Goal and Highlights: Damac vs Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League (0-1)
Goal and Highlights

 
52' - End of game

In stoppage time, Al-Nassr opens the scoring and beats Damac, 1-0, with a goal from Laporte.
48' - Substitution at Damac

Out: Antolic
Enter: Al Johani
46' - GOAL FROM AL-NASSR!

Laporte opens the scoring in the final stretch of the game. Defender is called in after a corner kick and heads the ball into the net.
43' - Substitution at Damac

Out: Al-Zain and Stanciu
Enter: Munshi and Al-Rashidi
40' - Pressure from Al-Nassr

Ronaldo is triggered by a deep throw, finishing past goalkeeper Zeghba, but Bedrane manages to clear the ball over the line.
37' - Shot blocked

Brozovic shoots from the middle of the area, but misses his aim and the ball hits the Damac defense. Al-Nassr puts pressure on again.
37' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo plays Ghareeb, but the player finishes and the ball explodes against the post.
33' - Pressure from Damac

Stanciu reappears to finish, but misses his aim and wastes the chance to open the scoring for the home team.
31' - Al-Nassr offside

Mané is caught in an irregular position.
30' - Almost goal from Damac

N'Koudou receives the ball inside the box, but heads poorly and the ball goes wide.
25' - Shot blocked by Damac

Stanciu finishes from outside the area, but the ball explodes in the Al-Nassr defense.
23' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr

Lajami fouls Nkoudou and is cautioned.
21' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Al Nemer
Enter: Cristiano Ronaldo
21' - Almost goal from Damac

Al Anazi activates Al Qahtani, but the player finishes poorly from outside the area and misses the chance to open the scoring.
18' - Substitution at Damac

Out: Al-Shahrani
Enter: Al-Qahtani
16' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Al-Sulayhim
Enter: Al-Khaibari
13' - Possession of the ball

Damac: 35.5%
Al-Nassr: 64.5%
08' - Ronaldo can enter the game

The Portuguese star participates in the warm-up and creates expectations for the second half.
01' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

Al-Nemer takes the first shot of the final stage, but misses the target and the ball goes over the baseline.
00' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Exit: Qasem and Al-Aliwa
Enter: Al-Ghannam and Mané
2nd/00' - Second half begins

The ball rolls again.
48' - End of the first half

For now, Damac and Al-Nassr are left at zero.
45+2' - Additions

Two more minutes in the first half. Let's go to 47.
41' - Yellow card for Al-Nassr

Qasem commits a hard foul on Al Zain and is cautioned.
40' - Yellow card for Damac

Antolic fouls Al Sulayhim and is cautioned.
38' - Game truncated

Damac and Al-Nassr commit a lot of fouls and the match is stopped at all times.
35' - Al-Nassr presses again

With a free kick, Brozovic raises the ball in the area, but Laporte finishes poorly and misses the chance to open the scoring.
35' - Hand on the ball doesn't count

Al Anazi touches the ball with his hand and the referee stops the game.
32' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr

In the play on the left, Qasem risks a shot, but the ball hits the Damac defense.
29' - Tough game

Ghareeb presses the mark and catches Nkoudou with a free kick.
25' - Almost goal from Damac

Al-Zain activates Stanciu, who heads the ball towards the goal and Ospina makes a good save.
Game stopped

Al Shahrani, from Damac, fouls Lajami, from Al-Nassr.
19' - Damac is offside

Al-Zain is caught in an irregular position.
17' - Shot blocked by Al-Nassr

Qasem finishes for the goal, but the ball explodes in the Damac defense.
16' - Almost goal by Al-Nassr

After a cross from the visiting team, Bedrane anticipates and disrupts the defense of Damac goalkeeper Zeghba.
14' - Substitution at Al-Nassr

Out: Al-Najei
Enter: Brozovic
11' - Game resumed

The ball rolls again. Najei could be replaced by Brozovic.
10' - Game stopped again

Najei, from Al-Nassr, feels pain and asks for medical attention on the pitch.
08' - Game stopped

Hamed tries to create a play for Damac, but is caught by Hassan and suffers a defensive foul.
05' - Pressure from Al-Nassr

Abdulrahman makes the cross after the corner, but Lajami heads poorly and throws the ball out.
01' - First kick of the game

Naji, from Al-Nassr, creates a play on the left, but finishes poorly and the ball goes over the baseline.
1st/00' - Game begins

Ball rolling in the first half.
Damac vs Al-Nassr

Playing of the Saudi Arabian national anthem. The ball will roll.
Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo can make history. The Portuguese star, from Al-Nassr, is the Arab competition's top scorer with 29 goals and 12 assists. Recently, the striker scored two hat-tricks in a row in the Saudi Championship. Furthermore, Ronaldo could still become the first top scorer in four different world football competitions. The number 7 has already been top scorer three times for Real Madrid in the La Liga.
Al-Nassr reserves

Cristiano Ronaldo, Awad Aman, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mané, Raghid Al-Najjar, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Al-Fatil.
Damac reserves

Abdulaziz Majrashi, Bader Munshi, Abdullah Al Qahtani, Hawswi Noor Al Rashidi, Abdulaziz Makin, Abdullah Al Hawsawi, Fahad Al Johani, Ahmed Harisi.
Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr's top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo starts the match on the bench, as does Sadio Mané. Both strikers will be replaced by Alewa and Alnemer respectively. Otávio, in turn, was not listed.
Damac line-up

Moustafa Zeghba; Abdelkader Bedrane, Farouk Chafaï, Dhari Al Anazi, Ramzi Solan, Nicolae Stanciu, Domagoj Antolic, Tarek Hamed, Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, Georges-Kévin N'Koudou, Ahmad Yousef Zain.
Al-Nassr line-up

Ospina; Boushal, Laporte, Lajami, Qassem, Alsulaihem, Alhasan, Sami, Alewa, Ghareeb, Alnemer. 

