game cut short by the visit, the fouls are present at the start of the game.
10'
The locals begin to have possession of the ball, long possessions, Millwall waits in their own field.
06' Game stopped
Medical assistance comes in after a strong clash between Wallace and Nemba, both players went hard to dispute a clearance.
03'
Minutes of study of both teams, the defense of the Lions cutting an important diagonal of the home team.
00' Roll the ball
Actions begin at the AESSEAL New York stadium, Rotherham and Millwall play on date 40 of the EFL Championship, follow us on the broadcast.
Alternate
The Millers will have Cafu on the bench, a regular midfielder in the starting lineup, two goals and three assists for the Portuguese.
Record
Since 2014 they have met 14 times, three wins for Rotherham United, two draws and four wins for Millwall.
Visiting starting team
Two changes to the Millwall starting team, Murray Wallace and Casper de Norre return, both players were on the bench against West Bromwich.
First game of the day
In the match that opened the curtain on matchday 40, Leicester 3-1 Norwich City, the sole lead for Enzo Maresca's team.
The arrival of the visitor
Millwall arrives at the New York stadium with the mission of getting the three points for matchday 40 in the EFL Championship.
Millwall roster
This is the initial box that Neil Harris, Zian Flemming sends from the beginning.
Rotherham roster
The starting eleven of the local squad, to defend and try to add a victory.
Arrival at the stadium
The home team is already in the stadium.
Today's morning matches
Matchday 40 of the EFL Championship, nine games at the same time:
Birmingham City vs Preston
Coventry vs Cardiff
Middlesbrough vs Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke City vs Huddersfield
Sunderland vs Blackburn
Swansea vs QPR
West Bromwich Albion vs Watford
Plymouth vs Bristol City
Rotherham vs Millwall
Face to face
Millwall 3-0 Rotherham
Millwall 3-0 Rotherham
Rotherham 1-1 Millwall
Millwall 1-0 Rotherham
Rotherham 0-1 Millwall
Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of the Rotherham vs Millwall match live and in real time, corresponding to Matchday 40 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
Follow Rotherham vs Millwall live with VAVEL
Where and how to watch Rotherham vs Millwall live?
Key player of Millwall
The brain of the blue team, number 10 Zian Flemming, seven goals and four assists, 3085 minutes played, the Dutch player plays as an offensive midfielder and on the sides.
Key player of Rotherham
Hakeem Odoffin took over the starting role after the first games, 31 games 28 as a starter, scoring four goals as a central defender. The aerial game, tackles and interceptions are his strong points.
Last Millwall roster
M. Sarkic; R. Leonard, J. Tanganga, J. Cooper, J. Bryan; G. Honeyman, B. Mitchell, G. Saville, D. Wathmore; M. Obafemi y Z. Flemming.
DT. Neil Harris.
Last Rotherham roster
V. Johansson; S. Revan, C. Humphreys, H. Odoffin, L.Peltier; Cafu, S. Clucas, J. Lindsay, S. Nombe; O, Rathbone y C. Wyke.
DT. Leam Richardson.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Alex Chilowicz
Different present
The visiting squad is in a different moment in the middle of the table, 16th position with 44 points, 11 wins, 11 draws and 17 losses. They tied 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion last Friday, Duncan Watmore scored.
Six points from the relegation zone, very far from the playoff and promotion places.
Sentenced to relegation
The Rotherham United Football Club team (official name) is in last place in the general table with 20 points, a disastrous season with only three wins, in addition to 11 draws and 25 losses.
A streak of 15 games without scoring three points, the last victory against Middlesbrough by one to zero, Cohem Bramall scored the goal.
Matchday
This morning, the 40th date of the EFL Champions with nine games simultaneously, don't miss Millwall's visit to Rotherdam's field.
The stadium
The game will be played at the New York Stadium located in the town of New York Way, Rotherham, a stadium inaugurated by Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.
Capacity for 12,021 spectators, it has hosted two duels of England's minor teams.
In April 2014 in the under 18 category, England vs Germany.
In April 2016 for the Women's Under 17 Euro Qualifiers, England vs Belgium.