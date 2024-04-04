SEE YOU NEXT NEXT THANK YOU!
90+7' End of the match
The actions at the Anfield stadium end, with a great second half, Liverpool defeats Sheffield and takes first place.
THREE GOALS, THREE POINTS ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/QnIrI8KdrR— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
90+4'
Leadership for the Anfield squad, there are already 70 goals this season.
90' Added time
Seven more minutes are played between Liverpool and Sheffield United.
90' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
The third arrived, Cody Gakpo with a subtle touch of the head beats Grbic thanks to a serve from Robertson.
88' First yellow card
In a clean match it is until two minutes from the end that the first yellow card is recorded, for Oliver Robert McBurnie.
85' Crossbar
Again Mac Allister shoots and the crossbar prevents the third, free kick from the crescent.
84'
Klopp changed the match with the modifications, Liverpool recovered the ball and increased the intensity in the last third of the field.
81'
Close to Gakpo's third, cut and shot over the crossbar, Sheffield doesn't get up.
80'
He regains the advantage in the aggregate and the leadership, a great moment for Alexis Mac Allister the figure.
76' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Great goal from Mac Allister, the Argentine takes a rebound from the front and with a great shot ends up placing the ball in the left corner.
74' Liverpool near
Sorry Robertson, the Scot reaches the far post and hits a serve from Elliot behind the goal.
72' Liverpool changes
Offensive modifications, Gakpo and Jones inside, Gomez and Szoboszlai outside.
72' - Two changes:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
▶️ Gakpo, Jones
◀️ Szoboszlai, Gomez
[1-1] #LIVSHU
70'
Klopp's team tries to regain the advantage via a corner kick, there are already nine for the home team.
66' Draw for the lead
This result puts Liverpool and Arsenal tied for first place.
64'
Van Dijk about to score the second, Grbic reacts to a header in the area.
60' Liverpool changes
Salah's surprise departure at match time, he goes to the bench upset.
60' - We make a double change:— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
▶️ Elliott, Robertson
◀️ Salah, Gravenberch
[1-1] #LIVSHU
58' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
Fortune for the visitor, Hamer's header that bounces off Bradley's legs and ends up entering between Kelleher's legs.
54'
Total security from Kelleher against a free kick from Hamer from the edge of the area.
53'
The worst defense in the league, there are already 78 goals conceded by Sheffield United, a historical record in the Premier League.
50'
Liverpool wants to increase the lead on the scoreboard, Salah's left foot shot straight into Grbic's hands.
48'
Joe Gomez started the complement with a shot that was not a danger for the visiting team.
45' Second half
Actions resume at the Anfield stadium, Liverpool and Sheffield United return to the field.
PT Summary
45 quiet minutes for the Reds, the offensive trident at the moment the best of the match, McAtee forgiven after 30 seconds inches from the Liverpool goal.
The only goal at the moment
We show you Núñez's goal, Grbic's error when clearing.
April 4, 2024
45' Half time
The first half ends, Liverpool takes the lead thanks to Darwin Núñez's goal, complete dominance of Klopp's team.
45+2'
Luis Díaz wants his goal, starting from the wing and culminating the play from the front with a shot that passes near the base of the right post.
45' Added time
Four more minutes are played in the first half.
43'
One more shot on goal, Grbic deflects an attempt by Szoboszlai that was heading straight to the left corner.
42' The danger does not cease
Gravenberch forgives the second, enormous play on the wing that the Dutchman hits directly at Grbic's position.
39'
As the minutes passed, the visiting squad settled on the field, the game plan changed to not receiving any more scores.
36'
At the moment only one shot on goal from Chris Wilder's team was forgiven in the first minute and Liverpool did not miss the opportunity to take the lead on the scoreboard.
33'
Mac Allister almost scored a great goal, a shot from outside the area that passed close to Grbic's left post.
30'
Half an hour of play, the locals with possession of the ball, each arrival means danger to the rival goal.
27'
Arrival of the visitor, stopped ball that Kelleher keeps the ball, lousy cross to the far post.
24' Local control
United cannot get out of their field, every attempt and exit is stopped by Klopp's players.
21' He wants the double
One more from the Uruguayan, Núñez shot without power and Grbic had no problems with the ball.
20'
Liverpool does not lower the intensity, another mistake at the start that culminates with an attempt by Conor Bradley that goes far from the rival cabin.
17' GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL
The special guest arrived, a serious mistake by Grbic, a clearance by the goalkeeper that was bounced off Darwin Núñez and ended up in the back of the goal.
15'
The first goal is close, Núñez with a diagonal that does not find any teammate, Sheffield suffers in its own area.
13' Another warning from Salah
After a rebound, Salah controls and looks for the goalkeeper's right corner, the ball went wide.
11'
Luis Díaz with a long-distance attempt and the rival defense blocks the shot, it is played on the visiting field.
09'
Start of the game with opportunities for both teams, the goalkeepers are already a factor and have saved their goal.
06'
Another warning from Klopp's team, Darwin Núñez misses a clear header while alone in the area.
05' The first one from the local
Grbic with the first save, sends a shot by Salah who was looking for the angle into a corner.