Al-Nassr

Arrival of Al-Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, in Abha. Cristiano Ronaldo's team will look for victory to try to reduce the points difference with Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr is the vice-leader and has 62 points. Al-Hilal is in first place and has 74 points. 

We're back!

We are back to watch the game between Damac and Al-Nassr, who face each other on Friday afternoon (05), at 13pm, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, in Abha. The game is valid for the 27th round of the Saudi Championship.
How to watch Damac vs Al-Nassr & Online?

If you want to watch the game Damac vs Al-Nassr, your options are: Fox Soccer Plus If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Fox Soccer Plus If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Damac vs Al-Nassr match for Saudi Pro League match 2024

Austrália10 Play

ÁustriaDAZN AustriaSportdigital FUSSBALL 2

Brasil: GOAT

CamarõesStarTimes App

CanadáDAZN Canada

ChinaQQ Sports LiveMigu

CroáciaSportklub 4 Croatia

AlemanhaDF1DAZN DeutschlandSportdigital FUSSBALL 2

GanaStartimes Sports LifeStarTimes App

GréciaCosmote Sport 8 HD

Hong KongSPOTV Asia

ÍndiaSONY TEN 3 HDSONY TEN 3

IndonésiaSPOTV AsiaVision+

InternacionalShahid

NigériaStarTimes AppStartimes Sports Life

PaquistãoSONY TEN 3 HDSONY TEN 3

PolôniaPolsat Sport Premium 3Polsat Box Go

PortugalSport TV MultiscreenSport TV2

RússiaOkko Спорт

Arábia SauditaSSC

EslovêniaSportKlub 4 Slovenia

África do SulStarTimes AppStartimes Sports Life

SuíçaSportdigital FUSSBALL 2

TurquiaS Sport+

Reino UnidoDAZN

Estados UnidosFox Soccer Plus

Probable line-up of Al-Nassr

Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otávio, Brozovic; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo.
Probable line-up of Damac

Zeghba; Solan, Chafai, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Al-Bishi, Antólico, Hamed, Stanciu, N'Koudou; Al-Shahrani.
Speak, Luis Castro! - Al-Nassr coach

"With Cristiano Ronaldo, we are used to this football violin, he always gives his best for the team. The level he demonstrated in today's game was an expression of his great potential. The advantage that Cristiano Ronaldo brings is that he can score from from more than one position, he always finishes attacks fantastically."

"Cristiano is an example for all players. We have dealt well with the pressure of games this period and we are working to correct all the team's problems this season."

“Ronaldo is a perfectionist. He is a top player and takes professionalism to a different level. He's 39 years old and I'm sure his fans and everyone know how dedicated he is. When he takes free kicks, finishes or even recovers, he always tries his best. No matter what he does, it's always at his maximum capacity."

"Even though I've never been fired in my career. I'm not afraid of dismissals. I've had a 27-year career, I've never left a club halfway through. Do you know why? Because those who work with me every day know that I'm not afraid of results or the challenges I face front". "In today's game against Al-Tai we completely controlled the opponent and, in the end, we managed to win. Note that we created 22 chances and that resulted in five goals, three from Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm happy with this victory and we will continue to fight and work in the coming days to correct our situation in some moments of the match".
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Damac vs Al-Nassr will be: to confirm
Al-Nassr

One of Al-Nassr's main highlights, striker Anderson Talisca remains out of the team after suffering a thigh injury. The player should only return at the end of the season. In addition to him, Waleed Abdullah, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Sultan Al-Ghannam, are out of the match. Brozovic, in turn, could be called up by coach Luís Castro for the starting team.
Damac

Coach Cosmin Contra will not be able to count on the presence of Bader Munshi, who is serving a one-game suspension after receiving his third yellow card. Domagoj Antolic and Tarek Hamed, in turn, could be listed for Friday's match. The trend is that Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani could earn an opportunity in the starting lineup after coming on in the second half of the last two matches.
Last game

Last Monday (01), Damac visited Al Hazm and ended up at zero, at the Al Hazm Club Stadium. On Tuesday, Al-Nassr visited Abha and was not aware of the opponent. Cristiano Ronaldo's team scored eight goals against the home team's zero.
Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr is second in the competition and has 62 points, eight less than leader Al-Hilal, with 74. Damac, in turn, occupies eighth place and has 35 points.
The match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

The Damac vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 20,000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 Saudi Pro League match: Damac vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
