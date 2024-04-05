Goal and Summary: Rotherham United 0-1 Plymouth Argyle in 2023-24 EFL Championship
7:25 PM4 days ago

Summary

5:05 PM4 days ago

End of game

Match ends, thank you for joining us to watch Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle.
4:57 PM4 days ago

90+5'

The match is over! Plymouth Argyel defeats Rotherham United 1-0.
4:53 PM4 days ago

90+2'

Unbelievable! More than 90 minutes into the match and the referee still hasn't issued a card.
4:51 PM4 days ago

90'

The referee gives 5 more minutes to the game.
4:51 PM4 days ago

89'

He missed it! Ben Waine was alone in front of the goalkeeper and his definition was not good at all.
4:49 PM4 days ago

87' Changes! 🔁

Two changes for Plymouth Argyel! Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker come out of the game; Brandan Galloway and Mustapha Bundu come in.
4:47 PM4 days ago

85'

Ben Waine faced the ball and beat the defense, but his shot lacked direction and power.
4:45 PM4 days ago

82' Change! 🔁

Last substitution for Rotherham United! Lee Peltier leaves the match and his place will be taken by Arvin Appiah.
4:41 PM4 days ago

79'

He wants the equalizer! The Rotherham United manager calls for intensity and to keep attacking Plymouth Argyel.
4:40 PM4 days ago

77'Change! 🔁

One more change for Rotherham United! Cohem Bramall leaves the pitch and Shane Ferguson comes on.
4:38 PM4 days ago

75' Change! 🔁

Plymouth make another substitution! Ryan Hardie comes off and in his place comes Ben Waine.
4:35 PM4 days ago

73'

Close! Morgan Whittaker attempts a long-range shot and the ball goes just wide of the post.
4:33 PM4 days ago

71'

Rotherman United fans are upset and throw various objects onto the pitch.
4:30 PM4 days ago

68'

Hard hit! Bali Mumba takes a ball to the head that sends him to the ground.
4:29 PM4 days ago

67'

Cohen Bramall tries a shot from outside the box, but the ball goes just wide of the Plymouth Argyel goal.
4:27 PM4 days ago

65'

Foul in midfield! Jordan Houghton arrives at the wrong time for the ball and takes Cafu with him.
4:25 PM4 days ago

63'

Rotherham United are closing in on the opposition's box, but Bali Mumba's marking is too sticky.
4:23 PM4 days ago

60' Change! 🔁

Plymouth Argyle moves a piece! Callum Wright leaves the game and in comes Adam Forshaw.
4:18 PM4 days ago

56' Changes! 🔁

Three substitutions for Rotherham United! Go to Oliver Rathbone, Charly Wyke and Andy Rinomhota; Cafu, Tom Eaves and Jamie Lindsay come on.
4:15 PM4 days ago

54'

Morgan Whittaker sends a shot on goal from the edge of the box, but the keeper makes a two-handed save.
4:14 PM4 days ago

52'

Viktor Johansson stretches to reach a great shot from Morgan Whittaker and again saves for Rotherham United.
4:12 PM4 days ago

50'

Rotherham United keeps trying, but their definitions to goal are not very good.
4:09 PM4 days ago

47'

Rotherham United come out with great intensity, they are looking for the equalizer.
4:06 PM4 days ago

45'

The complementary part begins.
3:59 PM4 days ago

HALF TIME

3:50 PM4 days ago

45+4'

The first half is over! Plymouth Argyle are leading Rotherham United 1-0.
3:49 PM4 days ago

45+1'

Very close! Viktor Johansson blocks a great header from Callum Wright to save for Rotherham United.
3:47 PM4 days ago

45'

3 minutes are added before going to the break.
3:46 PM4 days ago

43'

Let's fly! Rotherham United tries in the air, but no one manages to get a good finish.
3:43 PM4 days ago

40'

What a nice tackle! Oliver Rathbone sweeps in to take the ball away from Morgan Whittaker.
3:41 PM4 days ago

37'

They don't stop attacking! Plymouth Argyle are on top of Rotherham United, they want the second goal.
3:37 PM4 days ago

34'

Morgan Whittaker tries from long distance and his shot barely goes over Viktor Johansson's goal.
3:35 PM4 days ago

32' Goal! ⚽

Plymouth Argyle goal! Morgan Whittaker gives a side-to-side pass to Bali Mumba who faces up and tucks the ball very close to the right post.
3:30 PM4 days ago

