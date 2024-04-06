Summary: Coventry City 2-1 Leeds United in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
Coventry 2-1 Leeds
95'
The last one goes to Leeds, ball to the corner.
93'
Piroe had a chance, but the goalkeeper saved it with his foot.
92'
Eccles almost breaks Firpo, yellow card only.
90'
Time expired, an additional five minutes is played.
89'
Coventry change: Da Silva for Wright.
88'
Double cautions for Simms and Ampadu.
86'
Leicester goal, that sends Leeds out of the direct promotion zone, only a draw will do now.
84'
Substitution for Leeds: Gnonto for James.
81'
The game was poorly played by Leeds, who gave up a clear chance to take the lead.
78'
With the stoppage time goal, Leeds are momentarily back in the promotion zone.
76'
LEEDS GOAL
Joel Piroe scores for the visitors, beating Collins.
74'
Leeds try, but their momentum does not allow them to score.
71'
Yellow card to Sheaf.
68'
Summerville's shot is cleared off the line by the defender.
66'
Changes for Leeds: Piroe and Joseph for Bamford and Gruev.
65'
Coventry, out Palmer, in Latibeaudiere
63'
Yellow card to Bidwell.
61'
James' cross, which Roberts tries to head in, Collins contains well.
58'
Missed pass from Summerville to Roberts, in all lines Leeds have played extremely poorly today.
55'
With Leicester's draw, but on goal difference, Leeds drop out of the direct promotion zone.
53'
James throws a ball into the middle, clearance from the opposition defence.
50'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR COVENTRY
Wright scores the second, a bad backpedal by the defence, and the striker beats Meslier with a touch.
48'
For the moment, Coventry maintain their dominance in the second half.
45'
START TO SECOND HALF
Leeds change: Roberts for Kamara
Halftime
Coventry 1-0 Leeds
45'
Three more minutes in Coventry.
45'
Birmingham draw, result favours Leeds.
43'
Firpo reaches the opponent's box, but is well marked and is unable to deliver the cross.
41'
James' shot is cleared by the opposition defence.
38'
Kamara tries to get out with a long pass to Bamford, Leeds are coming out of their area.
35'
They try to link up from distance with Bamford, the Leeds 9 seems to be out of the game.
33'
Bad game all round Leeds, Coventry handle it well and don't let it hit them.
31'
Hard blow to Ampadu, after going into a collision for a ball.
30'
Leeds try to calmly manage the tempo of the match, Leicester take the lead in their match. For the moment, the Yorkshire side are out of the promotion zone.
28'
Firpo did well, Bamford goes over the line of the ball.
25'
Bamford had a chance, but he didn't know what to do with it, a bad game for the Leeds 9.
24'
Fans pay tribute to two Leeds fans who died 24 years ago in Istanbul.
22'
Direct shot by Palmer, well saved by Meslier.
21'
A game with shared dominance, Leeds have the ball, but every time they get it back Coventry don't hesitate to strike.
18'
Missed cross from Gray, very little from Leeds in attack today.
16'
Leeds fail to react, Coventry win a corner.
14'
A game in Coventry's favour, the Wright-Simms duo are making life difficult for the Leeds defence.
12'
Coventry arrive again, shock minutes for the Leeds defence.
9'
COVENTRY GOOOOOOOOOOAL
Simms capitalises on a defensive error to score the first of the afternoon for the Citizens.
8'
Meslier saves from wright's shot, corner for City.
7'
James wins a corner, Leeds go up.
6'
Firpo throws a pass back, it is left to Bamford but his shot is blocked.
4'
Leeds try to keep the ball in the opening minutes, Coventry wait for a counter attack.
2'
Gray had an early chance, but was unable to finish.
0'
START TO GAME
The championship has two key matches
At the same time, Leicester City plays at home against Birmingham, also a key match for the definition of the championship, the Foxes can't drop points at home, nor can they let slip the chance to enter the promotion zone.
