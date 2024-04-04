Goals and Highlights: Chelsea 4-3 Manchester United in Premier League 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
SUMMARY
90+12’
End of the match, Chelse plays a crazy game and beats Manchester United 4-3.
90+11’
GOOOOOOL! CHELSEA PULLS ONE BACK! He hit it from outside the box and after a deflection, manages to sign the comeback for Chelsea in the final minutes.
90+10’
GOAL BY COLE PALMER! THE ENGLISHMAN TAKES THE PENALTY VERY WELL AND TIES THE MATCH!
90+7
PENAAAAL! PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! THERE IS A CHANCE FOR THEM TO GO FOR THE EQUALIZER
90+7’
90+6’
Enzo's long ball in search of Chukwuemeka, but Rashford does defensive work and smashes the ball home.
90+2’
Bruno Fernandes orchestrates the counter, but his one-two with Rashford ends up long.
90’
The referee adds 6 minutes of compensation to the match.
86´
Substitution, Manchester United. Mason Mount replaces Alejandro Garnacho.
84´
last 10 minutes of the match, Chelsea goes all out on the attack in search of an equalizer.
80´
78´
Alfie Gilchrist hits a long-range shot but the ball goes over.
75´
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Casemiro.
71´
Substitution, Chelsea. Raheem Sterling replaces Mykhailo Mudryk.
Substitution, Chelsea. Carney Chukwuemeka replaces Moisés Caicedo.
70´
Substitution, Manchester United. Marcus Rashford replaces Rasmus Højlund.
Substitution, Manchester United. Willy Kambwala replaces Jonny Evans because of an injury.
67´
GOOOOOOOL FOR THE RED DEVIL'S! ALEJANDRO GARNACHO HEADED THE BALL INTO THE BACK OF THE NET! TURNED AROUND MANCHESTER UNITED
65´
Malo Gusto wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63´
Axel Disasi's shot in the box ended up in the hands of the goalkeeper.
60´
Play is stopped due to injury Aaron Wan-Bissaka
55´
Diogo Dalot is fouled in the third quarter of the field and there is a free kick in favor of the Blues.
53´
FOUL! Harry Maguire goes down in midfield and the referee awards a free-kick for Manchester United.
50´
CHELSEA COMES CLOSE! Cole Palmer shoots from long range and the ball ends up going just wide.
46´
Substitution, Manchester United. Jonny Evans replaces Raphaël Varane.
46´
THE MATCH KICKS OFF! The second half begins between Chelsea and Manchester United, so far everything is still 0-0.
45+6´
End of the first half, Chelsea draws for the moment 2-2 with Manchester United.
45+4´
POST, POST, POST! Connor Gallagher strikes from the halfway line and smashes the ball inside the goalkeeper's far post.
45+1´
Offside, Chelsea. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Malo Gusto is caught offside.
45´
Five minutes are added to the match, the game continues to be tied.
43´
Conor Gallagher slips in a through ball that goes just wide, a chance is missed for Chelsea.
39´
THE MATCH IS TIED! THE MATCH IS TIED! BRUNO FERNANDES HEADED IN THE AREA AND SENT IT TO PETROVIC'S RIGHT COAST!
37´
Bruno Fernandes tries again with a long-range shot that goes well over the goal.
35´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR MANCHESTER UNITED!!!! ALEJANDRO GARNACHO HITS A LEFT-FOOTED SHOT INTO THE GOAL AND SCORES THE FIRST FOR THE RED DEVIL'S.
32´
Malo Gusto is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
31´
Offside, Chelsea. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Nicolas Jackson is caught offside.
29´
Mykhailo Mudryk hits it with everything from outside the area and the ball ends up in the fans' stands.
25´
Axel Disasi's shot misses too high, Chelsea keep coming with danger!
23´
19´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR CHELSEA! GREAT SAVE BY COLE PALMER TO SCORE THE SECOND GOAL FOR STAMFORD BRIDGE.
18´
PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! Anthony brings down Cucurella in the box and the referee awards a penalty for the Blues.
16´
Marc Cucurella's shot goes just wide, Chelsea try to continue the siege on the Red Devil's.
14´
Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets in a cross into the box but no one manages to contact the ball.
11´
Alejandro Garnacho's left-footed shot is blocked by Petrovic to preserve Chelsea's lead.
9´
Mykhailo Mudryk's cross is carried across the area and no one manages to contact the ball.
7´
UNITED COME CLOSE TO AN EQUALIZER! Bruno Fernandes shoots from long distance but the ball goes wide of the goal.
4´
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR CHELSEA! CONNOR GALLAGHER SENDS IT INTO THE BACK OF THE NET AND PUTS THE BLUES AHEAD ON THE SCOREBOARD.
3´
Connor Gallagher attempted a through ball to Jackson but the United defensive saga clears the ball well.
2´
Bruno Fernandes hits a long-range shot but the ball goes wide of the goal, a try for Manchester United.
