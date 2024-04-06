Summary: Norwich City 1-0 Ipswich Town in EFL Championship


9:26 AM4 days ago

Full Time

Norwich 1-0 Ipswich
9:24 AM4 days ago

94'

Offensive foul by Sarmiento.
9:23 AM4 days ago

93'

Ipswich are left with nothing in this match.
9:21 AM4 days ago

91'

Substitution for Norwich; Batth for Borja Sainz.
9:21 AM4 days ago

90'

Five-minute addition to Carrow Road.
9:18 AM4 days ago

88'

Harness had a chance, but Gibbs kept out the screamer.
9:16 AM4 days ago

86'

Offensive foul against Stacey.
9:15 AM4 days ago

85'

Al Hamadi had a chance for Ipswich, but was unable to finish.
9:13 AM4 days ago

84'

Borja Sainz helps in defence and wins a goal kick.
9:12 AM4 days ago

82'

Norwich seem to be putting this game in the deep freeze, Wagner is winning the slating duel with McKenna.
9:09 AM4 days ago

80'

So far, he finds no cracks in the Norwich defence, a 10 out of 10 game for the defence.
9:08 AM4 days ago

78'

Ipswich go up top, win a corner.
9:05 AM4 days ago

75'

Norwich substitution: Gibbs for Barnes.
9:05 AM4 days ago

74'

Three changes for Ipswich, Moore, Chaplin and Luongo out, Taylor, Al Hamady and Harness in.
9:04 AM4 days ago

73'

A great match at Carrow Road, both teams are fighting hard for the win.
9:02 AM4 days ago

71'

Borja Sainz loses it again, very bad for the Spaniard.
9:00 AM4 days ago

70'

Direct shot by Sargent, well saved by Hladky.
8:58 AM4 days ago

69'

Norwich are pushed back in their own half, but do not suffer. 
8:56 AM4 days ago

67'

Direct shot by Hutchinson, well saved by Gunn.
8:55 AM4 days ago

66'

Davis' cross is well cleared by McCallum.
8:53 AM4 days ago

64'

Sarmiento's cross tries to connect with Moore.
8:52 AM4 days ago

62'

Double change for Ipswich: Tuanzebe and Broadhead go off, Sarmiento and Clarke come on.
8:50 AM4 days ago

60'

All of Norwich call for a foul on Sargent, the referee does not award a penalty.
8:48 AM4 days ago

57'

Norwich had a chance, but Sainz's shot was poor, and it was the home side's second.
8:46 AM4 days ago

56'

Davis offside
8:44 AM4 days ago

54'

Ipswich try a lot of internal connections, but Norwich close down well.
8:42 AM4 days ago

52'

Norwich's high pressing almost had an effect, the Canaries were on top.
8:40 AM4 days ago

49'

Norwich now get into the game, try to get through to Sargent.
8:37 AM4 days ago

47'

Possession for Ipswich, without any risky action.
8:35 AM4 days ago

45'

START TO SECOND HALF
8:19 AM4 days ago

Halftime

Norwich 1-0 Ipswich
8:19 AM4 days ago

45'

Two minutes addition at Carrow Road.
8:16 AM4 days ago

44'

Ipswich try to equalise in the final minutes, but Norwich are doing very well in defence so far.
8:15 AM4 days ago

42'

Ipswich are on top, but Gunn looks good in goal.
8:13 AM4 days ago

40'

We had a great first half, for now Norwich have the advantage.
8:11 AM4 days ago

38'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR NORWICH

Now if the Chilean Nunez scores with a direct free kick, the Canaries go ahead.

8:09 AM4 days ago

37'

A shot from the corner almost slipped past Hladky, the rebound was taken by Sainz who almost scored.
8:08 AM4 days ago

36'

Sara's shot is cleared for a corner.
8:07 AM4 days ago

35'

Direct foul on Sargent, another close call for the Canaries.
8:04 AM4 days ago

33'

Nunez's shot is sent to the corner.
8:03 AM4 days ago

31'

Tuanzebe is yellow carded.
8:02 AM4 days ago

30'

The Judge calls a foul on Sargent.
8:00 AM4 days ago

29'

Sara's powerful shot goes just wide.
7:59 AM4 days ago

27'

Direct foul on McClean, dangerous play for Norwich.
7:57 AM4 days ago

25'

A lot of play in the middle, but nothing in the penalty areas, very good performance of the defences.
7:56 AM4 days ago

23'

Norwich now win the ball, but they can't hurt their opponents either.
7:53 AM4 days ago

21'

The last four minutes have been all Ipswich, hard fought game, they win a corner.
7:51 AM4 days ago

19'

Ipswich now have the ball, but they can't penetrate the defence either.
7:49 AM4 days ago

17'

Norwich were lacking clarity up front, with Sainz, Sara and Sargent missing.
7:47 AM4 days ago

15'

Norwich have the ball, and try to come out with the ball under control.
7:45 AM4 days ago

13'

Norwich get into their opponents' box, but Sargent is well controlled by the defence.
7:43 AM4 days ago

11'

Foul in the middle on Luongo, foul in favour of the visitors.
7:41 AM4 days ago

10'

Good start from Norwich, but Stacey finishes it badly.
7:39 AM4 days ago

8'

The intensity of the match is decreasing, the teams are measuring each other's strength for the moment, but they are unable to reach the goal with clarity.
7:37 AM4 days ago

6'

Offensive foul by Barnes on Davis.
7:36 AM4 days ago

4'

Hutchinson gets a corner, Ipswich come out to do their own thing.
7:34 AM4 days ago

3'

Davis calls for a foul, the referee says there is nothing.
7:33 AM4 days ago

1'

A huge atmosphere at Carrow Road, Norwich win an early corner.
7:32 AM4 days ago

0'

START TO GAME
7:27 AM4 days ago

Norwich- Ipswich: opening the way to title decider

Title chasing Ipswich take on Norwich City, who are in contention for a place in the playoffs, and today's result will be key to both definitions.
7:24 AM4 days ago

Starting Lineup- Ipswich Town

Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy. Luongo, Hutchinson; Chaplin, Broadhead y Moore.
7:22 AM4 days ago

Starting Lineup- Norwich City

Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Gibson, McCallum; Nuñez, McClean, Sara, Sainz; Barnes y Sargent.
7:19 AM4 days ago

Start of coverage

As we kick off our coverage of this match, Norwich City host Ipswich Town in another EFL Championship fixture.
7:17 AM4 days ago

Stay tuned for Norwich City vs Ipswich Town live coverage

In a few moments we will share with you the Norwich City vs Ipswich Town live scores, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:12 AM4 days ago

7:07 AM4 days ago

Key Player- Ipswich Town

Leif Davis is the key player for Ipswich Town in this match, he is the leading assist provider in the Championship with 16 assists and in the last match he added a goal and an assist in the key win over Soton.
7:02 AM4 days ago

Key Player - Norwich City

Josh Sargent is Norwich City's key player, he has 14 goals on the season in 20 Championship appearances, and is a striker who is on a roll, he has an impressive goalscoring average, with a goal every 97 minutes on the pitch.

Without doubt, the American is Norwich's player to watch in this match.

6:57 AM4 days ago

Head-to-head: Norwich City vs. Ipswich Town

This Saturday's clash will be the 109th meeting between these two sides, with Norwich City winning 42 games to Ipswich Town's 43, as well as recording 23 draws.

Norwich City have not lost to Ipswich since 19 April 2009, with seven wins and nine draws for the Canaries since then.

6:52 AM4 days ago

Ipswich wants to hold on to the lead

The blue team is the leader of the competition, with 87 points, the team led by Kieran McKenna has been with an outstanding level in the campaign, in addition to that they have been able to solve really complex games, like in their last victory against Southampton, they are 6 games away from returning to the Premier League, and achieve the unthinkable, that a club goes from League One to the highest category of English football in less than two years.
6:47 AM4 days ago

Norwich City wants three points at home

The Canaries are now firmly in the fight for a promotion playoff spot, with 64 points they occupy sixth place in the competition, but behind them are Coventry with a game in hand, so the aim is to take all three points at home, and take advantage of a possible slip by Coventry, to consolidate further among the teams that would dispute the chance to win the third promotion. 
6:42 AM4 days ago

The Championship is on fire

With both teams needing three points, Norwich City want to stay in contention for a promotion play-off spot, while Ipswich are in a tight battle with Leeds and Leicester for the play-off places, so expect a game where both teams will be out to take all three points, in a league where there is still a lot to play for.
6:37 AM4 days ago

The stadium

Carrow Road is the home of Norwich City of the EFL Championship, a building located in the city of Norwich, United Kingdom. It was opened in August 1935 and has a capacity of 27244 spectators.

This is a suitable venue for many different types of events, not only football related, recitals and even conferences can be held in the building.


6:32 AM4 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the Norwich City vs Ipswich Town live stream, matchday 41 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Carrow Road, kick-off 7.30am.
