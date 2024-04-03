Summary: Manchester City 4-1 Aston Villa in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
It's over
Manchester City beat Aston Villa 4-1, in a Premier League match, the locals had several chances, where Foden was the star with a hat-trick.
90+4'
Calum Chambers receives a yellow card
90+3'
Aston Villa don't want to give up so easily and look for one more goal
90' Time of compensation
4 minutes of compensation are added
86'
The pace of the ball is starting to slow down, both teams are settling for the result
83'
City are attacking down the right flank
80' Change
City substitute Phil Foden and Jérémy Doku for Oscar Bobb and Sergio Gómez Martín
78' Change
Aston Villa substitution, Nicolò Zaniolo replaces Omari Kellyman
75' Changes
City changes, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante and Bernardo Silva come off for Mateo Kovačić and Matheus Nunes.
74'
Jack Grealish wanted to send in a cross for Julian but the ball went wide
71' Change
Aston Villa substitute Jhon Jáder Durán for Alexandre Moreno Lopera
70' Goal by Foden
GOAL! by City, Phil Foden scores a great goal, putting the ball into the corner on the edge of the box.
67'
City despite having a large lead, look for another goal
64' Changes
Aston Villa substitution, Tim Iroegbunam, Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz for Youri Tielemans, Leon Bailey and Calum Chambers
62' Foden goal
GOAL! City's Phil Foden left footed shot from the center of the box to the right side of the goal.
60'
City looked for Foden or Alvarez with a cross into the box, but the defense cuts the ball off
57'
City continue to search down the flanks, where the ball goes over the goal
54'
Aston Villa are taking advantage of every ball and speed to generate a counter attack
51'
City look down the right flank, but finding no space they look through the middle
48' Missed chance
Bernardo Silva had a goal, but Robin Olsen did well to save and send the ball for a corner kick
45' Second half begins
The second half of this match begins and the home team has the 3 points at the moment.
45+4' Halftime
The first half is over
45+2' Goal by Foden
GOAL! for Manchester, Phil Foden scored from a free kick, surprising the goalkeeper and scoring the second goal.
45' Compensation time
4 minutes of compensation are added
44'
City still on top, they want to regain their lead
41'
Julian Alvarez looked for a shot from the left flank, but the ball goes over the top
38' Yellow card
Douglas Luiz cut off Jack Grealish and receives a yellow card
35'
Manchester City continue to search down the flanks, but Aston Villa look to counter-attack
32' Yellow card
Jack Grealish in his anger at the foul, went over to reproach the referee, who gave him the yellow card.
31'
Jack Grealish tried to take the ball away from Douglas Luiz, but ended up committing a foul
28'
Tigres tries to get past the midfield, but they look very depleted
25'
City play calmly, try to find a gap in the Aston Villa penalty area
22' VAR gives the goal
After a review on VAR, the goal is awarded after an alleged advanced position by Durán.
20' Goal by Durán
GOAL! by Aston Villa, Jhon Jáder Durán with a wall, decided to cross the ball to the left post.
18'
Aston try to play from their area, but City's pressure is superior
15'
Guardiola's men regained possession of the ball and play with it in the midfield
12' VAR gives the goal
After a review in the VAR, the goal is awarded after an allegedly advanced position
11' Goal by Rodri
GOAL! City's Rodrigo Hernández Cascante comes in from the right flank and saves the ball near the post with his right foot.
9'
Aston Villa continue to get on top of City, putting the defense in trouble and they almost give away a chance in the middle of the box
6'
Aston Villa has the ball the most, but in attack both teams are evenly matched
3'
Both clubs are off to a flying start and are from one area to the other.
The match kicks off
Manchester City and Aston Villa are ready to meet at Etihad Stadium in a match with a great attendance.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this Premier League match at Etihad Stadium.
The XI of Aston Villa
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at Etihad Stadium, a duel corresponding to the Premier League.
Representing Aston Villa tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/7sWKOR65yj— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 3, 2024
Man City's XI
This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at Etihad Stadium, duel corresponding to Premier League
In the blue corner! — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 3, 2024
XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez
SUBS | Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/9lYty11XS8
Injuries remain
Manchester City have injuries to Kyle Walker, Ederson Moraes and Nathan Aké, but they have a glimmer of hope as they could get John Stones back.
