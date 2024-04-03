SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
90+3' End of the match
The actions at the Gtech Community stadium end, Brentford and Brighton draw goalless in a duel corresponding to matchday 31 of the Premier League.
90' Added time
Three more games are played, we will see if there is enough time to see a goal in Brentford vs Brighton.
89'
Perfect second half for the locals, one more shot blocked, now against Jakub Moder.
86'
Huge sweep by Mads Roerslev, the Brentford player blocks a shot from Joao Pedro centimeters from the goal.
83'
The second half from more to less, both teams were unable to decipher the defensive lock. The first goalless draw between Bees and Seagulls is approaching.
80'
Enciso appeared in the second half, little contact with the ball, now a long-distance shot straight into Flekken's hands.
78'
Everything seems like we will leave without goals, it would be the first time that these teams draw without scoring.
75'
Well above Baleba's second shot in the match, the midfielder takes a rebound from the defense and sends the ball directly into the stands.
73' Double change from Brentford
The scorer, Mbeumo and Sergio Reguilón, are on the field.
71'
Second half flow for the Bees, Zanka's attempt after a cross from the right.
68'
Another shot from the captain, Ivan Toney, a free kick from the edge of the area that went wide of the rival goal. Little from the English forward.
65' Number 10 on the court
Modification by Roberto de Zerbi, Lallana leaves and Julio Enciso enters, the tactical stopper continues, the number 10 as a midfielder.
63'
Bad decision by Adingra, the Brighton winger sends a very high serve and goes for a goal kick, up to four teammates were waiting in the area.
60' Will there be goals?
At the moment the Bees look comfortable with the tie despite being at home, Brighton with greater intensity and looking for the rival goal.
56'
Brighton continues to hold the ball, very little from Brentford in this second half.
53' First yellow card
Facundo Buonanotte receives the first card of the match, a strong sweep over Nathan Collins.
50'
Joao Pedro's header was stopped by Flekken without complications, the visit went better in the second half.
47'
Veltman, one of the most participatory players, sends his attempt over the crossbar. Intense start of the complement.
45' Second half
Actions resume at the Gtech Community stadium, Brentford and Brighton meet on the pitch to define this matchday 31 match.
Statistics
The numbers in the first half, the presence of the special guest is missing. Possession: 35% for Brentford and 65% for Brighton. Shots on goal: Two for Brentford and two for Brighton. Shots: Three for Brentford and six for Brighton. Corners: Four for Brighton.
45' Half time
The actions at the Gtech Community stadium end, we go goalless at half-time, the first half with arrivals and intensity.
Toney with the clearest shot in front of the rival goal.
45'
Arrival by team, header from Zanka that ends up in the hands of Bart Verbruggen, in the last play of the match Flekken makes efforts and sends a shot by Baleba that was looking for the base of the post into a corner.
42' Se acerca la visita
Adam Lallana with a left foot shot that goes to the side of Flekken's goal, the ball passes near the left post.
40'
One more corner kick, Igor with an attempt from outside the area that the home defense deflects.
37'
Great defensive closure by Veltman, clearance towards a corner kick after a cross from Wissa to the far post.
35'
In the final minutes, Brighton were careless on defense and were close to giving up the lead on the scoreboard.
32' First danger
Ivan Toney lets go of the most dangerous play of the game, a cutback leaving an opponent on the ground, but his shot goes very weak and directly into the goalkeeper's hands.
31'
Half an hour into the match, the Bees wait with two defensive blocks, 66% possession of the Brighton squad.
28'
Bart Verbruggen cutting off a dangerous diagonal from Mathias Jørgensen that Ivan Toney was looking for.
26'
Dominance of the Costa team, long possessions, Gross and Baleba trying to open spaces with passes between the lines.
23' One more from the Brazilian
Another warning from the visiting team, Adingra's service that Joao Pedro hits with a header without success.
21' Notify the visit
Pascal Gross with a long-distance shot that went over the crossbar, the German began to take control of the game.
19'
Even game at the moment, Thomas Frank's team countering Brighton's possession, with no shots on goal at the moment.
16'
Brentford takes confidence, looking for the speed of Wissa and Toney, without goals in the first minutes.
13'
In faithful style of the Italian coach, Brighton with possession, Veltman's attempt that Flekken stops without problems.
10' The locals respond
Brentford's quick transition, Wissa anticipates a diagonal and his shot passes near the right post.
09'
Combination on the right wing that ends in a shot by Joao Pedro very wide of the Bees' goal.
06'
The locals, looking for spaces behind the rival defenders, raised the defensive line of Roberto de Zerbi's team.
03'
BHA begins to take possession of the match, Buonanotte starting from the wing and joining as a midfielder as the attack progresses.
