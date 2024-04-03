No goals but plenty of action as the points are shared in West London ⚖️#BREBHA pic.twitter.com/FFRNwJMZk8 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2024

Toney with the clearest shot in front of the rival goal.

In a few minutes the initial whistle is blown.

Remember that the Seagulls were eliminated by Roma in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Today they could take more advantage taking into account that Luton Town (18th place with 22 points) visits Arsenal.

For the 22/23 season Brentford 2-0 Brighton. For the 21/22 season Brentford 0-1 Brighton.

Bryan Mbeumo with seven goals and three assists, for the visiting Joao Pedro with eight scores and two assists. Mbeumo on the bench.

The number 10 of the Seagulls will try to contribute from the bench, at least this game.

Arsenal vs Luton Town Manchester City vs Aston Villa 3:15 p.m.

This is the start time of the game in various countries: Argentina: 3:30 p.m. Bolivia: 2:30 p.m. Brazil: 3:30 p.m. Chile: 2:30 p.m. Colombia: 1:30 p.m. Costa Rica: 12:30 hrs. Ecuador: 1:30 p.m. USA (ET): 2:30 p.m. Spain: 8:30 p.m. Mexico: 12:30 hrs. Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. Peru: 1:30 p.m. Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.

Brighton 2-1 Brentford EPL 23/24 Brighton 3-3 Brentford EPL 22/23 Brentford 2-0 Brighton EPL 22/23 Brighton 2-0 Brentford EPL 21/22 Brentford 0-1 Brighton EPL 21/22

Premier League Most Assists so far:



Pascal Gross - 10

Kieran Trippier - 10

Ollie Watkins - 10

Mohamed Salah - 9 pic.twitter.com/86SSODXvi0 — Global Watch Football (@official_gwf) April 1, 2024

Player who goes well up top, has physical power and likes to play in space, behind the defenders' backs. Important in the promotion in the 20/21 campaign he scored 33 goals. "That is a clever, cultured finish from Ivan Toney!" 🤌



The big man on target vs Brighton at the Gtech last season 💫 pic.twitter.com/NmXKC1qBtJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 2, 2024

DT. Roberto de Zerbi.

DT. Thomas Frank.

40-year-old whistler, born in Huddersfield, England. 18 games coached in the league season, the last the Manchester derby.

Two wins in the last five games (in all competitions).

The performance has not been reflected in the results, seven games without winning, the last one was on February 10 against Wolverhampton.