Goals and Highlights: Inter Miami 1-2 Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:29 PM6 days ago

SUMMARY

10:01 PM6 days ago

90+5´

The game comes to an end.

Inter Miami suffers a defeat at home and will now have to look for a comeback in Monterrey.

10:01 PM6 days ago

90+4´

Callender saved a long shot from Maxi Meza without difficulty.
9:58 PM6 days ago

90´

Five more minutes are added to the match. Monterrey already leads 1-2
9:57 PM6 days ago

89´

RAYADOS GOAL! MONTERREY'S GOAL! CORCHO RODRÍGUEZ TAKES ADVANTAGE OF THE OPPORTUNITY AND SENDS IT INTO THE BACK OF THE NET! RAYADOS COMEBACK.
9:52 PM6 days ago

84´

Change in Monterrey:

Brandon Vázquez leaves the field and Tecatito Corona enters in his place.

9:50 PM6 days ago

83´

Jorge Rodríguez is cautioned for fouling Busquets in midfield.
9:46 PM6 days ago

79´

Canales shot from the free kick and beat the wall, but his shot deflected wide of Callender's near post.
9:42 PM6 days ago

75´

YELLOW! Sergio Busquets gets a yellow card for fouling Maxi Meza.
9:40 PM6 days ago

72´

VAR SAYS IT IS A MONTERREY GOAL, THE MATCH IS OFFICIALLY TIED.
9:39 PM6 days ago

70´

VAR intervention!

The VAR is reviewing Monterrey's goal for possible offside.

9:39 PM6 days ago

69´

MONTERREY'S GOAL! MAXI MEZA! THE MATCH IS TIED!

The Argentine took advantage of a rebound after a great save by Callender to push the ball in and level the score.

9:35 PM6 days ago

68´

¡Callender!

El guardameta del Inter de Miami controló un disparo lejano en dos minutos. 

9:34 PM6 days ago

66´

Miami makes a forced change.

Afonso, who had entered earlier, leaves the field.

Tata sends Sailor onto the field as a replacement.

9:32 PM6 days ago

65´

Inter Miami suffers a red card.

David Ruiz receives his second yellow card and is sent off, leaving Inter Miami with 10 players on the field.

9:29 PM6 days ago

61´

Inter Miami receives a yellow card.

David Ruiz is cautioned.

9:25 PM6 days ago

57´

Changes in Monterrey:

Berterame and Cortizo enter the field, replacing Romo and Gallardo.

9:23 PM6 days ago

56´

Suarez was trying to advance into the box with a combination, but was stopped with a foul, resulting in a good free kick for Inter Miami.
9:22 PM6 days ago

53´

Busquets initiated a move from his own half, but was stopped with a foul.
9:17 PM6 days ago

50´

Aviles slips just in time and steals the dangerous ball from Brandon Vazquez.
9:13 PM6 days ago

48´

Gressel managed to evade Andrada, but ran out of space and the danger dissipated.
9:13 PM6 days ago

46´

Monterrey makes a change.

Héctor Moreno leaves the match and is replaced by Sebastián Vegas.

8:56 PM6 days ago

45+3´

Inter Miami goes into the break with the lead.

Tomás Avilés scored the only goal of the first half.

8:56 PM6 days ago

45´

3 minutes are added to the first half, Inter Miami is still up on the scoreboard.
8:51 PM6 days ago

43´

Callender!

Canales attempted a free kick, but the ball went straight into Drake's hands.

8:48 PM6 days ago

40´

Afonso had his first chance in a clash with Andrada, but the Argentine goalkeeper managed to keep the ball.
8:46 PM6 days ago

37´

Inter Miami makes a substitution.

Taylor cannot continue and Leo Afonso enters the field in his place.

8:43 PM6 days ago

35´

Taylor falls to the ground and is being attended to by medical personnel.
8:41 PM6 days ago

33´

The match was stopped for a few minutes after Gomez's collision before resuming.
8:40 PM6 days ago

31´

Inter Miami receives a yellow card.

Diego Gomez is the first player of the match to be cautioned.

8:38 PM6 days ago

30´

Jordi Alba is actively participating as an additional midfielder, looking for opportunities to create danger with accurate passing.
8:37 PM6 days ago

28´

Arteaga tried to generate danger down the left flank, but could not find a teammate and the visitors' threat vanished.
8:37 PM6 days ago

26´

Jordi Alba joined the attack and sent in a dangerous cross, but the play was disallowed for an offside position.
8:33 PM6 days ago

23´

Gressel tested Andrada again with another cross from the right side, but the Argentine goalkeeper was able to make sure of the ball in two stages.
8:28 PM6 days ago

19´

GOAL BY INTER MIAMI! AVILES SENDS IT TO THE BACK OF THE NET, INTER MIAMI WINS IT!
8:25 PM6 days ago

18´

Great save by Andrada! Gressel sent a shot/cross that put the Rayados goalkeeper in trouble, who deflected the ball to a corner.
8:25 PM6 days ago

15´

Luis Suarez tried to beat his marker with a tunnel, but ended up losing the ball and with it an opportunity to advance.
8:24 PM6 days ago

13´

Missed opportunity for Monterrey!
Brandon Vázquez fails to take advantage of the clearest opportunity of the match...

