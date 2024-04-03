Highlights Brentford 0-0 Brighton in Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
90+3' End of the match
No goals but plenty of action as the points are shared in West London
90' Added time
89'
86'
83'
80'
78'
75'
73' Double change from Brentford
Double switch with 15 remaining
🐝 0-0 🟢@ifxpayments | #BREBHA pic.twitter.com/PllBoRS3FO
71'
68'
65' Number 10 on the court
They're back.
63'
60' Will there be goals?
56'
53' First yellow card
50'
47'
45' Second half
Statistics
45' Half time
Toney with the clearest shot in front of the rival goal.
45'
42' Se acerca la visita
40'
37'
35'
32' First danger
31'
28'
26'
23' One more from the Brazilian
21' Notify the visit
19'
16'
13'
10' The locals respond
09'
06'
03'
00' Roll the ball
Suffer as a visitor
Problems at home
Don't miss them
In a few minutes the initial whistle is blown.
The hope for European competitions
Remember that the Seagulls were eliminated by Roma in the round of 16 of the Europa League.
The descent near
Today they could take more advantage taking into account that Luton Town (18th place with 22 points) visits Arsenal.
At the Red and Whites' home
For the 22/23 season Brentford 2-0 Brighton.
For the 21/22 season Brentford 0-1 Brighton.
The scorers
Bryan Mbeumo with seven goals and three assists, for the visiting Joao Pedro with eight scores and two assists.
Mbeumo on the bench.
The return
The number 10 of the Seagulls will try to contribute from the bench, at least this game.
Brighton roster
TEAM NEWS! Here's our starting XI to take on Brentford in the PL.
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC 🟢⚫️ pic.twitter.com/fIH1Uv0peW
Brentford roster
Your Bees to take on Brighton
Today's matches
Arsenal vs Luton Town
Manchester City vs Aston Villa 3:15 p.m.
Welcome
How to watch Brentford vs Brighton LIVE Stream in USA?
USA Time: 2:30 p.m ET
USA TV: Peacook
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Follow Brentford vs Brighton live with VAVEL
Where and how to watch Brentford vs Brighton live? These are the tn TV and online Transmission options
If you want to follow the result of the match live and minute by minute online, VAVEL is your best option, don't miss it.
This is the start time of the game in various countries:
Argentina: 3:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:30 p.m.
Brazil: 3:30 p.m.
Chile: 2:30 p.m.
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Costa Rica: 12:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 1:30 p.m.
USA (ET): 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 8:30 p.m.
Mexico: 12:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:30 p.m.
Record
Brighton 2-1 Brentford EPL 23/24
Brighton 3-3 Brentford EPL 22/23
Brentford 2-0 Brighton EPL 22/23
Brighton 2-0 Brentford EPL 21/22
Brentford 0-1 Brighton EPL 21/22
Key player of Brighton
Premier League Most Assists so far:
Pascal Gross - 10
Kieran Trippier - 10
Ollie Watkins - 10
Mohamed Salah - 9
Pascal Gross - 10
Kieran Trippier - 10
Ollie Watkins - 10
Mohamed Salah - 9 pic.twitter.com/86SSODXvi0
Key player of Brentford
Player who goes well up top, has physical power and likes to play in space, behind the defenders' backs. Important in the promotion in the 20/21 campaign he scored 33 goals.
"That is a clever, cultured finish from Ivan Toney!"
The big man on target vs Brighton at the Gtech last season
The big man on target vs Brighton at the Gtech last season 💫 pic.twitter.com/NmXKC1qBtJ
Last Brighton roster
DT. Roberto de Zerbi.
Last Brentford roster
DT. Thomas Frank.
Center referee
40-year-old whistler, born in Huddersfield, England. 18 games coached in the league season, the last the Manchester derby.
Present irregularity
Two wins in the last five games (in all competitions).
Maximum motivation
The performance has not been reflected in the results, seven games without winning, the last one was on February 10 against Wolverhampton.
Wednesday activity
The stadium
Capacity for 17,250 spectators, used for football and rugby matches.
Its opening was on August 30, 2020, in a duel between Brentford and Oxford United that ended in a 2-2 draw, a preseason friendly.