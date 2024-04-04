Goals and Highlights: Inter Miami 1-2 Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90+5´
Inter Miami suffers a defeat at home and will now have to look for a comeback in Monterrey.
90+4´
90´
89´
84´
Brandon Vázquez leaves the field and Tecatito Corona enters in his place.
83´
79´
75´
72´
70´
The VAR is reviewing Monterrey's goal for possible offside.
69´
The Argentine took advantage of a rebound after a great save by Callender to push the ball in and level the score.
68´
El guardameta del Inter de Miami controló un disparo lejano en dos minutos.
66´
Afonso, who had entered earlier, leaves the field.
Tata sends Sailor onto the field as a replacement.
65´
David Ruiz receives his second yellow card and is sent off, leaving Inter Miami with 10 players on the field.
61´
David Ruiz is cautioned.
57´
Berterame and Cortizo enter the field, replacing Romo and Gallardo.
56´
53´
50´
48´
46´
Héctor Moreno leaves the match and is replaced by Sebastián Vegas.
45+3´
Tomás Avilés scored the only goal of the first half.
45´
43´
Canales attempted a free kick, but the ball went straight into Drake's hands.
40´
37´
Taylor cannot continue and Leo Afonso enters the field in his place.
35´
33´
31´
Diego Gomez is the first player of the match to be cautioned.
30´
28´
26´
23´
19´
18´
15´
13´
Brandon Vázquez fails to take advantage of the clearest opportunity of the match...
The American striker fails to connect in the Miami area and misses the first scoring opportunity.
10´
8´
7´
Monterrey regains possession from their goalkeeper.
5´
4´
3´
2´
1´
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL BEGIN
LINE UP LIST
¡Los 1️⃣1️⃣ de @Rayados están listos para los Cuartos de Final de #ConcaChampions! 👀 pic.twitter.com/AYrYuTfg9Z— Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 3, 2024
LINE UP LIST
🗒️ This is how @InterMiamiCF lines up to face Monterrey in the #ConcaChampions quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/gXnnMf6J8Q— Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 3, 2024
THE JUICY PRIZE FOR THE CHAMPION
According to information from David Medrano, in the Champions Cup 2024 a modification will be made regarding the bonus awarded to the champion. It is detailed that the economic prize will be USD 5 million and in addition, the winning team will be able to keep all the box office of its home matches.
ACKNOWLEDGED THE MLS
"A comparison is always made with respect to teams, and without a doubt, there are many teams in MLS that are very well structured. You notice a progress in the training centers, the level of recruiting, very physical teams. It is a league that always offers intense and physical games, but with a very solid tactical structure. MLS is on a good path, a very promising path," said the Azulcrema tactician during Monday's press conference.
HISTORY WILL BE MADE AT THE CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP
SECOND LEG SCHEDULE
- Tigres vs. Columbus Crew at 6:15 pm Mexico time / 8:15 pm U.S. time (ET).
- América vs. New England Revolution at 8:30 pm Mexico time / 10:30 pm U.S. time (ET).
Wednesday, April 17, 2024:
- Pachuca vs. Herediano at 6:15 pm Mexico time / 8:15 pm U.S. time (ET).
- Inter Miami at 8:30 p.m. Mexico time / 10:30 p.m. U.S. time (ET).
THE SCHEDULES OF THE FIRST LEG GAMES
- Columbus Crew vs. Tigres at 5:00 pm Mexico time / 7:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
- New England Revolution vs. América at 7:00 pm Mexico time / 9:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Inter Miami vs. Monterrey at 6:00 pm Mexico time / 8:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
- Herediano vs. Pachuca at 8:00 pm Mexico time / 10:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
HOW ARE MONTERREY COMING INTO THIS MATCH?
TRUST IN THE OPPOSITION
"I support Rayados; if we do our job, I hope we can have another Clasico Regio. In July we will face Lionel Messi in the Leagues Cup, so we'll see what happens. It will be difficult for Inter Miami to beat Rayados".
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here Inter Miami vs Monterrey Live Score
What time is Inter Miami vs Monterrey match?
|
Where To Watch Inter Miami vs Monterrey around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
April 3, 2024
|
20:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
April 3, 2024
|
21:00
|
Bolivia
|
April 3, 2024
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
April 3, 2024
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
April 3, 2024
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
April 3, 2024
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
April 3, 2024
|
19:00
|
Spain
|
April 4, 2024
|
2:00
|
Mexico
|
April 3, 2024
|
18:00
|
Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium
|
Peru
|
April 3, 2024
|
19:00
Watch out for this Inter Miami player:
Watch out for this Monterrey player