03'
Great start, two important arrivals from the Red and white´s failed to materialize successfully.
01' Near to the first
After 30 seconds the visitor knocks on the door, McAtee misses centimeters from the goal, Kelleher with a great reaction on his feet sends a corner.
00' Roll the ball
Actions begin at the Anfield stadium, Liverpool seeks to regain first place in the league, facing Sheffield United, last position.
Don't let go
Just minutes before the game starts, don't miss the best coverage and minute by minute between Liverpool and Sheffield United.
The worst visitor
The Blades are the worst team as a visitor, with a record of: one win, three draws and 10 defeats, the only time they added three points was against Luton Town.
Match officials
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Fourth Official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Chris Kavanagh
Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes
The first round
In the match for the first round of the league, the result was a two-zero victory for Liverpool, the scorers were: van Dijk 37' and Szoboszlai 90+4'.
Today's matches
Two matches today to close the activity of matchday 31 in the best league in the world, ours, Liverpool vs Sheffield and later Chelsea vs Manchester United.
Different moments
The Reds remain at the top of the table, while the visiting team occupies the last place overall, an abysmal difference of 52 points between both teams, we will see if it is noticeable on the field today.
Sheffield United Lineup
The eleven players representing Sheffield are ready, for the miracle at Anfield.
#LIVSHU Team news 📋🟡— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 4, 2024
Two changes for the Bladesmen as McAtee and Trusty start. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/hobN7NzTX0
Liverpool lineup
The starting XI of the local team is ready, a luxury trident with Díaz, Núñez and Salah.
The Reds 🫡🔴 #LIVSHU— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 4, 2024
Injured
Klopp has important casualties: Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Thiago and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
For the leadership
After Arsenal's victory over Luton Town, Liverpool have the obligation to beat the last place in the Premier League today to regain first place.
Welcome
Welcome to the coverage of the Liverpool vs Sheffield United match live and in real time, corresponding to Matchday 31 of the Premier League 2023-2024.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Follow Liverpool vs Sheffield United live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of Liverpool vs Sheffield live, as well as the latest information emerging from Anfield Stadium.
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Sheffield United live? These are the TV and online Transmission options
The transmission will be on streaming platforms for Mexico and Central America on Paramount Plus and Claro Video, for South America Star Plus and for the United States on Peacock.
Key player of Sheffield United
Gustavo Hamer: The 26-year-old Dutchman has been one of the regular men in the starting eleven, 2,164 minutes and 25 games as a starter, three goals and four assists in the league.
Key player of Liverpool
Alexis Mac Allister: The world champion is living his first season as a “red”, where he has stood out with his performance in the midfield, and has also contributed with three goals and five assists.
The balance of Klopp's team.
Latest Sheffield United lineup
I. Grbic; J. Bogle, M. Holgate, A. Ahmedhodzic, J. Robinson, B. Osborn; G. Hammer, O. Arblaster, V. de Souza; B. Díaz y O. McBurnie
DT. Chris Wilder.
Latest Liverpool lineup
C. Kelleher; C. Bradley, J. Quansah, V. van Dijk, J. Gomez; D. Szoboszlai, W. Endo, A. Mac Allister; L. Díaz, D. Núñez y M. Salah.
DT. Jürgen Klopp.
Center referee
The referee of the match is Stuart Attwell, 12 games coached in the Premier League, curiously the last one was in Brighton's win against Sheffield by five to zero.
The descent near
The Blades are going through a critical moment of the season, last place in the general table with 15 points, the possibility of playing in the EFL Championship is high after a bad campaign, the difference is 10 points with Nottingham Forest (17th position). Last weekend they gave a great game in the 3-3 draw against Fulham.
They have a record of three wins, six draws and 20 losses in 29 games played, they are the worst defense in the Premier with 77 goals against. Five games without winning, the last one was on February 10 against Luton Town by a score of three to one.
For the Premier League
The Reds are in second position after Arsenal's victory over Luton Town, a victory in this match would return them to first place in the general table. Last day they beat Brighton two to one at home.
Three wins, a draw and a loss in the last five games (in all competitions), for the Premier six games without losing. The league title is being played against Arsenal and Manchester City with a few points difference, everything indicates that it will be a finale full of drama in each match.
This Premier League title contest 😮💨— Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2024
🔴 @Arsenal saw through a convincing with against Luton
🔵 @ManCity enjoyed a great victory against Aston Villa
Will @LFC follow suit tomorrow against Sheffield Utd? pic.twitter.com/wgH59QKGV1
The date is about to end
This morning, matchday 31 of the Premier League will be played, with two games remaining: Liverpool vs Sheffield United and tomorrow, Thursday, April 4, Chelsea vs Manchester United.
The stadium
The game will be played at the Anfield stadium located in the city of Liverpool, England, in the United Kingdom. Liverpool's first match was in 1983 against Lincoln City.
Capacity for 53,394 spectators, it also has four stands: Spion Kop, Main Stand ("Main Stand"), Kenny Dalglish Stand ("Kenny Dalglish Stand") and Anfield Road ("Anfield Road").