00' Roll the ball
Actions begin at the Gtech Community stadium, Brentford and Brighton face each other in a match that looks set to be interesting and with goals.
Suffer as a visitor
There are already eight defeats for Roberto de Zerbi's team away from home, one victory in the last five away games.
Problems at home
The Bees are among the six worst hosts, with a record of four wins, five draws and six losses, four games without adding three points as hosts.
The hope for European competitions
Brighton still aspires to the Europa League and Conference League, however, the difference is six points with Manchester United (6th) and three points with West Ham (7th).
Remember that the Seagulls were eliminated by Roma in the round of 16 of the Europa League.
The descent near
The local team is five points away from the relegation zone, it is in 15th position with 27 points.
Today they could take more advantage taking into account that Luton Town (18th place with 22 points) visits Arsenal.
At the Red and Whites' home
Taking into account only Premier League matches at the Gtech Community stadium, victory for each club.
For the 22/23 season Brentford 2-0 Brighton.
For the 21/22 season Brentford 0-1 Brighton.
The scorers
Face to face the top scorers of both teams:
Bryan Mbeumo with seven goals and three assists, for the visiting Joao Pedro with eight scores and two assists.
Mbeumo on the bench.
The return
Since August 2023, Julio Enciso has played six games, all in exchange, after an injury that left him out of action.
The number 10 of the Seagulls will try to contribute from the bench, at least this game.
Brighton roster
Modifications in the visiting team, Pervis Estupiñán and Lamptey on the bench, Julio Enciso waiting for minutes, the offensive trident Buonanotte, Adingra and Joao Pedro.
Brentford roster
Luxury duo in the attack front of the Bees, Wissa and Toney at the start, the Spanish Sergio Reguilón waits on the bench.
Today's matches
Brentford vs Brighton
Arsenal vs Luton Town
Manchester City vs Aston Villa 3:15 p.m.
Where and how to watch Brentford vs Brighton live? These are the TV and online Transmission options
The transmission will be on streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Paramount Plus and Claro Video, for South America Star Plus and for the United States on Peacock.
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 3:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.
Brazil: 3:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Costa Rica: 12:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 8:30 p.m.
Mexico: 12:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.
Record
Recent history between both teams since the promotion of the local team, five games and a balance of: Three victories for Brigthon, a draw and a victory for Brentford. At the Bees' home, one victory per side.
Brighton 2-1 Brentford EPL 23/24
Brighton 3-3 Brentford EPL 22/23
Brentford 2-0 Brighton EPL 22/23
Brighton 2-0 Brentford EPL 21/22
Brentford 0-1 Brighton EPL 21/22
Key player of Brighton
Pascal Gross: The brain and engine of the Seagulls, fundamental in the operation and tactical stoppage of Roberto de Zerbi's team, 2304 minutes played with 10 assists and four goals.
Key player of Brentford
Ivan Toney: The star striker returned a few weeks ago after his suspension for sports betting, four games and one goal, against Liverpool.
Player who goes well up top, has physical power and likes to play in space, behind the defenders' backs. Important in the promotion in the 20/21 campaign he scored 33 goals.
Last Brighton roster
B. Verbruggen, P. Estupiñán, L. Dunk, P. van Hecke, J. Veltman; P. Gross, C. Baleba; S. Adingra, J. Moder, T. Lamptey, D. Welbeck.
DT. Roberto de Zerbi.
Last Brentford roster
M. Flekken; K. Lewis-Potter, N. Collins, K. Ajer, M. Jørgensen, M. Roerslev; Y. Yarmolyuk, V. Janelt, M. Jensen; I. Toney, Y. Wissa.
DT. Thomas Frank.
Center referee
Center Referee: Andy Madley
40-year-old whistler, born in Huddersfield, England. 18 games coached in the league season, the last the Manchester derby.
Present irregularity
The Seagulls have had a season of ups and downs, eliminated a few weeks ago from the Europa League against Roma in the round of 16. In the league they lost last weekend against Liverpool at Anfield.
Two wins in the last five games (in all competitions).
Maximum motivation
The Bees played a huge game against one of the greats, Manchester United, the lack of forcefulness and bad luck ended with a 1-1 draw, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer scored at 90+9'.
The performance has not been reflected in the results, seven games without winning, the last one was on February 10 against Wolverhampton.
Wednesday activity
This morning continues the 31st date of the best league in the world, the Premier League, with two matches at the same time and Manchester City vs Aston Villa later, don't miss Brighton's visit to Brentford's field.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Gtech Community stadium located in the town of Brentford, west of London, replacing the Griffin Park stadium since 2020.
Capacity for 17,250 spectators, used for football and rugby matches.
Its opening was on August 30, 2020, in a duel between Brentford and Oxford United that ended in a 2-2 draw, a preseason friendly.
