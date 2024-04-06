Summary: Tijuana 2-3 Necaxa in Liga MX
Image: VAVEL

1:43 AM4 days ago

Summary

1:13 AM4 days ago

97' It's over!

The actions at the Caliente stadium end, Necaxa defeats Xolos after turning the score around.
1:12 AM4 days ago

96'

Cross into the visiting area, but Unsain manages to keep the ball.
1:11 AM4 days ago

95'

Xolos is close to tying the match, but the defense takes the round out of the area.
1:08 AM4 days ago

92' Necaxa changes

Alejandro Andrade and Andrés Colorado enter for José Paradela and Diego Gómez.
1:06 AM4 days ago

90' Necaxa goal!

Paradela managed to score the ball before falling inside the area, Rodríguez came out looking to bail and the shot ended up entering his goal.
1:04 AM4 days ago

88' Goalie!

Great shot from Garnica at the goal, but Rodríguez rejects it well.
1:03 AM4 days ago

87'

González hits the goal, but Unsain keeps the ball.
1:03 AM4 days ago

86' What thing!

This is the first penalty goal that Necaxa adds to his personal tally in Clausura 2024.
1:00 AM4 days ago

85' Necaxa goal!

José Paradela shoots from eleven steps and ties the scores.
12:59 AM4 days ago

83' Penalty for Necaxa!

Carlos Rodríguez's kick on Samudio is sanctioned.
12:58 AM4 days ago

82' VAR!

A penalty on Samudio de González will be reviewed.
12:55 AM4 days ago

79'

Powerful shot by Álcantar, but Rodríguez ends up keeping the ball.
12:53 AM4 days ago

78' Change of Xolos

Lucas Rodríguez leaves for José Zúñiga.

12:52 AM4 days ago

76'

The locals are still looking for the third of the night, Necaxa cannot keep them away.
12:50 AM4 days ago

74' Goal from Xolos!

Domingo Blanco fights for the ball, drives, shoots at the goal and sends a cannon shot that bursts the net.
12:49 AM4 days ago

71'

Quite a tight game, many fouls in the game.
12:45 AM4 days ago

69'

Double shot by Blanco and González, but the ball goes wide.
12:42 AM4 days ago

66' Xolos Changes

Castañeda leaves for Fernando Madrigal.
12:41 AM4 days ago

65' Necaxa changes

Jesús Alcantar and Braian Samudio enter for Jorge Rodríguez and Heriberto Jurado.
12:38 AM4 days ago

62'

González was close to shooting at the goal, but the defense ended up taking the ball away from him in a good way.
12:37 AM4 days ago

61'

Álvarez crosses, but the defense rejects it in a great way.
12:36 AM4 days ago

59'

Both teams have achieved little, they are looking for the second with a round-trip match.
12:33 AM4 days ago

57'

Rodríguez arrived at Unsain's goal with danger, but the defense intervened correctly and took away the round.
12:31 AM4 days ago

55'

Center looking for González, but fails to hit the ball.
12:29 AM4 days ago

53'

Little by little Xolos seeks to get closer to Unsain's goal, however they cannot pierce the defense.
12:26 AM4 days ago

51'

Balanta's cross, but Gómez rejects it well on the edge of the area.
12:25 AM4 days ago

49' Goalie!

After a delayed ball from Monreal to Arce, the latter hits it at Rodríguez's goal, but Toño jumps in and rejects the shot.
12:24 AM4 days ago

48'

Few emotions in these first minutes, despite one arrival on each side, there were no more.
12:22 AM4 days ago

46'

Good defensive cross by Arce, preventing Domingo Blanco from reaching the goal.
12:20 AM4 days ago

45' Play!

The ball rolls in the Caliente stadium and the complementary part is already played.
12:04 AM4 days ago

45+8' The first part is over!

With a match that went from less to more, Xolos and Necaxa tied after completing the first 45 minutes.
12:03 AM4 days ago

45+6' Does not count!

Monreal scored the second with a kick, but the whistler annulled the goal due to offside.
12:01 AM4 days ago

45+5' The rain starts!