28'

Plymouth Argyle try to come out playing, but Rotherham United close their lines well.
3:27 PM4 days ago

25'

Ryan Hardie wanted to shoot at the Rotherham United goal, but failed to control the ball.
3:24 PM4 days ago

22'

Great defensive cover! Callum Wright was getting into the Rotherham United box, but first Hakeem Odofin gets across to take the ball away from him.
3:22 PM4 days ago

20'

Foul! Bali Mumba sweeps and hits Oliver Rathbone.
3:21 PM4 days ago

19'

Great back-and-forth play! Both teams don't let the intensity drop.
3:19 PM4 days ago

16'

Sam Clucas tries a low shot from outside the box, but the ball loses speed on the way in.
3:17 PM4 days ago

14'

Rotherham United are saved! Callum Wright gets a shot on goal inside the box, but Hakeem Odofin gets across with a great sweep.
3:14 PM4 days ago

12'

Sam Nombe received a great cross into the box, but was unable to settle for a shot on goal.
3:13 PM4 days ago

10'

Plymouth Argyle comes close to scoring the first goal! 
3:10 PM4 days ago

7'

Chen Bramall takes a ball to the face and is left in great pain.
3:07 PM4 days ago

5'

Hard, but no foul! Lee Peltier sweeps and classily takes the ball away from Morgan Whittaker.
3:04 PM4 days ago

3'

Plymouth Argyle started the match with great intensity, already reaching the Rotherham United box three times.
3:01 PM4 days ago

1'

The whistle blows! The ball is rolling at New York Stadium.
2:55 PM4 days ago

Exit to the field

All set for Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle! Both teams take the field at the New York Stadium with the refereeing crew to kick off the match.
 
2:50 PM4 days ago

Plymouth Argyle starting eleven

This is how the 'Pilgrims' come out this afternoon looking for the away win:
2:45 PM4 days ago

Rotherham United starting eleven

This is how the 'Millers' come out this afternoon looking for the home win:
2:40 PM4 days ago

Warming

A few minutes before kickoff, both teams are already on the field stretching and touching the ball in preparation for the match.
2:36 PM4 days ago

Statements at Plymouth Argyle

Interim coach Kevin Nancekivell wants to get Plymouth back on track.

It's important to get the win. It's the first game of six games left and it's a little mini-league. We want to get three points; let's not underestimate the fact. We are desperate for three points.
Rotherham will be too. They are coming off a good win, which shows us they are not giving up. They're fighting and kicking, so we're in for a tough game, we know that. All we can do is prepare and make sure we are in the right position.

2:31 PM4 days ago

Statements at Rotherham United

Coach Liam Richardson is confident in his players.

You have to try to be positive about everything and we have trained well over the last few days after Monday's win to go into a very good game on Friday, live under the lights in their stadium. It doesn't get any better than that.

2:26 PM4 days ago

Fans

The home and away fans are slowly beginning to arrive at the New York Stadium for this match of the 41st day in the EFL Championship, a large entry is expected.
2:21 PM4 days ago

Plymouth Argyle fires its coach

Plymouth officials thanked Ian Foster after just three months in charge. The former England Under-20 coach was appointed manager of the club in early January following Steven Schumacher's move to Stoke.
He made a positive start, but Plymouth's form slumped to a run of eight defeats in the last 11 games, including five in a row at home.
Manager Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell will take over for the remainder of the season.
2:16 PM4 days ago

Referees

Oliver Langford will be in charge of enforcing the rules in this great match between Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle, his assistants will be Shaun Hudson and Mark Dwyer, as fourth official will act James Linington.
Photo: Rotherham United
Photo: Rotherham United


 

2:11 PM4 days ago

Latest confrontations

En los últimos cinco encuentros el Plymouth Argyle llega muy parejo contra el Rotherham United con dos victorias para cada lado y un empate
EFL Championship 16/12/2023 | Plymouth 3-2 Rotherham
Football League One 26/02/2022 | Plymouth 0-1 Rotherham
Football League One 07/08/2021 Rotherham 2-0 Plymouth
Football League One 28/04/2018 Plymouth 2-1 Rotherham
Football League One 16/12/2017 Rotherham 1-1 Plymouth
 
2:06 PM4 days ago

Plymouth Argyle players arrived

The away team has shown up! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready and warm up.
2:01 PM4 days ago

Rotherham United players arrived

The home team is here! The players go straight to the dressing room to get ready to warm up.
1:56 PM4 days ago

We continue

Thank you very much for following along with us on the Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle broadcast, a great EFL Championship 2023-24 match awaits us this afternoon.
1:51 PM4 days ago

Stay tuned to follow Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle live, as well as the latest information from the New York Stadium.
 
