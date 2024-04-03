Highlights Brentford 0-0 Brighton in Premier League
Image: VAVEL

4:35 PM6 days ago

4:30 PM6 days ago

90+3' End of the match

The actions at the Gtech Community stadium end, Brentford and Brighton draw goalless in a duel corresponding to matchday 31 of the Premier League.
4:25 PM6 days ago

90' Added time

Three more games are played, we will see if there is enough time to see a goal in Brentford vs Brighton.
4:20 PM6 days ago

89'

Perfect second half for the locals, one more shot blocked, now against Jakub Moder.
4:15 PM6 days ago

86'

Huge sweep by Mads Roerslev, the Brentford player blocks a shot from Joao Pedro centimeters from the goal.
4:10 PM6 days ago

83'

The second half from more to less, both teams were unable to decipher the defensive lock. The first goalless draw between Bees and Seagulls is approaching.
4:05 PM6 days ago

80'

Enciso appeared in the second half, little contact with the ball, now a long-distance shot straight into Flekken's hands.
4:00 PM6 days ago

78'

Everything seems like we will leave without goals, it would be the first time that these teams draw without scoring.
3:55 PM6 days ago

75'

Well above Baleba's second shot in the match, the midfielder takes a rebound from the defense and sends the ball directly into the stands.
3:50 PM6 days ago

73' Double change from Brentford

The scorer, Mbeumo and Sergio Reguilón, are on the field.
3:45 PM6 days ago

71'

Second half flow for the Bees, Zanka's attempt after a cross from the right.
3:40 PM6 days ago

68'

Another shot from the captain, Ivan Toney, a free kick from the edge of the area that went wide of the rival goal. Little from the English forward.
3:35 PM6 days ago

65' Number 10 on the court

Modification by Roberto de Zerbi, Lallana leaves and Julio Enciso enters, the tactical stopper continues, the number 10 as a midfielder.
3:30 PM6 days ago

63'

Bad decision by Adingra, the Brighton winger sends a very high serve and goes for a goal kick, up to four teammates were waiting in the area.
3:25 PM6 days ago

60' Will there be goals?

At the moment the Bees look comfortable with the tie despite being at home, Brighton with greater intensity and looking for the rival goal.
3:20 PM6 days ago

56'

Brighton continues to hold the ball, very little from Brentford in this second half.
3:15 PM6 days ago

53' First yellow card

Facundo Buonanotte receives the first card of the match, a strong sweep over Nathan Collins.
3:10 PM6 days ago

50'

Joao Pedro's header was stopped by Flekken without complications, the visit went better in the second half.
3:05 PM6 days ago

47'

Veltman, one of the most participatory players, sends his attempt over the crossbar. Intense start of the complement.
3:00 PM6 days ago

45' Second half

Actions resume at the Gtech Community stadium, Brentford and Brighton meet on the pitch to define this matchday 31 match.
2:55 PM6 days ago

Statistics

The numbers in the first half, the presence of the special guest is missing. Possession: 35% for Brentford and 65% for Brighton. Shots on goal: Two for Brentford and two for Brighton. Shots: Three for Brentford and six for Brighton. Corners: Four for Brighton.
2:50 PM6 days ago

45' Half time

The actions at the Gtech Community stadium end, we go goalless at half-time, the first half with arrivals and intensity.

Toney with the clearest shot in front of the rival goal.

