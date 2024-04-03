Summary: PSG 1-0 Rennes in French Cup 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
PSG thinks about Lyon
90+4' The match ends
90' We're going until 94
83' Change in PSG
⬇️: Lee
82' Changes in Rennes
⬇️: Doué and Gouiri
80' Yellow card 🟨
76' Change in Rennes
⬇️: Santamaría
75' Changes in PSG
⬇️: Dembele, Marquinhos, Zaïre-Emery and Mendes
69' Yellow card 🟨
55' Changes in Rennes
⬇️: Blas and Doué
45' The second half begins
Analysis of the first half
45+2' We go to rest
45' We're going to 47
39' GOOOOOOOOOOL FROM PSG ⚽
35' PENALTY FOR PSG 🥅
0' The match starts
Substitutes – Rennes
Line-up – Rennes
|4-1-4-1
|
30. S. Mandanda
|
17. G. Doué – 23. W. Omari – 5. A. Theate – 3. A. Truffert
|
8. B. Santamaría
|
10. A. Gouiri – 14. B. Bourigeaud – 11. L. Blas – 33. D. Doué
|
9. A. Kalimuendo
Rennes Average Age
Substitutes – PSG
Line-up – PSG
|4-3-2-1
|
99. G. Donnarumma
|
2. A. Hakimi – 5. Marquinhos – 21. Lucas – 25. Nuno Mendes
|
33. W. Zaïre-Emery – 17. Vitinha – 8. F. Peña
|
19. K. Lee
|
7. K. Mbappé – 10. O. Dembelé
PSG average age
Home and away statistics
Last five games – Rennes
March 3 – Ligue 1: 1-2 vs Lorient (Lost)
March 10 - Ligue 1: 2-2 vs LOSC Lille (Drawed)
March 17 - Ligue 1: 2-0 vs Marseille (Won)
March 31 - Ligue 1: 2-0 vs Racing Strasbourg (Lost)
Last five games – PSG
March 10 - Ligue 1: 2-2 vs Reims (Drawed)
March 13 - Ligue 1: 3-1 vs Nice (Won)
March 17 - Ligue 1: 2-6 vs Montpellier (Won)
March 31 – Ligue 1: 0-2 vs Marseille (Won)
Last five PSG vs Rennes in Paris
2020/21 – Ligue 1: PSG 3 – 0 Rennes
2021/22 – Ligue 1: PSG 1 – 0 Rennes
2022/23 – Ligue 1: PSG 0 – 2 Rennes
2023/24 – Ligue 1: PSG 1 – 1 Rennes
Last match
History PSG vs Rennes
Follow PSG vs Rennes Live Score with VAVEL
How to watch PSG vs Rennes Live Stream in USA?
USA Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
USA TV channel: Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes
USA Stream channel: Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streaming for PSG vs Rennes match for Coupe de France?
|Country
|Date
|Local Time
|TV Channel and Live Streams
|USA
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|15:10 ET
|Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com and FOX Sports App
|Argelia
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|20:10
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4 and TOD
|Australia
|Thursday, 4 Apr 24
|6:10 AEDT
|
beIN Sports Connect and beIN SPORTS 3
|Bangladesh
|Thursday, 4 Apr 24
|1:10 IST
|N/A
|Bolivia
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|15:10
|N/A
|Brazil
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|16:10 AM
|N/A
|Canada
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|15:10 ET
|
beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
|Chile
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|16:10
|DGO, DIRECTV Sports Chile and Zapping Sports
|Colombia
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|14:10
|DGO and DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|Ecuador
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|14:10
|
DIRECTV Sports Ecuador and DGO
|India
|Thursday, 4 Apr 24
|0:10 IST
|N/A
|Japan
|Thursday, 4 Apr 24
|4:10 AM
|DAZN Japan
|Mexico
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|13:10
|TVC Deportes
|Morocco
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|19:10
|beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD
|New Zealand
|Thursday, 4 Apr 24
|8:10
|
beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
|Nigeria
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|20:10
|N/A
|Spain
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|20:10
|N/A
|United Arab Emirates
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|23:10
|beIN Sports HD 4, TOD and beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|United Kingdom
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|19:10 GMT
|N/A
|Peru
|Wednesday, 03 Apr 24
|14:10
|DGO and DIRECTV Sports Peru
Bourigeaud, the decisive midfielder
Mbappé, the star of PSG
Last Rennes lineup
PSG's latest lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant #1: Julien Pacelli
Assistant #2: Cédric Favre
Fourth referee: Willy Delajod
VAR: Nicolas Rainville
AVAR: Bruno Coue
Rennes wants the fourth cup
In their most recent match, Rennes faced Racing Strasbourg as a visitor and suffered a 2-0 defeat. Despite having possession of the ball, the team failed to create danger in the rival area, while Racing de Strasbourg knew how to handle defensive actions effectively.
PSG wants to face Lyon
In their most recent match, PSG faced Marseille in the French football classic and won 2-0. Despite playing with one less player after Beraldo was sent off in the 40th minute, the team managed to win thanks to goals from Ferreira and Gonçalo Ramos.
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes
It was inaugurated on July 18, 1897. Since 1974, it has been the home of the Paris Saint-Germain football club. In addition, between 1972 and 1997, the stadium was used as a venue for matches of the French football and rugby teams, before of the construction of the Stade de France. Throughout its history, the Parc des Princes has hosted several events, including the World Cup, the European Championship, the European Cup final, the Cup Winners' Cup final and the UEFA Cup final.
In the second half, PSG continued to control the pace of the game, while Rennes struggled to generate effective attacks. Despite trying to intensify the pressure in the high zone in the final minutes, Rennes failed to equalize the score. The match concluded with a 1-0 victory for PSG, deserved for their dominance on the field. PSG had 6 goal attempts well contained by goalkeeper Mandanda, while Rennes only registered 2 shots that were adequately answered by Donnarumma.