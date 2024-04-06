Summary: Coventry City 2-1 Leeds United in EFL Championship
Photo: Leeds United

ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 PM4 days ago

Full Time

Coventry 2-1 Leeds
12:00 PM4 days ago

95'

The last one goes to Leeds, ball to the corner.
11:57 AM4 days ago

93'

Piroe had a chance, but the goalkeeper saved it with his foot.
11:57 AM4 days ago

92'

Eccles almost breaks Firpo, yellow card only.
11:55 AM4 days ago

90'

Time expired, an additional five minutes is played.
11:54 AM4 days ago

89'

Coventry change: Da Silva for Wright.
11:53 AM4 days ago

88'

Double cautions for Simms and Ampadu.
11:51 AM4 days ago

86'

Leicester goal, that sends Leeds out of the direct promotion zone, only a draw will do now.
11:48 AM4 days ago

84'

Substitution for Leeds: Gnonto for James.
11:46 AM4 days ago

81'

The game was poorly played by Leeds, who gave up a clear chance to take the lead.
11:43 AM4 days ago

78'

With the stoppage time goal, Leeds are momentarily back in the promotion zone.
11:41 AM4 days ago

76'

LEEDS GOAL

Joel Piroe scores for the visitors, beating Collins.

11:39 AM4 days ago

74'

Leeds try, but their momentum does not allow them to score.
11:36 AM4 days ago

71'

Yellow card to Sheaf.
11:34 AM4 days ago

68'

Summerville's shot is cleared off the line by the defender.
11:31 AM4 days ago

66'

Changes for Leeds: Piroe and Joseph for Bamford and Gruev.
11:30 AM4 days ago

65'

Coventry, out Palmer, in Latibeaudiere
11:27 AM4 days ago

63'

Yellow card to Bidwell.
11:26 AM4 days ago

61'

James' cross, which Roberts tries to head in, Collins contains well.
11:23 AM4 days ago

58'

Missed pass from Summerville to Roberts, in all lines Leeds have played extremely poorly today.
11:20 AM4 days ago

55'

With Leicester's draw, but on goal difference, Leeds drop out of the direct promotion zone.
11:18 AM4 days ago

53'

James throws a ball into the middle, clearance from the opposition defence.
11:15 AM4 days ago

50'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR COVENTRY

Wright scores the second, a bad backpedal by the defence, and the striker beats Meslier with a touch.

11:12 AM4 days ago

48'

For the moment, Coventry maintain their dominance in the second half.
11:09 AM4 days ago

45'

START TO SECOND HALF

Leeds change: Roberts for Kamara

10:52 AM4 days ago

Halftime

Coventry 1-0 Leeds
10:50 AM4 days ago

45'

Three more minutes in Coventry.
10:49 AM4 days ago

45'

Birmingham draw, result favours Leeds. 
10:47 AM4 days ago

43'

Firpo reaches the opponent's box, but is well marked and is unable to deliver the cross.
10:44 AM4 days ago

41'

James' shot is cleared by the opposition defence.
10:42 AM4 days ago

38'

Kamara tries to get out with a long pass to Bamford, Leeds are coming out of their area.
10:40 AM4 days ago

35'

They try to link up from distance with Bamford, the Leeds 9 seems to be out of the game.
10:37 AM4 days ago

33'

Bad game all round Leeds, Coventry handle it well and don't let it hit them.
10:35 AM4 days ago

31'

Hard blow to Ampadu, after going into a collision for a ball.
10:35 AM4 days ago

30'

Leeds try to calmly manage the tempo of the match, Leicester take the lead in their match. For the moment, the Yorkshire side are out of the promotion zone.
10:32 AM4 days ago

28'

Firpo did well, Bamford goes over the line of the ball.
10:30 AM4 days ago

25'

Bamford had a chance, but he didn't know what to do with it, a bad game for the Leeds 9.
10:30 AM4 days ago

24'

Fans pay tribute to two Leeds fans who died 24 years ago in Istanbul.
10:26 AM4 days ago

22'

Direct shot by Palmer, well saved by Meslier.
10:24 AM4 days ago

21'

A game with shared dominance, Leeds have the ball, but every time they get it back Coventry don't hesitate to strike. 
10:21 AM4 days ago

18'

Missed cross from Gray, very little from Leeds in attack today.
10:20 AM4 days ago

16'

Leeds fail to react, Coventry win a corner.
10:18 AM4 days ago

14'

A game in Coventry's favour, the Wright-Simms duo are making life difficult for the Leeds defence.
10:16 AM4 days ago

12'

Coventry arrive again, shock minutes for the Leeds defence.
10:13 AM4 days ago

9'

COVENTRY GOOOOOOOOOOAL

Simms capitalises on a defensive error to score the first of the afternoon for the Citizens.