2:45 PM6 days ago

45'

Arrival by team, header from Zanka that ends up in the hands of Bart Verbruggen, in the last play of the match Flekken makes efforts and sends a shot by Baleba that was looking for the base of the post into a corner.
2:40 PM6 days ago

42' Se acerca la visita

Adam Lallana with a left foot shot that goes to the side of Flekken's goal, the ball passes near the left post.
2:35 PM6 days ago

40'

One more corner kick, Igor with an attempt from outside the area that the home defense deflects.
2:30 PM6 days ago

37'

Great defensive closure by Veltman, clearance towards a corner kick after a cross from Wissa to the far post.
2:25 PM6 days ago

35'

In the final minutes, Brighton were careless on defense and were close to giving up the lead on the scoreboard.
2:20 PM6 days ago

32' First danger

Ivan Toney lets go of the most dangerous play of the game, a cutback leaving an opponent on the ground, but his shot goes very weak and directly into the goalkeeper's hands.
2:15 PM6 days ago

31'

Half an hour into the match, the Bees wait with two defensive blocks, 66% possession of the Brighton squad.
2:10 PM6 days ago

28'

Bart Verbruggen cutting off a dangerous diagonal from Mathias Jørgensen that Ivan Toney was looking for.
2:05 PM6 days ago

26'

Dominance of the Costa team, long possessions, Gross and Baleba trying to open spaces with passes between the lines.
2:00 PM6 days ago

23' One more from the Brazilian

Another warning from the visiting team, Adingra's service that Joao Pedro hits with a header without success.
1:55 PM6 days ago

21' Notify the visit

Pascal Gross with a long-distance shot that went over the crossbar, the German began to take control of the game.
1:50 PM6 days ago

19'

Even game at the moment, Thomas Frank's team countering Brighton's possession, with no shots on goal at the moment.
1:45 PM6 days ago

16'

Brentford takes confidence, looking for the speed of Wissa and Toney, without goals in the first minutes.
1:40 PM6 days ago

13'

In faithful style of the Italian coach, Brighton with possession, Veltman's attempt that Flekken stops without problems.
1:35 PM6 days ago

10' The locals respond

Brentford's quick transition, Wissa anticipates a diagonal and his shot passes near the right post.
1:30 PM6 days ago

09'

Combination on the right wing that ends in a shot by Joao Pedro very wide of the Bees' goal.
1:25 PM6 days ago

06'

The locals, looking for spaces behind the rival defenders, raised the defensive line of Roberto de Zerbi's team.
1:20 PM6 days ago

03'

BHA begins to take possession of the match, Buonanotte starting from the wing and joining as a midfielder as the attack progresses.
1:15 PM7 days ago

00' Roll the ball

Actions begin at the Gtech Community stadium, Brentford and Brighton face each other in a match that looks set to be interesting and with goals.
1:10 PM7 days ago

Suffer as a visitor

There are already eight defeats for Roberto de Zerbi's team away from home, one victory in the last five away games.
1:05 PM7 days ago

Problems at home

The Bees are among the six worst hosts, with a record of four wins, five draws and six losses, four games without adding three points as hosts.
1:00 PM7 days ago

12:55 PM7 days ago

The hope for European competitions

Brighton still aspires to the Europa League and Conference League, however, the difference is six points with Manchester United (6th) and three points with West Ham (7th).

Remember that the Seagulls were eliminated by Roma in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

12:50 PM7 days ago

The descent near

The local team is five points away from the relegation zone, it is in 15th position with 27 points.

Today they could take more advantage taking into account that Luton Town (18th place with 22 points) visits Arsenal.

12:45 PM7 days ago

At the Red and Whites' home

Taking into account only Premier League matches at the Gtech Community stadium, victory for each club.

For the 22/23 season Brentford 2-0 Brighton.

For the 21/22 season Brentford 0-1 Brighton.

12:40 PM7 days ago

The scorers

Face to face the top scorers of both teams:

Bryan Mbeumo with seven goals and three assists, for the visiting Joao Pedro with eight scores and two assists.

Mbeumo on the bench.

12:35 PM7 days ago

The return

Since August 2023, Julio Enciso has played six games, all in exchange, after an injury that left him out of action.

The number 10 of the Seagulls will try to contribute from the bench, at least this game.