The American striker fails to connect in the Miami area and misses the first scoring opportunity.

8:19 PM6 days ago

10´

Monterrey tries to create opportunities with Érick Aguirre on the right side, but so far they have been unsuccessful.
8:16 PM6 days ago

The cameras capture Messi, who is present in a box at Chase Stadium. Recall that he will not be available today to enter the match.
8:15 PM6 days ago

Esteban Andrada comes out decisively and recovers the ball after the ball was headed towards his goal.

Monterrey regains possession from their goalkeeper.

8:13 PM6 days ago

Miami tries to counterattack, but Robert Taylor fails to control the ball.
8:11 PM6 days ago

Class performance by Miami's goalkeeper in his first outstanding intervention! He prevented a promising play by Artega and Brandon.
8:11 PM6 days ago

Andrada initiates the game with Moreno and together they try to advance to the left side to launch an attack.
8:10 PM6 days ago

Romo attempts to penetrate the Miami defense, but Miami quickly regained possession of the ball.
8:03 PM6 days ago

The match kicks off in Miami, Inter, without Messi on the field, takes on Rayados de Monterrey.
7:49 PM6 days ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Rayados de Monterrey vs Inter Miami, a match corresponding to the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals. 
7:46 PM6 days ago

LINE UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that Rayados de Monterrey will send to the Chase Stadium pitch to face Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg.
7:45 PM6 days ago

LINE UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that Inter Miami will send to the Chase Stadium pitch to face the Rayados de Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Quarterfinals.
7:41 PM6 days ago

THE JUICY PRIZE FOR THE CHAMPION

The Champions Cup was officially inaugurated this year, replacing the Champions League, with a new format that includes 27 teams. Despite the modifications made, the persistent complaint was about the prize awarded to the champion.
According to information from David Medrano, in the Champions Cup 2024 a modification will be made regarding the bonus awarded to the champion. It is detailed that the economic prize will be USD 5 million and in addition, the winning team will be able to keep all the box office of its home matches.
7:38 PM6 days ago

ACKNOWLEDGED THE MLS

Ahead of the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals against the New England Revolution, Águilas del América coach André Jardine praised the progress of soccer in the United States. He acknowledged that the level is increasing every year and that more teams are reaching decisive stages like this one.
"A comparison is always made with respect to teams, and without a doubt, there are many teams in MLS that are very well structured. You notice a progress in the training centers, the level of recruiting, very physical teams. It is a league that always offers intense and physical games, but with a very solid tactical structure. MLS is on a good path, a very promising path," said the Azulcrema tactician during Monday's press conference.
7:29 PM6 days ago

HISTORY WILL BE MADE AT THE CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP

U.S. referees Tori Penso, Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt, along with Armando Villarreal, will be responsible for enforcing the rules as the refereeing crew in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between Herediano of Costa Rica and the Tuzos of Pachuca.
7:24 PM6 days ago

SECOND LEG SCHEDULE

Tuesday, April 16, 2024:
- Tigres vs. Columbus Crew at 6:15 pm Mexico time / 8:15 pm U.S. time (ET).
- América vs. New England Revolution at 8:30 pm Mexico time / 10:30 pm U.S. time (ET).
Wednesday, April 17, 2024:
- Pachuca vs. Herediano at 6:15 pm Mexico time / 8:15 pm U.S. time (ET).
- Inter Miami at 8:30 p.m. Mexico time / 10:30 p.m. U.S. time (ET).
7:19 PM6 days ago

THE SCHEDULES OF THE FIRST LEG GAMES

Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Columbus Crew vs. Tigres at 5:00 pm Mexico time / 7:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
- New England Revolution vs. América at 7:00 pm Mexico time / 9:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Inter Miami vs. Monterrey at 6:00 pm Mexico time / 8:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
- Herediano vs. Pachuca at 8:00 pm Mexico time / 10:00 pm U.S. time (ET).
7:14 PM6 days ago

HOW ARE MONTERREY COMING INTO THIS MATCH?

Rayados suffered a 2-0 loss at home to Chivas, but maintains its position as second in Liga MX, behind América. On the other hand, the Florida team drew against New York City FC without Messi and is also in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference.
7:09 PM6 days ago

TRUST IN THE OPPOSITION

André-Pierre Gignac, Tigres striker, during an interview with ESPN, expressed his support for Rayados for their next clash (where they will face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami), as he would like to see another edition of the "Clasico Regio" in the semifinals of the confederation tournament.
"I support Rayados; if we do our job, I hope we can have another Clasico Regio. In July we will face Lionel Messi in the Leagues Cup, so we'll see what happens. It will be difficult for Inter Miami to beat Rayados".
7:04 PM6 days ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for CONCACAF is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players are back on the lawns of England with the best games in the world.
6:59 PM6 days ago

Tune in here Inter Miami vs Monterrey Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Monterrey match.
6:54 PM6 days ago

What time is Inter Miami vs Monterrey match?