Victory brings Leeds closer to goal
Leeds need a win, a chance here leaves them in first place in the Championship, something the Yorkshire side have worked hard for in 2024, and would also keep them in the promotion zone for another day, fulfilling their goal of staying in the Premier League.
Rutter, the ace up his sleeve
Daniel Farke is confident in his team, but a big part of his success depends on the feet of Frenchman Georginio Rutter, who will be key in this game today, because Leeds will need a lot of individual ability from this player.
Coventry with two fronts
The Sky Blues may have two big opportunities in the next few days, however, they need all three points today, a win against a promotion contender would give them plenty of wind in their sails going into the next few games.
Norwich take a step forward
The first game of the day ended on Saturday, Norwich took a step forward by beating leaders Ipswich, this forces Coventry to win if they want to stay close to the playoff places.
Gruev back
A bit of a breather for Farke, as he has Hungarian Ilia Gruev back who had missed the previous games due to injury, now he can put together his ideal team in a key match.
Starting Lineup- Leeds United
Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, James, Rutter and Bamford.
Starting Lineup- Coventry
Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sheaf, Eccles, Palmer. O'Hare; Simms and Wright.
Coventry in UCI
The victory for the home team is key, they need the three points to stay in the playoffs, facing one of the candidates for the championship.
Leeds and Coventry pending television
At this hour, these two teams are both watching what happens at Carrow Road, a share of the points at Norwich would suit both Coventry and Leeds.
Some improvement for Farke
Gnonto and Roberts are on the bench, although they were announced as possible absentees, they are available from the bench today.
Start of coverage
As of now we are in the coverage of this match, Coventry City hosts Leeds United at home, key match for both struggles of the season.
Stay tuned for Coventry City vs Leeds United live coverage
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs Leeds United live, as well as the latest information from the Coventry Building Society Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Coventry City vs Leeds United live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Coventry City vs Leeds United match on April 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 11:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 9:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 6:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 9:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Key Player - Leeds United
Crysencio Summerville is Leeds United's key player, the Dutch winger has become the team's offensive spark plug, with 17 goals and 8 assists in the Championship season, counting six games, he is approaching double digits and could become the fourth player in the campaign to do so.
Key Player - Coventry City
Ellis Simms has made 39 appearances on the season, with a total of 12 goals, and one assist in this cycle. The striker is a key player for the home side, and is on a hot streak, which has allowed him to lead this team into contention for a playoff spot.
Head-to-head: Coventry City vs. Leeds United
This Saturday's match will be the 85th duel between these two teams, the balance stands as follows, 18 wins for Coventry City against 43 for Leeds United, in addition to recording 23 draws.
Leeds have not defeated four of their League rivals, one of them being Coventry City, a team with whom they drew 1-1 in the first round match played at Elland Road.
Leeds United looks to the top
The top of the championship is the goal for the Peacocks team, six finals are played, in order to return to the Premier League, the opportunities are shortening, so there is no margin for error and the victory is more than necessary.
The Leeds team is second in the championship with 86 points, and so far in 2024 they have not lost in the League.
Coventry looking to the Playoffs
The light blue team has signed a good season in this cycle, for the moment they are out of playoff positions, but they are confident to give a blow and get fully into that fight, besides looking ahead to the FA Cup semifinals, in one of the most important games of this semester.
In the League, they are in seventh place with 60 points, 4 points behind Norwich, but with a game in hand.
Championship on fire
A key match will be played in Coventry for the definitions of the Championship, on the one hand, Coventry does not want to get out of the fight for a place in the Playoffs, so it needs the three points at home, while Leeds could with a win and a combination of results consolidate itself in the direct promotion places and why not reach the top of the championship.
The stadium
The Coventry Building Society Arena is the home of Coventry City of the EFL Championship, a building located in the city of Coventry, United Kingdom. It was opened in 2005 and has a capacity of 32609 spectators.
Better known as the Ricoh Arena, it is one of the most visited venues in the city, being located in a commercial area of Coventry.
Welcome
Welcome to the Coventry City vs Leeds United live stream, matchday 41 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena, kick-off 10:00.