12:30 PM7 days ago

Brighton roster

Modifications in the visiting team, Pervis Estupiñán and Lamptey on the bench, Julio Enciso waiting for minutes, the offensive trident Buonanotte, Adingra and Joao Pedro.
12:25 PM7 days ago

Brentford roster

Luxury duo in the attack front of the Bees, Wissa and Toney at the start, the Spanish Sergio Reguilón waits on the bench.
12:20 PM7 days ago

Today's matches

Brentford vs Brighton 

Arsenal vs Luton Town

Manchester City vs Aston Villa 3:15 p.m.

12:15 PM7 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the coverage of the Brentford vs Brighton match live and in real time, corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Premier League 2023-2024.
12:10 PM7 days ago

Follow Brentford vs Brighton live with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the latest news in our coverage of Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion live matchday 31 of the Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Gtech Community Stadium.
Where and how to watch Brentford vs Brighton live? These are the tn TV and online Transmission options

11:55 AM7 days ago

Record

Recent history between both teams since the promotion of the local team, five games and a balance of: Three victories for Brigthon, a draw and a victory for Brentford. At the Bees' home, one victory per side.

Brighton 2-1 Brentford EPL 23/24

Brighton 3-3 Brentford EPL 22/23

Brentford 2-0 Brighton EPL 22/23

Brighton 2-0 Brentford EPL 21/22

Brentford 0-1 Brighton EPL 21/22

11:50 AM7 days ago

Key player of Brighton

Pascal Gross: The brain and engine of the Seagulls, fundamental in the operation and tactical stoppage of Roberto de Zerbi's team, 2304 minutes played with 10 assists and four goals.
11:45 AM7 days ago

Key player of Brentford

Ivan Toney: The star striker returned a few weeks ago after his suspension for sports betting, four games and one goal, against Liverpool.

Player who goes well up top, has physical power and likes to play in space, behind the defenders' backs. Important in the promotion in the 20/21 campaign he scored 33 goals.

11:40 AM7 days ago

Last Brighton roster

B. Verbruggen, P. Estupiñán, L. Dunk, P. van Hecke, J. Veltman; P. Gross, C. Baleba; S. Adingra, J. Moder, T. Lamptey, D. Welbeck.

DT. Roberto de Zerbi.

11:35 AM7 days ago

Last Brentford roster

M. Flekken; K. Lewis-Potter, N. Collins, K. Ajer, M. Jørgensen, M. Roerslev; Y. Yarmolyuk, V. Janelt, M. Jensen; I. Toney, Y. Wissa.

DT. Thomas Frank.

11:30 AM7 days ago

Center referee

Center Referee: Andy Madley

40-year-old whistler, born in Huddersfield, England. 18 games coached in the league season, the last the Manchester derby.

11:25 AM7 days ago

Present irregularity

The Seagulls have had a season of ups and downs, eliminated a few weeks ago from the Europa League against Roma in the round of 16. In the league they lost last weekend against Liverpool at Anfield.

Two wins in the last five games (in all competitions).

11:20 AM7 days ago

Maximum motivation

The Bees played a huge game against one of the greats, Manchester United, the lack of forcefulness and bad luck ended with a 1-1 draw, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer scored at 90+9'.

The performance has not been reflected in the results, seven games without winning, the last one was on February 10 against Wolverhampton.

11:15 AM7 days ago

Wednesday activity

This morning continues the 31st date of the best league in the world, the Premier League, with two matches at the same time and Manchester City vs Aston Villa later, don't miss Brighton's visit to Brentford's field.
11:10 AM7 days ago

The stadium

The game will be played at the Gtech Community stadium located in the town of Brentford, west of London, replacing the Griffin Park stadium since 2020.

Capacity for 17,250 spectators, used for football and rugby matches.

Its opening was on August 30, 2020, in a duel between Brentford and Oxford United that ended in a 2-2 draw, a preseason friendly.

Photo by Brentford
Photo by Brentford
11:05 AM7 days ago

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brentford vs Brighton Hove Albion match, corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Premier League. The meeting will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium​, at 2:30 p.m.