10:08 AM4 days ago

8'

Meslier saves from wright's shot, corner for City.
10:03 AM4 days ago

7'

James wins a corner, Leeds go up.
9:58 AM4 days ago

6'

Firpo throws a pass back, it is left to Bamford but his shot is blocked.
9:53 AM4 days ago

4'

Leeds try to keep the ball in the opening minutes, Coventry wait for a counter attack.
9:48 AM4 days ago

2'

Gray had an early chance, but was unable to finish.
9:43 AM4 days ago

0'

START TO GAME
9:38 AM4 days ago

The championship has two key matches

At the same time, Leicester City plays at home against Birmingham, also a key match for the definition of the championship, the Foxes can't drop points at home, nor can they let slip the chance to enter the promotion zone.
9:33 AM4 days ago

Victory brings Leeds closer to goal

Leeds need a win, a chance here leaves them in first place in the Championship, something the Yorkshire side have worked hard for in 2024, and would also keep them in the promotion zone for another day, fulfilling their goal of staying in the Premier League.
9:28 AM4 days ago

Rutter, the ace up his sleeve

Daniel Farke is confident in his team, but a big part of his success depends on the feet of Frenchman Georginio Rutter, who will be key in this game today, because Leeds will need a lot of individual ability from this player.
9:23 AM4 days ago

Coventry with two fronts

The Sky Blues may have two big opportunities in the next few days, however, they need all three points today, a win against a promotion contender would give them plenty of wind in their sails going into the next few games.
9:18 AM4 days ago

Norwich take a step forward

The first game of the day ended on Saturday, Norwich took a step forward by beating leaders Ipswich, this forces Coventry to win if they want to stay close to the playoff places.
9:13 AM4 days ago

Gruev back

A bit of a breather for Farke, as he has Hungarian Ilia Gruev back who had missed the previous games due to injury, now he can put together his ideal team in a key match.
9:08 AM4 days ago

Starting Lineup- Leeds United

Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, James, Rutter and Bamford. 
9:03 AM4 days ago

Starting Lineup- Coventry

Collins; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sheaf, Eccles, Palmer. O'Hare; Simms and Wright.
8:58 AM4 days ago

Coventry in UCI

The victory for the home team is key, they need the three points to stay in the playoffs, facing one of the candidates for the championship.
8:53 AM4 days ago

Leeds and Coventry pending television

At this hour, these two teams are both watching what happens at Carrow Road, a share of the points at Norwich would suit both Coventry and Leeds.
8:48 AM4 days ago

Some improvement for Farke

Gnonto and Roberts are on the bench, although they were announced as possible absentees, they are available from the bench today.
8:43 AM4 days ago

Start of coverage

As of now we are in the coverage of this match, Coventry City hosts Leeds United at home, key match for both struggles of the season.
8:38 AM4 days ago

Stay tuned for Coventry City vs Leeds United live coverage

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Coventry City vs Leeds United live, as well as the latest information from the Coventry Building Society Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:33 AM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Coventry City vs Leeds United live online

The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the kick-off time for the Coventry City vs Leeds United match on April 6, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 11:00 am
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 9:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 6:00 a.m. PT and 10:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 9:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
8:28 AM4 days ago

Key Player - Leeds United

Crysencio Summerville is Leeds United's key player, the Dutch winger has become the team's offensive spark plug, with 17 goals and 8 assists in the Championship season, counting six games, he is approaching double digits and could become the fourth player in the campaign to do so.
8:23 AM4 days ago

Key Player - Coventry City

Ellis Simms has made 39 appearances on the season, with a total of 12 goals, and one assist in this cycle. The striker is a key player for the home side, and is on a hot streak, which has allowed him to lead this team into contention for a playoff spot. 
8:18 AM4 days ago

Head-to-head: Coventry City vs. Leeds United

This Saturday's match will be the 85th duel between these two teams, the balance stands as follows, 18 wins for Coventry City against 43 for Leeds United, in addition to recording 23 draws.
Leeds have not defeated four of their League rivals, one of them being Coventry City, a team with whom they drew 1-1 in the first round match played at Elland Road. 
8:13 AM4 days ago

Leeds United looks to the top

The top of the championship is the goal for the Peacocks team, six finals are played, in order to return to the Premier League, the opportunities are shortening, so there is no margin for error and the victory is more than necessary. 
The Leeds team is second in the championship with 86 points, and so far in 2024 they have not lost in the League.
8:08 AM4 days ago

Coventry looking to the Playoffs

The light blue team has signed a good season in this cycle, for the moment they are out of playoff positions, but they are confident to give a blow and get fully into that fight, besides looking ahead to the FA Cup semifinals, in one of the most important games of this semester. 
In the League, they are in seventh place with 60 points, 4 points behind Norwich, but with a game in hand. 
8:03 AM4 days ago

Championship on fire

A key match will be played in Coventry for the definitions of the Championship, on the one hand, Coventry does not want to get out of the fight for a place in the Playoffs, so it needs the three points at home, while Leeds could with a win and a combination of results consolidate itself in the direct promotion places and why not reach the top of the championship. 
7:58 AM4 days ago

The stadium

The Coventry Building Society Arena is the home of Coventry City of the EFL Championship, a building located in the city of Coventry, United Kingdom. It was opened in 2005 and has a capacity of 32609 spectators.

Better known as the Ricoh Arena, it is one of the most visited venues in the city, being located in a commercial area of Coventry.

7:53 AM4 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the Coventry City vs Leeds United live stream, matchday 41 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena, kick-off 10:00.
VAVEL Logo