Five minutes after the addition, heavy rain was seen, keeping the fans away from the stands.
12:00 AM4 days ago

45+4'

Good intervention by Contreras, taking the ball away from the visitors.
11:59 PM4 days ago

45+2' Goal from Xolos!

Center for González, he controls and shoots at the goal to tie the scores.
11:56 PM4 days ago

45'

Six minutes are added and the shock protocol is activated due to a strong clash of heads between Castañeda and Jurado.
11:56 PM4 days ago

44'

Good defensive cut by Díaz, preventing Necaxa's play from transcending.
11:55 PM4 days ago

43'

Xolos remains above the Unsain goal, however the definition fails for the locals.
11:54 PM4 days ago

42'

Mejía's service to the goal, but Montes heads and deflects the round.
11:53 PM4 days ago

41'

Good intervention by the defense, preventing Álvarez from shooting on goal.
11:52 PM4 days ago

41' Necaxa change

Cambindo leaves injured and Monreal takes his place.
11:51 PM4 days ago

40' The game stops!

Cambindo hurts on the field and the assist cart enters for him.
11:49 PM4 days ago

38' Necaxa goal!

Great arrival of Jurado to the goal, he gave way to Cambindo, he shot and arrived first for the visit and the match.
11:47 PM4 days ago

35' He takes the yellow one!

Cambindo is painted yellow for a foul on Nico Díaz.
11:46 PM4 days ago

34'

González was looking for the first inside the area, but his shot went wide.
11:44 PM4 days ago

32'

Balanta tries to shoot dangerously at the goal, but the ball ends up in Unsain's hands without problems.
11:43 PM4 days ago

31'

Blanco's shot at the goal, but the ball ends up bouncing off the defense.
11:41 PM4 days ago

29' Near!

Center to the far post by the locals, but the ball goes very long.
11:41 PM4 days ago

27'

Rodríguez hits Unsain's goal, but the latter keeps the ball.
11:37 PM4 days ago

25'

Xolos keeps reaching the goal, Necaxa cannot avoid his arrivals.
11:34 PM4 days ago

22'

Necaxa cannot find the spaces to open the scoring, they have not achieved direct shots.
11:32 PM4 days ago

20'

Back and forth at the Caliente stadium, both teams look for the first of the night.
11:29 PM4 days ago

18'

Contreras's header hits the goal, but the ball stays in the goalkeeper's hands.
11:28 PM4 days ago

17'

Good intervention by Unsain, avoiding the first of the night.
11:27 PM4 days ago

16'

Xolos looks for the first, the local squad goes all out to open the scoring.
11:25 PM4 days ago

14'

González's shot at the goal, but the ball went very wide.
11:23 PM4 days ago

11' Near!

González was looking to hit the ball inside Unsain's area, but the defense ended up taking the ball.
11:20 PM4 days ago

9'

The medical team continues to treat Oliveros, despite the fact that his nose bled, the player will continue in the match.
11:19 PM4 days ago

7'

Shot at Xolos' goal, but the ball hits Oliveros in the face.
11:16 PM4 days ago

4'

Necaxa tries to reach the rival goal, but cannot connect the passes towards Rodríguez's area.
11:13 PM4 days ago

2'

The game started quite busy, with people walking on both sides of the court.
11:11 PM4 days ago

0' Roll the ball!

Actions begin in Tijuana.
11:02 PM4 days ago

Necaxa: LineUp

Unsain; Rodríguez, Peña, Montes, Oliveros, Jurado, Gómez, Arce, Garnica; Paradela; Cambindo
11:01 PM4 days ago

Xolos: LineUp

Rodríguez; Rivera, Díaz, Balanta, Mejía; Contreras, Castañeda; Álvarez, Titi Rodríguez, Domingo Blanco; Carlos González
11:00 PM4 days ago

To the court

Both squads are already warming up prior to the start of the match, a very exciting 90 minutes are coming where both will leave everything on the field.
10:57 PM4 days ago

Presents

Those led by Miguel Herrera have already arrived at the stadium, they will go all out to add three in this important match and give everything.
10:50 PM4 days ago

They arrived

The Necaxa squad is already present at the Caliente stadium, they will seek to add three again and leave behind the bitter pill of the match against León.
10:48 PM4 days ago

Last meetings

Of the last 5 games that these teams have played, Xolos has achieved one victory, this was three goals to one in this same building, however the other four games ended tied at one goal.
10:41 PM4 days ago

What thing!

The defense of both teams is in decline, while Santos is in 10th place with 22 goals against, Tijuana has 22 and is in 13th place.
10:35 PM4 days ago

We're nowhere!

There is less than half an hour left until this important match starts, 90 minutes full of emotion are coming where both squads will seek to give their all to add three.
10:30 PM4 days ago

They equalize everything

For the visiting squad, it is the same number they have in terms of goals scored, so they will seek to give everything and emerge with the victory in this match, which is of utmost importance.
10:25 PM4 days ago

What thing!

There are only 14 goals scored by the Xolos offense in these 13 rounds, the local squad will seek to score more goals and thus go all out in search of the rival goal.
10:20 PM4 days ago

Be careful with this player

Defender Christian Rivera is the current scorer for the Xolos, the defender will push his team in search of adding three and giving an entertaining match for the fans who urgently expect a victory.
10:15 PM4 days ago

Be careful with this player

José Paradela will seek to make a difference for the hydro-warm squad, the midfielder is the one who knows the movement of those led by Fentanes, so he will seek to move the ball in the midfield and seek to generate damage.
10:10 PM4 days ago

They need to win

Xolos is the only team that has not managed to win in this Clausura 2024, the Tijuana squad will seek at all costs to add three in this final stretch, where it has not found a way.
10:05 PM4 days ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Xolos and Necaxa. We will soon share the most relevant information with you, as well as the confirmed lineups of both squads.
10:00 PM4 days ago

Don't leave here to follow Tijuana vs Necaxa live

9:50 PM4 days ago

What time is the Tijuana vs Necaxa match corresponding to Matchday 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Tijuana vs Necaxa match on April 5, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.

United States: 11:00 p.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

9:45 PM4 days ago

Xolos Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke prior to this match: “Many draws in the last minutes in games that we have dominated, that we are better, and in the 94th minute against Monterrey and 96th minute against Santos they tied us, we have to beat Pumas in the last minute and we don't put it in. “Unfortunately we are getting that malaria.”

“You do the job of the week, you make a mistake on a play and they end up hurting you. Obviously that's the beginning of 'son, row against the current again.'"

He also touched on the topic of his possible resignation or dismissal: “Wrong window. That (question) can only be answered by the owner or the president.”

9:40 PM4 days ago

Necaxa's latest lineup

Ezequiel Unsain; Rodríguez, Alexis Peña, Martínez, Agustín Oliveros; Diego Gómez, Fernando Arce, Brayan Garnica; Edgar Méndez, Diber Cambindo, José Paradela
9:35 PM4 days ago

Xolos' latest lineup

Antonio Rodríguez; Gómez, Kevin Balanta, Nico Díaz, Diego Barbosa, Álvarez, Contreras, Castañeda, Titi Rodríguez; Carlos González, Aké Loba
9:30 PM4 days ago

How does Necaxa arrive?

Necaxa failed to emerge victorious in its last League match, in this one it lost to León at the Victoria stadium, in a match to be forgotten for those led by Fentanes. In this match they will seek to win again.

9:25 PM4 days ago

How does the Xolos arrive?

Xolos has a long streak without knowing the victory, those led by Herrera arrive at this Matchday 14 with pure draws and defeats in the current competition, so they will seek to give a pleasant match in front of their fans.

9:20 PM4 days ago

The Tijuana vs Necaxa match will be played at the Caliente Stadium

The Tijuana vs Necaxa match will be played at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Baja California. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:15 PM4 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs Necaxa match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Caliente Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