1:46 PM4 days ago

What time is the game and where to watch?

This is the start time for the game between Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle on April 5 in various countries:
Germany: 9:00 PM 
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Brazil: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+)
United States: (ET): 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
Spain: 9:00 PM 
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM (Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Sky Go UK / Sky Go Extra / NOW TV UK)
Mexico: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Peru: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+)
1:41 PM4 days ago

Plymouth Argyle player to watch

On the 'Pilgrims' side we will take into account Morgan Whittaker, a young 23-year-old striker who has managed to score 19 goals and 7 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Ryan Hardie. His tackling, speed and dribbling could unbalance the Newcastle United defense. 
Photo: Plymouth Argyle Football Club
Photo: Plymouth Argyle Football Club
1:36 PM4 days ago

Rotherham United player to watch

In the 'Millers' squad the player to watch is Sam Nombe, a 25 year old young striker who has 2 goals and 3 assists in the league tournament. He is very participative in attacking plays alongside Tom Eaves. His tackling and speed make him a danger for Plymouth. 
Photo: Rotherham United (Facebook)
Photo: Rotherham United (Facebook)
1:31 PM4 days ago

Latest Plymouth Argyle lineup

This is how Plymouth lined up against Bristol on Matchday 37 of the EFL Championship:
M. Cooper (P), A. Phillips, L. Gibson, L. Sousa, M. Sorinola, J. Houghton, A. Devine, A. Forshaw, R. Hardie, B. Mumba and M. Whittaker.
Coach: Ian Foster.
1:26 PM4 days ago

Latest Rotherham United lineup

This is how Rotherham faced Bristol on Matchday 37 of the EFL Championship:
V. Johansson (P); C. Humphreys, S. Revan, H. Odoffin, S. Clucas, O. Rathbone, C. Bramall, A. Rinomhota, F. Seriki, T. Eaves and S. Nombre.
Coach: Liam Richardson. 
1:21 PM4 days ago

How does Plymouth Argyle arrive?

The 'Pilgrims' in their last five games have underperformed, their best result coming against Blackburn in Round 37 of the EFL Championship, with a run of four defeats and a draw.
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 | Plymouth 0-1 Bristol
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 | Norwich 2-1 Plymouth
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 | Plymouth 0-1 Preston
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 | Blackburn 1-1 Plymouth
EFL Championship 05/03/2024 | Sheffield Wed 1-0 Plymouth
1:16 PM5 days ago

How does Rotherham United arrive?

The Millers have underperformed in their last five games, their best result coming against Millwall on Matchday 40 of the EFL Championship, with a run of three defeats, a draw and a win.
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 | Rotherham 2-1 Millwall
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 | Preston 3-0 Rotherham 
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 | Rotherham 0-0 Huddersfield 
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 | Norwich 5-0 Rotherham
EFL Championship 05/03/2024 | Coventry 5-0 Rotherham 
1:11 PM5 days ago

Stadium

The New York Stadium will be the venue for this EFL Championship Matchday 41 game, located in New York Way, Rotherham, England. Rotherham United played for over 100 years at the Millmoor Stadium, but after a dispute with the owner of the ground they moved to the Don Valley Stadium. In 2010, the owner of the 'Millers' bought the former Guest and Chrimes Foundry site to be used for the new stadium. 
Construction began in 2011 and the stadium was officially opened in 2012, with a capacity of 12,000 fans, with the option to increase the stadium capacity if necessary. The first match at the stadium was between Rotherham United and Barnsley. 
Photo: Rotherham United (Facebook)
Photo: Rotherham United (Facebook)
1:06 PM5 days ago

The EFL Championship continues

The Second Division of England brings us a duel of two teams that are currently a bit evenly matched. Plymouth Argyle is in twenty-first place in the table with 41 points and a chance of relegation to Football League One (Third Division). On the other hand, Rotherham United is in last place, fighting in the twenty-fourth position with 23 points and practically relegated, since not even winning the remaining matches would save them.
1:01 PM5 days ago

Welcome

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Rotherham United vs Plymouth Argyle corresponding to Matchday 41 of the 2023-24 EFL Championship.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match.
