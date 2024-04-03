Summary: Los Angeles Lakers 125-120 Washington Wizards in 2024 NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The game ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers 125-120 Washington Wizards match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
4Q | 2:33
Washington stops the game and retires its starters and it will be a Los Angeles victory.
4Q | 4:51
6-0 run by the Lakers that could be final for the Wizards.
4Q | 6:25
We are approaching the end of the game and it seems that neither team wants to give up.
4Q | 8:54
Washington does not give up and reduces the difference to 7 points and does not let up the pressure.
4Q | 10:13
The game is beginning to end and if the Wizards do not react soon, we will have a clear winner in a few minutes.
4Q | 12:00
Start of the last quarter.
Bye to the third
End of the third quarter.
From deep!
D'Lo's triple after the rebound that favors the Lakers:
3Q | 2:43
The Angelenos dominate, a difference of 17 and Washington does not react on the court.
3Q | 4:17
The Lakers continue to control the pace and maintain the double-digit lead, while the Wizards rotate their players to find answers.
3Q | 6:05
The Wizards try, but the Angelenos do not give up space and want the victory no matter what.
3Q | 7:38
Total dominance of the Angelenos who already put 15 points on the scoreboard and force the rival's requested time.
3Q | 9:20
Good restart for the Lakers who maintain a 7-point lead.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter starts.
Halftime
We're going to the break.
2Q | 1:19
Last minutes before halftime and it seems that the Lakers have the advantage heading into the third quarter.
2Q | 2:57
Los Angeles separates themselves on the scoreboard again and leads by 9 as we approach halftime.
Team work!
Great teamwork by the Wizards who steal the ball and score the basket:
2Q | 4:22
Time out Wizards, the locals gradually get closer on the scoreboard and stop the game to make adjustments.
2Q | 5:11
The Lakers continue to control the game but the rival's pressure is very strong.
2Q | 7:46
Time out for the Lakers as the capitalians reduced the difference to 4 points and are getting dangerously close.
Big play!
Great defensive play by Taurean Prince and LeBron's pass to Davis for the layup:
1Q | 9:50
The Lakers continue to lead the game and control the pace of the game.
2Q | 12:00
Start of the second quarter.
End of the first
The first quarter ends.
1Q | 1:53
Advantage of 6 for the Lakers who already control the pace of the game little by little.
1Q | 4:10
Somersault by the Lakers who manage to turn the score around and are already 4 points away.
Long shot!
Jordan Poole with the three-pointer from distance to keep the Wizards ahead on the scoreboard:
1Q | 5:21
The Angelenos put pressure on them and they continue looking to erase the difference on the scoreboard.
1Q | 6:44
Second half requested by the Lakers, despite the fact that they cut the difference to 7 points, the team does not feel comfortable on the court and stops the game again.
1Q | 7:52
Better pace for the Wizards who are already 11 points away and dominating on the court. Timeout for the Lakers.
1Q | 10:01
Strong start by the locals who begin to separate themselves on the scoreboard with a good paint game.
1Q | 12:00
The first quarter begins.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous NBA protocols.
How important is this game?
The NBA season is approaching its end and this duel will not define many things for any team, but the Lakers want to get within one game of the Suns in the fight for eighth place, while the Wizards are already thinking about the next season.
All ready!
The Capital One Arena is ready for the start of this match between the Wizards and Lakers, both teams will look for a victory that will keep them in the fight for a ticket to the NBA Playoffs.
Wizards lineup!
These are the Wizards' starters for today's game:
Lakers lineup!
These are the players starting for the Lakers for today's game:
Referee
Bill Kennedy (#55), Nick Buchert (#3) and Intae Hwang (#96) are the designated referees for the game between Lakers and Wizards of the NBA 2023-2024.
Last duel!
The last time the Wizards and Lakers met was during this regular season when the LA team won on the road by a score of 131 to 109.
Here are the Lakers!
Those from LA are already in the vicinity of the Capital One Arena for today's game:
Wizards appeared!
The Washington team arrived at their stadium for this day's game:
The Preview!
This day we have a very interesting game between Indiana Wizards and Golden State Lakers with both teams looking for victory to remain in the playoffs, the Wizards want to get into the top 5 of the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers are looking for a victory that will keep them in Play-In position in the Western Conference.
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards begins at the Capital One Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Capital One Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards game in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours on NBA League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours on NBATV
Spain: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Lakers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
LeBron James, player to watch!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team continues the regular season with a record of 42 wins and 33 losses to place itself in tenth place behind the Kings, and they want to aspire to get through the Play-In, if the Los Angeles team enters the playoffs, these They could aspire to be one of the big surprises in the postseason by having a very competitive squad. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title the previous season. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers are one place away from being able to show that level and, although they do not depend on themselves, they have to continue winning and wait for losses from the Kings to be able to climb one more place.
Wizards absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Kyle Kuzma, player to watch!
The Washington guard is going at a good pace with his record of 20.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game, becoming the team's points and rebounds leader. Kuzma is one of the most important pieces of the Wizards and finished last season as the team's leading scorer, which led him to be considered among the best in the league. Kuzma has shown that he can be a great offensive orchestrator and many teams have shown interest in him, which could lead to him being traded to a franchise that is fighting for the title. Since his arrival, the guard has not disappointed and has taken on the role of team leader, now together with Jordan Poole and Deni Avdijar they will seek to get out of the bottom of the Eastern Conference table.
How does the Wizards get there?
The Washington team begins a new season after being left out of the Playoffs the previous year and arrives in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards appear with a record of 14 wins and 62 losses, already without any possibility of Playoffs and with a project that could not live up to the challenge after suffering the loss of Bradley Beal. The Wizards are a team that started the year with the goal of getting into the playoffs this season, this is because it seemed difficult for them to fight for a position at the top of the Conference, but they could surprise the best in each conference and place among the last classified or arrive via the Play-In. However, the team could not achieve its objectives and are already thinking about the next NBA season and the 2024 draft to try to change the player base and look for new objectives. For this season the Wizards kept much of the team and a solid base with Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, Dani Avdija, Tyus Jones and Daniel Gafford. Washington's goal is to try to show improvement against teams like Toronto, Brooklyn and Hawks, teams against which they will compete to make the playoffs next year.
Where is the game?
The Capital One Arena located in the city of Washington will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Capital One Arena, at 7 p.m.