Walker, a right-back, was injured playing for England and is suffering from a hamstring problem. Ederson was injured before the break and should be back in the next few days while Aké was injured against Arsenal and will miss at least the Villa game.
"Nathan is injured. There are two months left in the season, so hopefully he will be back soon, but I don't know exactly the timings. For the next games he won't be ready," Guardiola told a press conference.
"John might play. He has to be 100 percent, but the injury was less than it seemed at the time. Today and for the following games he will be ready," the Spanish coach added.
Manchester City's next match
The home side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Arsenal in their last game, but still have several games in hand.
Sat., Apr. 6 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, English Premier League
Aston Villa's next match
The visitors are coming off a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last match, but still have several games remaining.
Sat. Apr. 6, Aston Villa vs Brentford, English Premier League
Etihad Stadium
The City of Manchester Stadium, better known as Etihad Stadium for sponsorship reasons as of 2011, is a stadium located in the city of Manchester, which is the official home stadium of Manchester City. It opened on July 25, 2002 and has a capacity of 53,400 fans.
Antecedents
This will be the 181st meeting between both teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 51 wins for Aston Villa, 42 draws and 80 for Manchester City, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to Manchester City, while Aston Villa have 1 win and the scales are very even and unfavorable for both clubs, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Aston Villa 1 - 0 Manchester City, Dec. 6, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 3 - 1 Aston Villa, Feb. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1 - 1 Manchester City, Sept. 3, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 3 - 2 Aston Villa, May 22, 2022, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1 - 2 Manchester City, Dec. 1, 2021, English Premier League
They are warming up
A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
Supporters
Gradually the fans arrive at the stadium, an average entry is expected for this Premier League match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Stream in USA?
USA Date: Wednesday, April 3
USA Time: 15:15 hours
USA TV channel (English): Peacock and SiriusXM FC
USA TV channel (Spanish): Peacock
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Manchester City vs Aston Villa match for USA?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Aston Villa of 03rd April 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Bolivia: 14:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Brazil: 15:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Chile: 14:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Colombia: 13:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Ecuador: 13:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
United States (ET): 14:15 PM on Peacock and SiriusXM FC
Spain: 18:15 PM on Movistar+, DAZN Spain and DAZN 1
Mexico: 13:15 PM on Paramount Plus
Paraguay: 15:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Peru: 13:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Uruguay: 15:15 PM on ESPN and Star+
Watch out for this Manchester City player
The 23 year old striker from Norway, Erling Haaland has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Norway striker, Erling Haaland, the striker will play his 25th game this season, in the past he played 33 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 36 goals in the English league and 8 assists, he currently has 18 goals in 24 games.
Watch out for this Aston Villa player
England attacker, 28 year old Ollie Watkins has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Ollie Watkins, the attacker will play his thirty-first game this season, in the past he played 36 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the English league and 6 assists, he currently has 16 goals in 30 games.
How is Manchester City coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against FC Copenhagen, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence.
Manchester City 0 - 0 Arsenal, Mar. 31, 2024, England Premier League
Manchester City 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Mar. 16, 2024, English FA Cup
Liverpool 1 - 1 Manchester City, Mar. 10, 2024, English Premier League
Manchester City 3 - 1 FC Copenhagen, Mar. 6, 2024, UEFA Champions League
Manchester City 3 - 1 Manchester United, Mar. 3, 2024, English Premier League
How is Aston Villa coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Ajax Amsterdam, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Aston Villa 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Mar. 30, 2024, English Premier League
West Ham United 1 - 1 Aston Villa, Mar. 17, 2024, English Premier League
Aston Villa 4 - 0 Ajax Amsterdam, March 14, 2024, UEFA Europa Conference League
Aston Villa 0 - 4 Tottenham Hotspur, Mar. 10, 2024, English Premier League
Ajax Amsterdam 0 - 0 Aston Villa, Mar. 7, 2024, UEFA Europa Conference League