This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Monterrey of 3rd April in several countries:

Where To Watch Inter Miami vs Monterrey around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

April 3, 2024

20:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

April 3, 2024

21:00

  

Bolivia

April 3, 2024

19:00

  

Brasil

April 3, 2024

21:00

  

Chile

April 3, 2024

21:00

  

Colombia

April 3, 2024

19:00

  

Ecuador

April 3, 2024

19:00

  

Spain

April 4, 2024

2:00

  

Mexico

April 3, 2024

18:00

Fox Sports, Fox Sports Premium

Peru

April 3, 2024

19:00 

  
6:49 PM6 days ago

Watch out for this Inter Miami player:

There is no doubt that the player to watch for this match will be the best player in history, current World Cup and Leagues Cup champion, the Argentinean star, Leo Messi. Messi is the player that makes you tip the scales at any time, simply, his talent and determination on the field makes any team bring out magic playing soccer, also, Messi has a great ball striking ability that could explode at any time to put Inter Miami in advantage.

6:44 PM6 days ago

Watch out for this Monterrey player

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Germán Berterame. The current Monterrey striker has been a key player in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. Also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

6:39 PM6 days ago

Last Monterrey lineup:

E. Andrada; S. Medina, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga; L. Romo, J. Rodríguez; M. Meza, Canales, A. González; G. Berterame.
6:34 PM6 days ago

Inter Miami's final lineup:

D. Callender; M. Weigandt, R. Sailor, S. Busquets, J. Alba; D. Ruiz, Y. Bright, D. Gómez; J. Gressel, L. Suárez, R. Taylor.
6:29 PM6 days ago

Background:

Inter Miami and Monterrey have never faced each other in an official or friendly match, so this will be the first duel between both franchises, however, the fact that the first duel is in a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal makes it more special, since the loser will arrive with a hard moral burden to the second leg where it will be defined if the balance leans towards the Boston, the Mexican capital or stays in a victory for each side.
6:24 PM6 days ago

About the Stadium:

Chase Stadium is a sports venue located in Florida, Miami, United States, is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer and is the current home of Inter Miami, a team that plays its home games there in Major League Soccer or better known as MLS. The Stadium was built in 2019 and at the moment I could accommodate a total of 21,000 spectators, however, this venue is the temporary home of Inter Miami since once the construction of the Miami Freedom Park is finished, the first team will move and it will be the U20 subsidiary who will play in this venue.
6:19 PM6 days ago

Mexican power to be demonstrated

On the other hand, the Rayados de Monterrey go into this match with the illusion of beating Messi's team at home and in front of their fans, as well as to bring an advantage in the aggregate score for when the series is defined in the Sultana del Norte and give their fans the certainty that this team from Monterrey will fight with everything and against everyone to be in the highest club level party in world soccer. In addition, Monterrey needs this victory if or if they come from a tough loss against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, so there is no better scenario to lift their spirits than beating the GOAT's team. 
6:14 PM6 days ago

Everyone wants the GOAT

Once again, Inter Miami wants to win an international tournament because after winning the Leagues Cup, they want to conquer the highest trophy in the CONCACAF area to be present at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, after beating Nashville by a 5-3 aggregate score after a vibrant 2-2 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, now they will seek to eliminate one of the favorites and big winners in the quarterfinal round, They will be looking to eliminate one of the big favorites and big winners in the quarterfinal round. They will also have to recover from the irregular patch they have been going through, as two weeks ago they lost to New York RB by a 4-0 aggregate score and finally in their last game they tied 1-1 with NYC FC, so winning this game will be fundamental to lift the team's spirits.
6:09 PM6 days ago

To make history in CONCACAF

The road continues in the CONCACAF Champions Cup or CONCACAF Champions League, one of the most important international competitions that brings together all the champion, runner-up and best teams of the season in the same competition with a single objective: to select the best club in the North American area and send it to the Club World Cup to represent the level of the region and leave all North and Central American soccer with the flag flying high. In this new competition where the quotas were expanded and therefore, more clubs were able to qualify for this new competition, the last club will be sought to get the ticket to the Club World Cup in 2025 so that it can participate in the first World Cup similar to that of FIFA that is held every four years and can be measured one on one against the best teams in the world, However, to get there, it will have to overcome this quarter-final stage, which will be played in two rounds with the integrated factor of away goals to define a winner in the event that an elimination series ends in a tie.
6:04 PM6 days ago

Kick-off time

The Inter Miami vs Monterrey match will be played at Chase Stadium in La Florida, Miami, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
5:59 PM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Concacaf champions Cup Match: Inter Miami vs Monterrey!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo