Goal and Highlights: Damac vs Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League (0-1)

ADVERTISEMENT
Goal and Highlights
52' - End of game
48' - Substitution at Damac
Enter: Al Johani
46' - GOAL FROM AL-NASSR!
43' - Substitution at Damac
Enter: Munshi and Al-Rashidi
40' - Pressure from Al-Nassr
37' - Shot blocked
37' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
33' - Pressure from Damac
31' - Al-Nassr offside
30' - Almost goal from Damac
25' - Shot blocked by Damac
23' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr
21' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Enter: Cristiano Ronaldo
21' - Almost goal from Damac
18' - Substitution at Damac
Enter: Al-Qahtani
16' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Enter: Al-Khaibari
13' - Possession of the ball
Al-Nassr: 64.5%
08' - Ronaldo can enter the game
01' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
00' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Enter: Al-Ghannam and Mané
2nd/00' - Second half begins
48' - End of the first half
45+2' - Additions
41' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr
40' - Yellow card for Damac
38' - Game truncated
35' - Al-Nassr presses again
35' - Hand on the ball doesn't count
32' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr
29' - Tough game
25' - Almost goal from Damac
Game stopped
19' - Damac is offside
17' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr
16' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr
14' - Substitution at Al-Nassr
Enter: Brozovic
11' - Game resumed
10' - Game stopped again
08' - Game stopped
05' - Pressure from Al-Nassr
01' - First kick of the game
1st/00' - Game begins
Damac vs Al-Nassr
Ronaldo
Al-Nassr reserves
Damac reserves
Al-Nassr
Damac line-up
Al-Nassr line-up
Al-Nassr
We're back!
How to watch Damac vs Al-Nassr & Online?
What time is Damac vs Al-Nassr match for Saudi Pro League match 2024
ÁustriaDAZN AustriaSportdigital FUSSBALL 2
Brasil: GOAT
CamarõesStarTimes App
CanadáDAZN Canada
ChinaQQ Sports LiveMigu
CroáciaSportklub 4 Croatia
AlemanhaDF1DAZN DeutschlandSportdigital FUSSBALL 2
GanaStartimes Sports LifeStarTimes App
GréciaCosmote Sport 8 HD
Hong KongSPOTV Asia
ÍndiaSONY TEN 3 HDSONY TEN 3
IndonésiaSPOTV AsiaVision+
InternacionalShahid
NigériaStarTimes AppStartimes Sports Life
PaquistãoSONY TEN 3 HDSONY TEN 3
PolôniaPolsat Sport Premium 3Polsat Box Go
PortugalSport TV MultiscreenSport TV2
RússiaOkko Спорт
Arábia SauditaSSC
EslovêniaSportKlub 4 Slovenia
África do SulStarTimes AppStartimes Sports Life
SuíçaSportdigital FUSSBALL 2
TurquiaS Sport+
Reino UnidoDAZN
Estados UnidosFox Soccer Plus
Probable line-up of Al-Nassr
Probable line-up of Damac
Speak, Luis Castro! - Al-Nassr coach
"Cristiano is an example for all players. We have dealt well with the pressure of games this period and we are working to correct all the team's problems this season."
“Ronaldo is a perfectionist. He is a top player and takes professionalism to a different level. He's 39 years old and I'm sure his fans and everyone know how dedicated he is. When he takes free kicks, finishes or even recovers, he always tries his best. No matter what he does, it's always at his maximum capacity.""Even though I've never been fired in my career. I'm not afraid of dismissals. I've had a 27-year career, I've never left a club halfway through. Do you know why? Because those who work with me every day know that I'm not afraid of results or the challenges I face front". "In today's game against Al-Tai we completely controlled the opponent and, in the end, we managed to win. Note that we created 22 chances and that resulted in five goals, three from Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm happy with this victory and we will continue to fight and work in the coming days to correct our situation in some moments of the match".