Goal and Summary: Rotherham United 0-1 Plymouth Argyle in 2023-24 EFL Championship

Summary
End of game
FT | Rotherham United 0 v 1 Plymouth Argyle— Rotherham United (@RotherhamUnited) April 5, 2024
Defeat seals relegation for the Millers.
Powered by @TheTurmericCo. 🌱#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/GcylA43fJB
87' Changes! 🔁
82' Change! 🔁
77'Change! 🔁
75' Change! 🔁
60' Change! 🔁
56' Changes! 🔁
HALF TIME
⏰ Half-time at AESSEAL New York Stadium#pafc pic.twitter.com/70h9vapjaS — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) April 5, 2024
32' Goal! ⚽
32'— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) April 5, 2024
BALI!!!!!!! Argyle are in front!#pafc | In partnership with @VertuMotors #VertuMotors pic.twitter.com/cMI9oBFWBY
Exit to the field
Plymouth Argyle starting eleven
🟢 How Argyle line up for this evening's @SkyBetChamp game against @RotherhamUnited 📋#pafc pic.twitter.com/YHKO6uCZCm— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) April 5, 2024
Rotherham United starting eleven
TEAM v @Argyle | Johansson, Bramall, Clucas, Rinomhota, Wyke, Rathbone, Peltier, Odoffin, Humphreys, Revan, Nombe— Rotherham United (@RotherhamUnited) April 5, 2024
SUBS | Phillips, Seriki, Ferguson, Appiah, Cafu, Lindsay, Eaves, Hatton.
🤝 @BlindsSYorks #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/TWxHpPcE2P
Warming
💪 Getting warm.#pafc pic.twitter.com/thvUwUaw64— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) April 5, 2024
📸 | To follow along with tonight's action, head over to our Live Match Centre 👇#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud— Rotherham United (@RotherhamUnited) April 5, 2024
Statements at Plymouth Argyle
It's important to get the win. It's the first game of six games left and it's a little mini-league. We want to get three points; let's not underestimate the fact. We are desperate for three points.
Rotherham will be too. They are coming off a good win, which shows us they are not giving up. They're fighting and kicking, so we're in for a tough game, we know that. All we can do is prepare and make sure we are in the right position.
Statements at Rotherham United
You have to try to be positive about everything and we have trained well over the last few days after Monday's win to go into a very good game on Friday, live under the lights in their stadium. It doesn't get any better than that.
Fans
Plymouth Argyle fires its coach
He made a positive start, but Plymouth's form slumped to a run of eight defeats in the last 11 games, including five in a row at home.
Manager Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take over for the remainder of the season.
Referees
Latest confrontations
EFL Championship 16/12/2023 | Plymouth 3-2 Rotherham
Football League One 26/02/2022 | Plymouth 0-1 Rotherham
Football League One 07/08/2021 Rotherham 2-0 Plymouth
Football League One 28/04/2018 Plymouth 2-1 Rotherham
Football League One 16/12/2017 Rotherham 1-1 Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle players arrived
👋 Evening, lads!#pafc pic.twitter.com/eiVS6unCZM— Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) April 5, 2024
Rotherham United players arrived
📸 | Arrivals ✅ #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/IvmsFwd2ua— Rotherham United (@RotherhamUnited) April 5, 2024
We continue
Stay tuned to follow Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle live
What time is the game and where to watch?
Germany: 9:00 PM
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
Spain: 9:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Sky Go UK / Sky Go Extra / NOW TV UK)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Latest Plymouth Argyle lineup
M. Cooper (P), A. Phillips, L. Gibson, L. Sousa, M. Sorinola, J. Houghton, A. Devine, A. Forshaw, R. Hardie, B. Mumba and M. Whittaker.
Coach: Ian Foster.
Latest Rotherham United lineup
V. Johansson (P); C. Humphreys, S. Revan, H. Odoffin, S. Clucas, O. Rathbone, C. Bramall, A. Rinomhota, F. Seriki, T. Eaves and S. Nombre.
Coach: Liam Richardson.
How does Plymouth Argyle arrive?
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 | Plymouth 0-1 Bristol
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 | Norwich 2-1 Plymouth
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 | Plymouth 0-1 Preston
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 | Blackburn 1-1 Plymouth
EFL Championship 05/03/2024 | Sheffield Wed 1-0 Plymouth
How does Rotherham United arrive?
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 | Rotherham 2-1 Millwall
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 | Preston 3-0 Rotherham
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 | Rotherham 0-0 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 | Norwich 5-0 Rotherham
EFL Championship 05/03/2024 | Coventry 5-0 Rotherham
Stadium
Construction began in 2011 and the stadium was officially opened in 2012, with a capacity of 12,000 fans, with the option to increase the stadium capacity if necessary. The first match at the stadium was between Rotherham United and Barnsley.
The EFL Championship continues
Welcome
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.