1´
THE MATCH KICKS OFF! The ball is rolling from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea wants to move up in the standings and Manchester United wants to stay in Europa League places.
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between Chelsea vs Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, matchday 31 of the Premier League.
LINE-UP LIST
This is the starting XI that Manchester United sends to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Matchday 31 of the Premier League.
¡VAMOS, UNITED! 🗣️💯#MUFC || #CHEMUN
LINE-UP LIST
This is the starting eleven that Chelsea sends to the Stamford Bridge pitch to face Manchester City on Matchday 31 of the Premier League.
Man United (H). Come on Chelsea! 💙@ParimatchUK | #CFC | #CheMun
Tune in here Chelsea vs Manchester United Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Manchester United match.
What time is Chelsea vs Manchester United match for Premier League Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Manchester United of 4th April in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
April 4, 2024
|
15:15 ET
|
Argentina
|
April 4, 2024
|
16:15
|
Bolivia
|
April 4, 2024
|
15:15
|
Brazil
|
April 4, 2024
|
16:15
|
Chile
|
April 4, 2024
|
16:15
|
Colombia
|
April 4, 2024
|
15:15
|
Ecuador
|
April 4, 2024
|
15:15
|
Spain
|
April 4, 2024
|
20:15
|
Mexico
|
April 4, 2024
|
13:15
|
Peru
|
April 4, 2024
|
15:15
Watch out for this Manchester United player:
For this match, the player to watch for Manchester United will be Marcus Rashford. The British player is one of the best wingers in the league and in the Eagles' team, his great ability to run down the flanks and put precise crosses into the box makes him an important piece in the starting eleven, also, his versatility to play as a striker when required, allows him to be unbalanced to tip the balance in favor of Manchester United.
Watch out for this Chelsea player:
Throughout the 90 minutes we will have to follow Nicolas Jackson with a magnifying glass, the Senegalese is one of the most important pieces in the Chelsea team as his experience in English soccer has allowed him to develop in a great way, knowing how to move in the big area, having a great finishing technique and above all being a killer to tip the balance in favor of Chelsea.
Latest Manchester United lineup:
A. Onana; A. Wan-Bissaka, R. Varane, V. Lindelof, D. Dalot; K Mainoo, S. McTominay; M. Rashford, B. Fernandes, A. Garnacho; R. Hojlund.
Chelsea's last line-up:
D. Petrovic; M. Gusto, A. Disasi, B. Badiashile, Cucurella; M. Caicedo, E. Fernandez; C. Palmer, C. Gallagher, M. Mudryk; N. Jackson.
Background:
Chelsea and Manchester United have met at least 194 times (54 Chelsea wins, 60 draws, 80 Manchester United wins) with the scales tipping heavily in favor of the Red Devils. In terms of goal scoring history, Chelsea have scored on 231 occasions, while Manchester United only boast 305 goals scored. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 15 of the Premier League 23/24 where Manchester United beat Chelse 2-1 at Old Trafford.
About the Stadium
Stamford Bridge Stadium is one of the most historic venues in English soccer, this stadium dedicated solely to the practice of soccer at professional level is the home of Chelsea and Chelsea Women for home matches in the Premier League and the Barclays Wome's Premier League. Interestingly, this venue is located in Fulham and not in Chelsea, so this factor makes the Chelsea-Fulham duel attractive, adding a "spicier" flavor to the derby. The capacity of Stamford Bridge is 41,841 spectators in its seats and has four stars awarded by UEFA, being a top category Stadium.
Who knows how, but they are still up there
Manchester United is currently in sixth place in the general table with 29 games played, which are divided into 15 wins, 13 draws and 11 defeats, also, in the statistics they have 40 goals for and 40 against, having a balance at the moment in the team. All this gives a total of 48 points for the red devil's team that wants to continue climbing positions, however, they are in a situation where they cannot slow down the pace because a series of defeats would lower their position in a zone where their pursuers only lack 3 or 4 points to reach them and with 7 rounds left to play, they could get into trouble at the end of the campaign.
Chelsea just can't wake up
Nobody would have imagined that a few seasons ago Chelsea was giving one of the best performances in the Premier League and in Europe, but today, they are not even the shadow of what those blues were because despite the incorporation of new signings, Chelsea has not managed to get up from the long slump in which they have been stuck for some time, however, now, what remains is to make a worthy end of the campaign and seek to get into one of the places accessible to the UEFA Conference League or UEFA Europa League at the last minute. For the moment, Chelsea has won 11 games, drawn 7 and lost 10, giving them a total of 40 points for the campaign, placing them in eleventh place in the overall table, 8 points away from the place that will give them access to European competitions, which is currently occupied by their rival in this game, Manchester United.
Kick-off time
The Chelsea vs Manchester United match will be played at Stamford Bridge, in Fulham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:15 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Premier League Match: Chelsea vs Manchester United!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.